2011-12 basketball preview: Wichita South Titans

BOYS

Coach

Demarcco Owens

4-17 in one season

Probable starters

G, Diallo Wesley, 5-9, Sr.

F-C, Alex Kieswetter, 6-5, Sr.

G, Omar Martin, 5-7, Jr.

Top Reserves

F, Devante Davis, 6-0, Sr.

F, Deandre Gilkey, 6-2, Jr.

G, Ronald Logan, 6-0, Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Kieswetter and Wesley started last season, and Wesley was an honorable mention All-City pick. The two senior captains will need to lead the Titans on and off the floor.

“(Wesley) has great court vision, he’s a quick jumper and he’s got a great release,” Owens said. “Alex is a hard-working young manæ.æ.æ. he goes for every board and always crashes hard. Offensively, he’s to the point where he can put it in the basket anywhere from about eight feet in.”

Gilkey will have to bring size and rebounds off the bench.

GIRLS

Coach

Antwain Scales

First season

Probable starters

C, Jessa Molina, 5-10, Sr.

F, Jayda Kitchens, 5-9, Jr.

F, Odyssey Trussel, 5-10, Sr.

G, Jayla Reed, 5-10, Sr.

G, Kiera Rogers, 6-1, Fr.

Top Reserves

G, Kayla Scales, 5-5, Sr.

F, Victoria Balderas, 6-1, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Scales makes the move to the high-school ranks after leading Brooks to a middle-school championship last year _ and he’s putting a lot of faith in his underclassmen. He said besides Rogers, up to five other freshmen may also see playing time. Scales also coached several of the girls on a summer team.

“I think (Rogers) is going to shock some people,” Scales said. “All of our freshmen will be ready."

Along with Rogers, the Titans have a nice-sized frontcourt with Molina, a 6-1 center who has signed with Binghamton, and Balderas, a 6-1 junior forward.

— Tony Adame

The Schedule

December

2—Carroll; 6—East; 9-10—Arkansas City tournament; 13—at Southeast; 16—at Northwest.

January

3—Kapaun; 6—vs. North (Koch Arena); 10—Heights; 13—at West; 17—at East (G); 19-21—Colby tournament (B); 24—at East (B); 26-28—Pratt tournament (G); 31—Northwest.

February

3—Southeast; 10—North; 14—at Kapaun; 17—at Heights; 21—West; 23—at Carroll.