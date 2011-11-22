2011-12 Basketball preview: Andover Central

Boys

Coach

Jesse Herrmann

179-59 in 10 seasons

Probable starters

G, Taylor Lock, 6-2, Sr.

G, Zach Winter, 6-1, Jr.

G, Matt Clements, 6-1, Sr.

G, Cole Kretchmar, 6-4, Sr.

C, Jorden Kaufman, 6-11, Sr.

Top Reserves

F, Colton Koenigs, 6-2, Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Andover Central's likely starting five is dangerous. Lock is the Jaguars' most athletic player who can drive inside and rebound. Winter's a good ballhandler, Kretchmar a strong shooter, Clements a do-everything player and Kaufman will create havoc in the lane.

But after those five, there are untested players. If there's foul trouble, the Jaguars could have problems, especially because Kaufman is the only true post.

Andover Central (16-6) will rely on a guard-heavy team, which should be effective because most opponents will have to devote two players to stop Kaufman, an Oral Roberts signee, near the basket.

Girls

Coach

Stana Jefferson

139-31 in seven seasons

Probable starters

G, Cami Gee, 5-8, Sr.

F, Meg Huelskamp, 5-8, Jr.

PG, Evan Stamp, 5-7, Jr.

Top Reserves

F, Katie Kretchmar, 5-10, So.

G, Bayli Palmer, 5-6, Jr.,

G, Megan Glenn, 5-2, Sr.

G, Leah Zarich, 5-5, Jr.

G, Terra Flores, 5-3, Jr.

G, Leah Sitz, 5-7, Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Andover Central (10-12) is young once again. The Jaguars lost its three seniors to injuries during last season, so Jefferson was forced to play sophomores and freshmen. She hopes that experience, playing various positions and learning how to win will help the Jaguars to a winning record.

Several players will have even more important roles because junior Justyce Perez, the Jaguars' second-leading scorer, is out for the season with a knee injury.

Gee will be counted on to score, run the offense, rebound and lead. Ballhandling will be a strength for the Jaguars, and while they are undersized, they'll be tough defensively and rebounding inside.

The Schedule

December

2—at Salina Central; 9— Goddard Eisenhower; 10— Kapaun; 13— Arkansas City; 16— McPherson.

January

3—Andover; 6— Goddard; 10— at Valley Center; 13— Maize; 17— at Derby (G); 19-21— at Chanute tournament (B); 24— at Derby (B); 26-28— at Newton tournament (G); 31— Campus.

February

3—at Goddard; 7— at Arkansas City; 10— at Goddard Eisenhower; 14— at McPherson; 17— at Andover; 23— Valley Center.