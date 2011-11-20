2011-12 Basketball Preview: Goddard Eisenhower Tigers

Boys

Coach

Steve Blue

First season

Probable starters

G Zach Bush 6-6 Sr.

G Trevon Evans 5-10 So.

G Daniel Southworth 6-0 So.

F Ashton Briggs 6-3 Sr.

F Matt Morris 6-6 So.

Top Reserves

G Brennan Stemple 6-0 So.

BREAKDOWN

There isn’t much of a starting-new process at Eisenhower, even though it’s the school’s first year. Blue coached most of the players last season at Goddard, including Bush (12 points, 7 rebounds) and Evans (9 points), who started midway through last season.

Bush is more than a scorer. He is long, which helps him defensively, and was one of Goddard’s top rebounders and the assist leader. Evans provides ballhandling skills and is quick.

Morris and Briggs will be key inside — the Tigers are guard-oriented, so they have to be strong in the lane. Southwell is a nice defender, and Stemple can hit from the perimeter. Eisenhower’s top six is solid, but depth could be a problem.

Girls

Coach

Joe Blasi

First season

Probable starters

G Megan Teufel 5-4 So.

F Ali Blasi 5-8 So.

G Kilah Hoenscheidt 5-7 So.

G Bre Huynh 5-1 So.

G Caitlyn Hollinger 5-6 So.

Top Reserves

G Sam Ebarb 5-5 Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Blasi, a longtime assistant under Goddard coach Lee Keller, doesn’t have much experience. Rachel Lee, who played varsity last season at Goddard, is out with a season-ending injury.

But Blasi is confident that the Tigers have young athletic players who, by midseason, will be playing much better ball. Eisenhower’s guards should be able to cause matchup problems with their quickness and ability to drive inside.

The Tigers will have problems with teams that have height because their tallest is 5-foot-9. A positive is Blasi coached most of the players before they reached high school, so they know his expectations.

— Joanna Chadwick

The Schedule

December

2—Andover; 6—at McPherson; 9—at Andover Central; 10—at Dodge City; 13—Derby; 16—at Newton.

January

3—Campus; 6—at Maize; 10—Hutchinson; 13—at Campus; 17—Arkansas City (G); 20—at Goddard (G); 24—Arkansas City (B); 27—at Goddard (B); 31—Valley Center.

February

3—at Arkansas City; 7—at Andover; 10—Andover Central; 14—at Valley Center; 17—McPherson; 21—Goddard; 24—at Hutchinson.