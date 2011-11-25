2011-12 basketball preview: Wichita West Pioneers

BOYS

Coach

Phil Daignault

56-175 in 11 seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

F, Daylin Thomas, 6-5, Sr.

G, Jordan Kelly, 5-11, Jr.

G, Arnez Jones, 5-9, Sr.

TOP RESERVES

F, Mustapha Mboob, 6-3, Sr.

G, Leroy Moore, 6-0, Sr.

G, DeQuane Brown, 6-1, Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Daignault usually has to deal with a heavy turnover from season to season. While that still may be true, at least this year he will be working with mostly upperclassmen.

The best will be Thomas, a 6-foot-5 post with an impressive offensive arsenal. The Pioneers plan to run their offense through him, which should open up shots for the guards.

Last season, West surprised with seven wins. Daignault feels like this season is capable of making a similar push up the City League chain.

GIRLS

Coach

Sandy Nixon

7-92 in five seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

F, Aujanae McCoy, 5-6, Jr.

F, Tabitha Carter, 5-10, Jr.

G, Destiny Elias, 5-6, Jr.

G, Danekia Wesley, 5-6, Jr.

TOP RESERVES

F, Taylor Burns, 5-10, So.

F, Trisha Ivy, 5-8, So.

G, Shyrae Turner, 5-6, So.

BREAKDOWN

The last two seasons the Pioneers have won three games, which may not seem like much, but it's improvement through the eyes of Nixon. After going three years with just a single win, Nixon will be pleased to continue making baby steps.

There is hope with four starters returning, including McCoy and Carter. Those two should handle much of the scoring load, although Nixon still expects most nights to produce a new leading scorer.

It comes down to defense for the Pioneers. They likely won't be able to win a shootout, so keeping the score manageable is the main task entering the season. Keep them below 45 and Nixon feels like her team will be in a position to win most games.

—Taylor Eldridge

THE SCHEDULE

December

2—Kapaun; 9—at Heights; 10—at Andover; 13—Northwest; 16—at North.

January

3—East; 6—Carroll (at Koch Arena); 10—at Southeast; 13—South; 19-21—at Colby tournament (B); 26-28—El Dorado tournament (G); 31—North.

February

3—at Northwest; 7—Heights; 10—at Carroll; 14—at East; 17—Southeast; 21—at South; 23—at Kapaun.