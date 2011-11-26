2011-12 basketball preview: Cheney Cardinals

BOYS

Coach

Stan Dohm

52-17 in three seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

G Gage Scheer 6-3 Sr.

TOP RESERVES

G Josh Keiter 5-10 Sr.

G Taylor Hageman 5-10 Jr.

C Gabe Schomaker 6-4 Jr.

C Dalton Gould 6-2 Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Replacing Sean Osler, a Cheney standout for multiple seasons who could score and rebound and create numerous matchup problems, will be the primary challenge early in the season. The Cardinals (18-5) lost their best player but return a group they hope can provide the depth to offset Osler's departure.

The Cardinals have two holdovers who played significant minutes. Much of the team will move up together from junior varsity, giving them a familiarity that could allow Cheney to develop chemistry early. A stabilizing force is Scheer, who averaged seven points and is a reliable shooter.

The rebuilding effort will get tested early, as Cheney's first three games are against Medicine Lodge, Cheney an! d Valley Center. Regardless of how the Cardinals emerge from that difficult stretch, it will likely help them in the latter portion of the season.

GIRLS

Rod Scheer

25-1 in one season

PROBABLE STARTERS

F Payton Scheer 5-8 Sr.

TOP RESERVES

G Taylor Needham 5-6 So.

G Sydney Peltz 5-6 So.

F Carlea Holt 5-9 So.

G Brittany Benson 5-5 Jr.

F Kayla Dewey 5-10 So.

BREAKDOWN

The Cardinals' shot for two straight Class 4A titles ended, along with their 52-game winning streak, when they lost the 4A title game to Holton in March. To return to the championship game for the third straight year, Cheney will probably have to get major contributions from players who had limited roles last year.

With a deep backcourt, Cheney could overwhelm opponents with quickness. Scheer gives Cheney a perimeter threat as a player who can spot up from the three-point line on fast-break opportunities.

Cheney may have to overcome inexperience, but their young players don't all represent newness. Needham and Holt played important minutes last season, and with a thin senior class the Cardinals are counting on improvement as the season progresses.

Schedule

December_2 Medicine Lodge 5 at Collegiate 9 Valley Center 13 at Chaparral 16 Conway Springs

January_3 Garden Plain 6 at Bluestem 10 Wichita Independent 13 Chaparral 16-21 Halstead tournament (boys) 23 Andale 26-28 Haven tournament (girls) 31 Bluestem

February_3 at Medicine Lodge 7 at Belle Plaine 10 Douglass 14 Wichita Trinity 17 at Conway Springs 21 at Garden Plain