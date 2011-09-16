Kentucky's John Calipari to visit Heights' Perry Ellis on Friday

Heights senior basketball player Perry Ellis will host his final in-home visit today when Kentucky coach John Calipari comes to Wichita.

Ellis narrowed his list to Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky and Wichita State. After the visit with Kentucky, Ellis will decide if he wants to make official visits to schools, and how many. Ellis plans to sign with a school during the signing period Nov. 9-16.

Ellis, a 6-foot-8 forward at Heights, is No. 24 in the Rivals.com rankings for the class of 2012 and No. 37 in ESPNU's national list.