2011-12 Basketball Preview: Mulvane Wildcats

Boys
Coach
Don Shirley
7-14 in one season
Probable starters
G Nolan Smith 6-0 Sr.
G Ty Redington 6-2 Jr.
F Austin Duncan 6-2 Sr.
G Alex Evans 5-11 Jr.
F Zach Haynes 5-11 Jr.
Top Reserves
G Connor Dempsey 6-0 Sr.
G Cole Williams 5-11 Jr.
F Payton Doramus 6-3 Sr.
F Kyle Kilby 6-1 Jr.
BREAKDOWN
The Wildcats return 50 percent of their scoring. They have three returning starters and five returning lettermen.
Even though they were 7-14 a year ago (3-7 in league), they were also missing Williams and Doramus, who did not play because of injury. Shirley said Dempsey likely will be the sixth man.
“We don't have a lot of height, so we will look to play an up-tempo game and press and trap on defense,” Shirley said.
Girls
Coach
Kendra Banzet
21-21 in three seasons
Probable starters
F Madison Bish 5-8 Sr.
F Aubree Burkhart 5-10 So.
G Elise Gerlach 5-7 Jr.
G Destynee Donaldson 5-7 So.
G KaSandra Melick 5-5 So.
Top Reserves
F Taylor Hatfield 5-7 Sr.
F Ali Nelson 5-10 Jr.
BREAKDOWN
The Wildcats will try to improve on last year’s 11-10 finish with returning starters in Bish, Burkhart and Gerlach and the entire bench.
A weakness, Banzet said, may be in the post area. She also said AV-CTL Division III will provide tough competition. Mulvane will try to counter the lack of height with quickness.
“We will be quick and able to run the floor,” she said.
— Lionel Tipton
The Schedule
December
2—at Wellington; 6-10—at Kingman tournament; 13—Rose Hill; 16—at El Dorado.
January
6—at Augusta; 10—Buhler; 13—at Winfield; 19-21—El Dorado tournament (B); 23-26—Mulvane tournament (G); 27—Andale; 31—at Circle.
February
3—Clearwater; 10—at Rose Hill; 14—El Dorado; 17—Augusta; 21—Winfield; 23—at Buhler.
