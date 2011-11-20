Austin Duncan, Mulvane
Varsity Basketball

November 20, 2011 12:00 AM

2011-12 Basketball Preview: Mulvane Wildcats

Boys

Coach

Don Shirley

7-14 in one season

Probable starters

G Nolan Smith 6-0 Sr.

G Ty Redington 6-2 Jr.

F Austin Duncan 6-2 Sr.

G Alex Evans 5-11 Jr.

F Zach Haynes 5-11 Jr.

Top Reserves

G Connor Dempsey 6-0 Sr.

G Cole Williams 5-11 Jr.

F Payton Doramus 6-3 Sr.

F Kyle Kilby 6-1 Jr.

BREAKDOWN

The Wildcats return 50 percent of their scoring. They have three returning starters and five returning lettermen.

Even though they were 7-14 a year ago (3-7 in league), they were also missing Williams and Doramus, who did not play because of injury. Shirley said Dempsey likely will be the sixth man.

“We don't have a lot of height, so we will look to play an up-tempo game and press and trap on defense,” Shirley said.

Girls

Coach

Kendra Banzet

21-21 in three seasons

Probable starters

F Madison Bish 5-8 Sr.

F Aubree Burkhart 5-10 So.

G Elise Gerlach 5-7 Jr.

G Destynee Donaldson 5-7 So.

G KaSandra Melick 5-5 So.

Top Reserves

F Taylor Hatfield 5-7 Sr.

F Ali Nelson 5-10 Jr.

BREAKDOWN

The Wildcats will try to improve on last year’s 11-10 finish with returning starters in Bish, Burkhart and Gerlach and the entire bench.

A weakness, Banzet said, may be in the post area. She also said AV-CTL Division III will provide tough competition. Mulvane will try to counter the lack of height with quickness.

“We will be quick and able to run the floor,” she said.

— Lionel Tipton

The Schedule

December

2—at Wellington; 6-10—at Kingman tournament; 13—Rose Hill; 16—at El Dorado.

January

6—at Augusta; 10—Buhler; 13—at Winfield; 19-21—El Dorado tournament (B); 23-26—Mulvane tournament (G); 27—Andale; 31—at Circle.

February

3—Clearwater; 10—at Rose Hill; 14—El Dorado; 17—Augusta; 21—Winfield; 23—at Buhler.

