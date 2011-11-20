2011-12 Basketball Preview: Garden Plain Owls

Boys

Coach

Chris Grill

12-9 in one season

Probable starters

G Lucas Jennings 5-11 Sr.

G Paul Renyer 6-0 Sr.

G Josh Becker 6-1 Sr.

BREAKDOWN

Grill would love to talk about his team, but he can’t -- the majority of it was still in the Class 3A football playoffs until Friday’s semifinal loss.

“When we get those back is going to be the challenge,” Grill said. “They can start getting into basketball shape. We may have to be simple early on.”

The Owls will build around three returning guards. Jennings, Renyer and Becker all came off the bench last season and figure to make up the starting perimeter this season. Jennings and Renyer will share ball-handling duties, while Becker often handled the opponents’ top scorer last season.

Garden Plain has some size options inside, but Grill isn’t sure who will stand out until they get comfortable in practice.

Girls

Coach

Sarah McCormick

56-16 in three seasons

Probable starters

G Allison Heimerman 5-6 Jr.

F Sierra Hays 5-11 Sr.

G Natalie Dooley 5-6 Jr.

G Cadence Bourne 5-6 Jr.

Top Reserves

C Janelle Hoheisel 5-10 Sr.

F Cassidy Haukap 6-11 Jr.

BREAKDOWN

Trips to the 2010 Class 3A semifinals and 2011 championship game and McCormick thinks this team can be even better. Experience and depth are the reasons.

“Last year I only had three girls returning on the varsity team, this year we have several,” McCormick said. “We don’t have to do as much teaching and we’re able to do some other things.”

Nine players with varsity experience return, including starters Heimerman and Hays. Heimerman (8 points, 4 assists) was thrust into the starting point guard job as a sophomore and had some growing pains, but is ready to attack this season.

Hays (7 points, 7 rebounds) became a starter in her first varsity season and is one of the Owls’ best athletes.

Hoheisel broke her hand early last season and was lost for the year. She’s back and gives Garden Plain a physical inside presence.

McCormick thinks an early-season tournament at Moundridge will be a good barometer. The quality field includes the host Wildcats and Hillsboro and should give the Owls a look at how they shape up against top 3A competition.

— Kirk Seminoff

The Schedule

December

2—Chaparral; 6—Moundridge; 8—vs. Hillsboro at Moundridge; 9—vs. Lyons at Moundridge; 13—Douglass; 16—at Medicine Lodge.

January

3—at Cheney; 6—Conway Springs; 10—at Bluestem; 13—at Independent; 16-21—at Halstead tournament (B); 23-28—at Mulvane tournament (G); 31—Trinity Academy.

February

3—at Conway Springs; 7—Medicine Lodge; 10—Belle Plaine; 14—at Douglass; 17—at Chaparral; 21—Cheney.