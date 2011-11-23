2011 Basketball Preview: North Redskins

Boys

Coach

Gary Squires

29-34 in three seasons

Probable starters

G, Conner Frankamp, 6-1, Jr.

G, Jake Urban, 5-11, Sr.

G, Bishop Howard, 6-0, Sr.

C, Beau Shockley, 6-7, So.

Top Reserves

G, Tarius Williams, 6-1, Jr.

G, Zach Beard, 5-10, So.

F, Sean Bernard, 6-2, So.

F, Torrance Henderson, 6-1, Sr.

F, Jordan Kinder, 6-1, Sr.

G, Tristyn Vila, 5-9, So.

BREAKDOWN

Frankamp, who has made an oral commitment to Kansas, will be the focus of opponents as well as the player North's offense revolves around. He averaged nearly 28 points last season and is a threat whenever the ball is in his hands.

But there's more to North than Frankamp, which should help the Redskins be more successful. North (7-14) has multiple threats on the perimeter in Howard, Urban, Williams and Beard.

North's inside game, specifically defensively and with rebounding, must improve. Shockley will be a key, but North too often gave up multiple shots on single possessions.

girls

Coach

Jeanne Daniels

9-33 in two seasons

Probable starters

F, Latreece Patterson, 5-10, Sr.

G, Taylor Williams, 5-1, Sr.

F, Maddie Northcutt, 5-9, So.

G, Jayden Dennis, 5-6, Jr.

F, Naomi Rosales, 5-10, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Kiki Brooks, 5-7, Sr.

F, Mandi Edwards, 5-7, Jr.

G, Emeli Bryant, 5-5, so.

BREAKDOWN

It was a devastating blow when Rosales was injured before last season; she averaged 13 points and 12 rebounds as a sophomore. But in her absence, Northcutt came through, averaging 14 points, 13 rebounds. Now they'll be playing together and should be a strong tandem inside.

Daniels said Rosales' return will take pressure off the entire North (2-19) team, but especially the guards because opponents will have to focus so much more on the inside game.

Williams, who is quick and sees the court well, will run the point again. Dennis will be a threat offensively on the perimeter. Depth could be an issue.

—Joanna Chadwick

The Schedule

December

2—Heights; 6— Northwest; 9— at Carroll; 13— at East; 16— West.

January

3—Southeast; 6— South (at Koch Arena); 10— at Kapaun; 14— at Dodge City; 17— at Northwest (G); 19-21— at McPherson tournament (B); 24— at Northwest (B); 26-28— at Pratt tournament (G); 31— at West.

February

3—East; 7— Carroll; 10— at South; 14— at Southeast; 17— Kapaun; 23— at Heights.