2011-12 basketball preview: Kapaun Mount Carmel Crusaders

BOYS

Coach

John Cherne

First season

Probable starters

G, Michael Martin, 6-1, Sr.

F, Nick Cook, 6-2, Sr.

F, Jeremy Lickteig, 6-5, Jr.

G, Steven Young, 5-9, So.

G, Jack Martin, 5-10, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Damien Akao, 5-10, Jr.

F, Max Hesse, 6-5, Jr.,

F, Toby Baxter, 6-1, Jr.

G, Braden Hullings, 5-9, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

One of Cherne's main goals is consistency on offense and defense. It doesn't matter where the points come from, he just wants it to come game in and game out.

Developing an inside-out game is a key, and Cherne insists his team must be patient. He does say, though, that the Crusaders (10-12) have the players to increase the tempo and play a faster game. Martin is a proven ballhandler and scorer, and Cook must be a presence inside.

Kapaun will run a matchup zone, although man defense will also be used along with some full-court pressure.

girls

Coach

Marvin Estes

First season

Probable starters

G, Katie Andersen, 5-7, Sr.

F, Sydney Kuhn, 6-0, So.

G, Arisa Shaw, 5-4, Sr.

G, Courtney Gahagan, 5-4, Sr.

Top Reserves

F, Molly McAuliffe, 5-10, Jr.

F, Hannah Lienhard, 5-10, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Kapaun's biggest strength will be its depth. Estes believes he has around 10 solid players, and all could start for the Crusaders (10-12).

Andersen, a four-year starter, will lead a strong corps of guards that shoot well from the perimeter. The Crusaders have inside players, too, including Kuhn, McAuliffe and Lienhard, who can score and rebound.

Estes returns to coaching at Kapaun; he was with the Crusaders from 1975-80, winning the 5A title once and finishing third twice.

—Joanna Chadwick

The Schedule

December

2—at West; 6—Heights; 9—at Northwest; 10—at Andover Central; 13—Carroll.

January

3—at South; 7—East (at Koch Arena); 10—North; 13—Southeast; 17—at Heights (G); 19-21—at El Dorado tournament (B); 24—at Heights (B); 26-28—at Newton tournament (G).

February

3—at Carroll; 7—Northwest; 10—East; 14—South; 17—at North; 21—at Southeast; 23—West.