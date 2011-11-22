2011-12 Basketball Preview: Bishop Carroll Eagles

Boys

Coach

Lonnie Lollar

71-66 in six seasons

Probable starters

G, Tanner Palmore, 6-1, Sr.

G, Jordan Bieberle, 6-0, Sr.

G, Sean Reazin, 6-1, Sr.

G, Brandon Newell, 5-6, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Christian Smith, 6-1, Jr.

F, Thomas Sawber, 6-3, Sr.

F, Logan Bullinger, 6-5, Jr.

F, Tyler Palmore, 6-1, So.

BREAKDOWN

Carroll (13-10) has plenty of unknowns, but perimeter shooting is not one of them. Tanner Palmore (7.5 points) shot nearly 40 percent from three last season, and Bieberle (8 points) was a threat from deep, as well.

While the Eagles, which have qualified for the 5A tournament four of the past five seasons, don't have much height, Lollar is confident that won't be a hindrance. Rebounding will be a focus, and he insists the Eagles must run down loose balls and long rebounds. Halfcourt defense will again be vital.

Count on a balanced attack — Lollar hopes four or five players average between 8 and 12 points.

Girls

Coach

Don Racine

549-174 in 32 seasons

Probable starters

F, Jana Reichenberger, 5-11, Sr.

Top Reserves

G, Kristen Powell, 5-3, Sr.

G, Kylie Schuckman, 5-3, Sr.

F, Kayla Demel, 5-9, Jr.

F, Maddie Oxler, 5-7, Jr.

G, Hanna Schauf, 5-6, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Carroll (16-7) looks to be a lot like the 2010-11 team, which advanced to the 5A tournament for the fourth straight season. Just like that team, there's not much returning experience — Reichenberger (9 points, 8 rebounds), who is a presence inside offensively and defensively, is the lone returning starter.

But Racine can always count on those players who have been waiting their turns. "We had people step up last year, and we have the same type of kids," he said. "They'll have the same opportunity and hopefully they are successful."

Defense will be an emphasis for the Eagles, and offensively they must be selective with their shots — and make them, Racine said.

— Joanna Chadwick

The Schedule

December

2—at South; 6— at Southeast; 9— North; 13— at Kapaun; 16— East.

January

3—at Heights; 6— West (at Koch Arena); 13— Northwest; 14— Goddard; 17— Southeast (G); 19-21— at Catoosa (Okla.) tournament (B); 24— Southeast (B); 26-28— at Lawrence Free State (G) tournament; 31— at East.

February

3—Kapaun; 7— at North; 10— West; 14— Heights; 21— at Northwest; 23— South.