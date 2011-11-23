2011 Basketball Preview: Maize Eagles

BOYS

Coach

Mike Darrah

15-7 in one season

Probable starters

G, JC Sturgeon, 5-10, Sr.

G, Ryan Hall, 5-10, Sr.

F, Blake Pontius, 6-1, Sr.

G, Ryan McBroom, 5-10, Sr.

G, Connor Eleeson, 5-10, So.

G, Colby White, 6-1, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Tavon Morrow, 5-9, Jr.

F, Jordan Schultz, 6-2, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Maize (15-7) graduated more than 90 percent of its scoring. The Eagles don't have a go-to scorer, but the scoring they do have will likely come from the perimeter or when this guard-heavy team drives inside.

Look for Maize to push the ball offensively, trying to utilize its quickness and ballhandling skills to create defensive problems for opponents.

Darrah isn't concerned about rebounding, even though Maize has little height. The Eagles are aggressive and, defensively, will front the post, using good team defense and backside help.

GIRLS

Coach

Jerrod Handy

33-13 in two seasons

Probable starters

G, McKenzie Hartzog, 5-7, Sr.

G, Lisa Tomasu, 5-7, Sr.

G, Jurnee Reid, 5-9, Jr.

G, Paige Lungwitz, 5-10, Jr.

Top Reserves

G, Gabby Ybarra, 5-6, Jr.

F, Megan Hawkinson, 5-8, Jr.

F, Kirsten Parks, 5-8, So.

BREAKDOWN

The expectations for the Eagles are high, and deservedly so. They went 17-6 last season and played in the Class 6A tournament. Four starters return, including Reid (12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds) and Lungwitz (10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds). Tomasu and Hartzog are pure athletes and multi-sport stars.

Three more returners were reserves last season and there are also several new young players. There will be times Handy will use his depth to wear teams down, and other times when he'll stick with his base lineup.

The Eagles are balanced, and they can push the tempo and play good defense.

—Joanna Chadwick

The Schedule

December

2—at Emporia (B); 6— at Derby; 9— Campus; 13— at Salina South; 16— Hutchinson.

January

3—Salina Central; 6— Eisenhower; 10— at Newton; 13— at Andover Central; 19-21— at McPherson tournament (B); 20— Olathe Northwest (G); 26-28— at Emporia tournament (G); 31— at Andover.

February

4—at Northwest; 7— at Salina Central; 10— Derby; 14— at Hutchinson; 17— at Campus; 21— Salina South; 24— Newton.