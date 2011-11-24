Kelsie Cole, Wichita Collegiate
Varsity Basketball

November 24, 2011 12:00 AM

2011-12 basketball preview: Collegiate Spartans

BOYS

Coach

Mitch Fiegel

361-153 in 22 seasons

Probable starters

C, Trace Clark, 6-5, Sr.

G, Harrison Morris, 5-10, Sr.

F, Scott Sullivan, 6-3, Sr.

G, Markus Phox, 6-0, Jr.

F, Riley Kemmer, 6-6, Jr.

G, Taj Holt, 6-1, Jr.

Top Reserves

G, Sam Brown, 6-0, Jr.

F, Elliott Mann, 6-5, Jr.

G, Jonathan Go, 5-10, Jr.

G, Vafa Behzadpour, 6-1, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Phox, Clark, Morris, Sullivan and Kemmer played significant minutes last season as Collegiate platooned for the second season. That experience will be key because the Spartans don't have that same amount of interchangeable depth.

Collegiate (23-3, third in 3A) will be difficult to stop in the lane with Clark and Kemmer, who are proven, strong inside players. Sullivan, a do-everything sort, is especially physical.

On the perimeter, Morris is a smart, tough guard and what Fiegel calls "misleadingly athletic." Phox will use his quickness, ballhanding and shooting ability, and Kemmer will step out every so often to shoot threes.

GIRLS

Coach

Terrence Phox

101-23 in five seasons

Probable starters

G, Sydney Lower, 5-6, Sr.

F, Keli Dunn, 5-8, Jr.

F, Jerica Skar, 5-7, Jr.

G, Kelsie Cole, 5-5, Sr.

G, Veronica Taylor, 5-6, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Eledria Franklin, 5-5, So.

G, Jordan Hull, 5-6, So.

G, Micah Watson, 5-7, So.

BREAKDOWN

Collegiate, which won the Class 3A title in March, doesn't have much size, but Phox intends to utilize his quick and athletic guards to make up for that. The Spartans will run an uptempo offense yet remain patient and disciplined with the ball. Phox plans to use their speed and aggressiveness to their advantage on defense.

The Spartans understand how to play in spite of their stature, though, because they've done it before. Dunn and Skar aren't tall, but they can score inside and rebound. Lower is an excellent rebounder, too.

The Spartans (20-6) graduated three-time All-State player Ashia Woods, but Lower, Dunn and Franklin are all able to not only create their own shots but create open looks for their teammates.

—Joanna Chadwick

The Schedule

December

5—Cheney; 6— at Valley Center; 10— Cheney tournament final; 13— Maize South; 16— at Clearwater.

January

3—at Wellington; 6— at Andale; 10— Circle; 17— at Augusta (G); 19-21— El Dorado tournament (B); 24— at Augusta (B); 26-28— El Dorado tournament (G); 31— El Dorado.

February

3—at Buhler; 10— at Maize South; 11— at Dodge City; 14— Clearwater; 17— Andale; 21— Wellington; 23— at Circle.

