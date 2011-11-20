2011-12 Basketball Preview: Wichita Southeast Buffaloes

Boys

Coach

Carl Taylor

306-134 in 19 seasons

Probable starters

F Kevin Gunter 6-7 Sr.

G D. Garland 6-0 Sr.

G Keegan Oygui 5-8 Sr.

F Marcus Greene 6-3 Sr.

F Donshea Henderson 6-4 Sr.

Top Reserves

G E.J. Garnes 5-8 So.

G Qualan Nolan 5-8 Sr.

G Myquez Todd 5-8 Sr.

F Willie Cooper 6-2 Sr.

F Reggie Smith 6-2 Jr.

F Tyrone Wright 6-2 Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Taylor has won 434 games in his career — 306 wins and three Class 6A titles at Southeast — but he’s got a challenge in front of him. Senior Gavin Thurman transferred to Heights, and the Buffaloes have few players with major varsity experience.

Southeast (13-9) will rely heavily on its guard play, using its quickness to pressure opponents defensively, while also utilizing fastbreaks.

Garland will be a key offensively, while Gunter, Greene and Henderson must play strong defense inside and rebound effectively.

As usual, Taylor will emphasize defense, and he has plenty of seniors who have been in the program.

Girls

Coach

Dee Dee Williams

First season

Probable starters

G Alana Glover 5-5 Sr.

F Jamisha Bonner 5-8 Jr.

G Makayla Loggins 5-8 Jr.

F Mariah Plowden 5-9 Jr.

F Desiree Jones 5-11 Sr.

Top Reserves

F Cheyenne Bullock 6-1 Jr.

G Mimi Dunn 5-5 Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Williams is eager for the Buffaloes to post their third straight winning season — after eight consecutive losing ones — and she hopes to do it with a fast-paced offense.

Southeast (14-8) has depth at guard, so Williams hopes to push the ball as much as possible. Bonner will be counted on to score, whether she’s on the wing, inside or driving the lane.

As for the inside game, Plowden is a key. Bullock has size, but she didn’t play last season, so she’ll need some time to get back in the flow.

Southeast has veteran players in Glover, Bonner, Loggins and Plowden, but there’s plenty of inexperience behind them.

— Joanna Chadwick

The Schedule

December

2—Northwest; 6—Carroll; 9—at East; 13—South.

January

3—at North; 7—Derby (at Koch Arena); 10—West; 13—at Kapaun; 17—at Carroll (G); 19-21—at Valley Center tournament (B); 23-28—at Mulvane tournament (G); 24—at Carroll (B); 31—at Heights.

February

3—at South; 7—East; 14—North; 17—at West; 18—Heights; 21—Kapaun; 23—at Northwest.