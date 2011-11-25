2011-12 basketball preview: Augusta Orioles

BOYS

Coach

David Stephenson

41-45 in four seasons

Probable starters

G, Brandt Patterson, 5-9, Sr.

G-F, Alex Clausing, 6-2, Sr.

Top Reserves

F, Colton Robinson, 6-2, Sr.

BREAKDOWN

The biggest challenge for the Orioles will be replacing AV-CTL III player of the year Travis Erwin, and that begins with honorable mention All-AV-CTL III point guard Patterson, a 5-9 senior who averaged six points and four assists.

"Brandt's a really good point guard and he knows he'll have some pressure on him," Irwin said. "He's usually up to the challenge... he likes challenges."

Clausing is the other returning starter for Augusta, and averaged four points last season. Robinson will have to step up and fill a role with little to no experience back.

girls

Coach

Brad Kohlman

19-47 in three seasons

Probable starters

G, Taylor Williams, 5-3, Sr.

G, Christina Downs, 5-7, Sr.

F, Becca Carr, 5-9, Sr.

F, Taylor Childers, 5-7, Jr.

G, Kalie Robinson, 5-4, Jr.

Top Reserves

F, Shawnee Wallace, 5-10, Sr.

F, Madie Becker, 5-10, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Augusta returns four starters in Williams, Downs, Carr and Childers and Kohlman hopes that translates into victories.

"We actually do a lot pretty well," Kohlman said. "Our record just hasn't indicated it."

Williams averaged 11.5 points and was a second-team All-AV-CTL III selection. Childers was an honorable-mention selection and Downs was an honorable-mention pick two years ago. Lacking much size, the Orioles mostly use a 2-3 matchup zone and thrive on backcourt pressure.

"One spot where we've done well in the past is defense," Kohlman said. "We're not big, but we get after it and live by deflections and getting hands in passing lanes. We have to anticipate where the offense is going."

—Tony Adame

The Schedule

December

2—at Hesston; 9—Andale; 13—at Winfield; 16—Buhler.

January

3—at El Dorado; 6—Mulvane; 10—at Rose Hill; 13—at Circle; 17—Collegiate (G); 17-21—at Baldwin tournament (B); 24—Collegiate (B); 26-28—at El Dorado tournament (G); 31—at Maize South.

February

3—Wellington; 7—at Abilene; 10—Winfield; 17—at Mulvane; 21—El Dorado; 23—at Rose Hill.