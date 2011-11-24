2011-12 basketball preview: Derby Panthers

BOYS

Coach

Brett Flory

40-86 in six seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

G, Kyler Steadman, 6-3, Sr.

G, Tyler Chambers, 6-4, Jr.

F, Zac Osborn, 6-4, Jr.

F, Josiah Ray, 6-6, Jr.

G, Taylor Scheiber, 6-0, Jr.

TOP RESERVES

G, Garrett Dinsmore, 6-0, Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Derby (8-13) has good size and will be led by senior guard Steadman (12 points).

To take advantage of the size, "We're trying to emphasize playing inside out," Flory said, an approach that will complement the team's penchant for running. "These guys like to get the ball up the floor — they were well-schooled in that before we got here."

Flory is in his first year at Derby after six seasons at Valley Center. He's impressed by Derby's talent. "If we can get guys to understand what it means to be a great teammate... we have the talent here to be pretty good."

Flory said Scheiber is sidelined indefinitely with back problems, a blow to the team's starting five. "The good thing is we've got some guys behind him who can play," Flory said.

GIRLS

Coach

Jessica Fuller

13-49 in three seasons

PROBABLE STARTERS

F, Michaela Liebst, 5-9, Sr.

F, Hannah Jimenez, 5-8, Sr.

C, Alyxis Bowens, 6-0, Jr.

G, Shelby Smith, 5-7, Sr.

G, Kennedy Long, 5-8, Jr.

TOP RESERVES

F, Bailey Hansen, 5-8, Jr.

F, Kim Carbonell, 6-0, Jr.

G, Madison Greenwood, 5-7, So.

BREAKDOWN

Derby (0-21) hopes last season's trials were the foundation for success this season. All five starters return, with more talent coming off the bench.

"It's been really nice having the experience at practice," Fuller said. "We're a lot further along this year. That's due to our upperclassmen stepping up and leading. They worked hard in the offseason and are ready to go."

Liebst (9 points, 6.3 rebounds) and Bowens (6.5 points, 7.7 rebounds) are the top returning scorers. Liebst can score inside, and has a mid-range game as well. Point guard Smith has played varsity since her freshman season and is a solid defender. Fuller is hoping Smith supplies more offense.

_ Tom Seals

The Schedule

December

6—Maize; 9— at Hutchinson; 13— at Eisenhower; 16— at Campus.

January

3—Newton; 6— at Salina Central; 7— Southeast (at Koch Arena); 10— Salina South; 17— Andover Central (G); 19-21— at McPherson tournament (B); 24— Andover (B); 26-28— at Topeka tournament (G); 31— at McPherson.

February

3—Salina Central; 4— Garden City; 7— at Newton; 10— at Maize; 14— Campus; 17— Hutchinson; 24— at Salina South.