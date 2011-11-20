Heights begins rare quest for hoops dynasty

It typically goes that when a team wins three consecutive championships, only then can people speculate about the possibilities of a fourth.

That natural progression hasn't followed the Heights boys basketball program. Guesses were made on whether the Falcons could win four consecutive Class 6A titles during Perry Ellis' freshman season.

The Falcons, of course, won the 6A championship that season and those guesses only intensified. They gained momentum as Heights won again in 2010 and in 2011, with Ellis as the centerpiece surrounded by veteran stabilizers.

Heights has tried to avoid the inevitable talk about four straight titles that has surrounded the program, creating a barrier between themselves and outsiders.

The Falcons, on the doorstep of something that hasn't been accomplished for more than 20 years, can ignore the subject no longer.

"We have never talked about it," Heights coach Joe Auer said. "We really have enjoyed each of the past three seasons as an experience all of its own. We have never sat down and discussed anything in regards to consecutive wins or consecutive titles. We are really enjoying each and every day."

Winning a fourth straight championship and becoming the first team to do so in Class 6A since South from 1978-81 might be the only thing left for Heights to talk about.

There can't be a chip on the Falcons' collective shoulder — even a manufactured one — about doubters. And that's because most expect Heights to win it all again in March.

There are no revenge games on the schedule, because Heights wrapped up the title last season with a 25-0 record. The Falcons can chase a City League title, but with three of those in a row and a collective 37-1 record, they have nothing more to prove to their league foes.

All that's left is the fourth championship that would leave the legacies of seniors Ellis and Terrence Moore spotless and be a fitting ending to careers that are already plenty decorated.

"It would be," Moore said. "We laugh and giggle about it. But on the court, talking about it, we don't say anything about it."

In some ways, Heights is the most equipped for a postseason run as it has been in four years; in others, the least.

Ellis, a Kansas signee, has played a steady and spectacular three seasons, averaging around 22 points and 10 rebounds in each while rarely having to escape his comfort zone.

Moore has improved incrementally and now the Emporia State signee moves into a leadership role as a reliable option on offense and defense.

And the Falcons have added former Southeast star Gavin Thurman, whose family moved within the Heights boundary in April. He and Ellis used to match skills in the paint — Southeast is the only City League team to beat Heights during the Falcons' three year run — but now they're joining forces.

"He's fitting in really well with our style," Ellis said. "It's really good to have him on the team."

Those three end the list of experienced players on the Falcons' roster. Their past championship teams have been built around stability from seniors, from Dorrian Roberts and Austin Bahner in 2009, Keith Riley the following year and Evan Wessel, EJ Dobbins, Dreamius Smith and Aaron Degraffenread last season.

For the first time during Heights' run, there might be more unknowns than knowns to start a season.

"We lost eight seniors," Auer said. "I see one pretty steady constant right there (Ellis) and one more (Moore), but that's it. Everybody else has no experience. For me, that's very exciting. Every day as... a coach is different, and I think that makes this profession very unusual."

A fourth state title would put Heights in exclusive company and solidify the Falcons as one of the state's greatest high school dynasties.

Failure to achieve another championship probably wouldn't eliminate Heights from those conversations, though. It might disappoint those who had the Falcons penciled in for four straight as soon as they won one, but they didn't listen to that talk, anyway.

"What I've tried to do is get our kids to enjoy the moment that we're in," Auer said. "Right now, it's all about our 2011-2012 season. When it's all said and done, we'll look back on it. Right now, there's no use looking back or reflecting. It's all in front of us."