Heights' Perry Ellis get ready to drive on Southeast's Gavin Thurman in the 2nd half Friday at Southeast High. (Feb. 4, 2011)
Heights' Perry Ellis get ready to drive on Southeast's Gavin Thurman in the 2nd half Friday at Southeast High. (Feb. 4, 2011) The Wichita Eagle
Heights' Perry Ellis get ready to drive on Southeast's Gavin Thurman in the 2nd half Friday at Southeast High. (Feb. 4, 2011) The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Basketball

September 16, 2011 12:00 AM

Kentucky's John Calipari to visit Heights' Perry Ellis on Friday

Heights senior basketball player Perry Ellis will host his final in-home visit today when Kentucky coach John Calipari comes to Wichita.

Ellis narrowed his list to Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky and Wichita State. After the visit with Kentucky, Ellis will decide if he wants to make official visits to schools, and how many. Ellis plans to sign with a school during the signing period Nov. 9-16.

Ellis, a 6-foot-8 forward at Heights, is No. 24 in the Rivals.com rankings for the class of 2012 and No. 37 in ESPNU's national list.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

View More Video