2011-12 Basketball Preview: Independent Panthers

Boys

Coach

Rob Fields

11-30 in two seasons

Probable starters

C Matt Kaufman 6-5 Sr.

F Matthew Loveland 6-3 Jr.

G Eddie Fahnestock 6-0 Sr.

G Christian Packebush 6-2 Sr.

G Brice Dean 5-10 Jr.

Top Reserves

F Jason Ream 6-3 Sr.

G Sam Gilman 6-1 So.

C Jonny Richmond 6-2 So.

BREAKDOWN

Independent (6-14, 4-5 last season) returns players who were injured last season.

Fields said the Panthers will play full-court offense and defense and will be a fun team to watch. “We have to learn how to win,” he said. “We have be more worried about ‘we’ and not ‘me.’ We had five players get hurt last year and miss the season and several games, but we have a lot of players with varsity experience.”

Girls

Coach

Willie Perkins

1-20 in one season

Probable starters

G Amy Yeskie 5-9 Sr.

C Aaliyah Baldridge 5-10 Sr.

G Jessica Baldridge 5-8 Sr.

F Jennifer Steere 5-9 Sr.F

F Danelle Peterson 5-11 Jr.

Top Reserves

F Marcette Perales 5-11 Fr.

F Kate McGaughey 6-0 Fr.

G Lydee Brandyberry 5-4 Fr.

F Adrien Valmount 5-8 Fr.

BREAKDOWN

Perkins said he is looking for help from a talented incoming freshman class that experienced some success as eighth-graders.

“They will definitely make a difference in a year or two,” he said. “After we are able to implement our system by the middle of the year, hopefully we will be able to compete with the teams in our league.”

— Lionel Tipton

The schedule

December

2—at Douglass; 5-10—at Circle tournament; 13—at Belle Plaine; 16—Bluestem.

January

3—at Medicine Lodge; 6—Trinity Academy; 10—at Cheney; 13—Garden Plain; 16-21—at Sterling tournament (B); 24-28—at Sedgwick tournament (G); 31—Douglass.

February

3—at Trinity Academy; 7—Chaparral; 10—at Conway Springs; 14—Medicine Lodge; 17—at Bluestem; 21—Belle Plaine.