Trio of triumphs: Heights boys win third straight 6A crown

It would be hard not to notice Heights junior guard Terrence Moore in the Class 6A championship game Saturday night. His haircut was a little more radical, and so was his play.

Moore had made a name for himself as Heights’ athletic energy player. But this, of course, was a special occasion. He had a single star etched into the side of his head that wasn’t there the first two games of the tournament. It almost seemed to indicate what was to come.

On the biggest stage of the season, he delivered his most clutch performance, helping the Falcons to a 58-51 win over Blue Valley Northwest that capped a 25-0 season and resulted in a third consecutive Class 6A basketball championship in front of 4,893 fans.

“If you’re going to win a championship, you need that,” Heights coach Joe Auer said. “They surrounded Perry (Ellis) and they face guarded Evan (Wessel), so what else are you going to do?

“Other guys are going to have to make plays, and Terrence made some great plays. Terrence had to step up. That’s one of the reasons why we’ve won 44 in a row. Guys step up. It’s not about one guy.”

Moore scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, when Heights needed it the most. Ellis, the 6-foot-8 junior star who had nine points and eight rebounds, faced triple teams and shot five times. Wessel also received more attention after a 10-point third quarter.

Moore made a double-clutch layup in which he spread his legs and leaped up and around a defender with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter, adding a free throw for a 51-45 lead.

Moore knew he was having a special performance — the fact that he couldn’t stop smiling throughout the fourth quarter was a sign.

That was part of a 15-5 run that Heights used to close out the game.

“Coach told us before the game in the locker room that we were going to have to our peak performances tonight,” Moore said. “And we did it as a team and as a unit.æ.æ.æ. Players are going to make plays at the end of the game, so I had to do what I had to do.”

Then Moore, like the rest of his team, did a lot of jumping around once the final buzzer sounded and the Falcons received medals and the championship trophy.

Winning titles isn’t new for this group of players. Most have three to their names, including Wessel, Dreamius Smith and Ellis. But winning at Koch Arena in front of hometown fans made this one a little more satisfying, especially for Wessel, a Wichita State signee.

“It just added to the greatness,” Wessel said. “To end my career in high school with a championship on the court that I’m going to playing on next year is unfathomable. I have no words for it.”

The Falcons doused Auer with water before his postgame speech. It was his last game with a group of players that had proven to be 6A’s best for three years in a row and set a 6A record for consecutive wins.

"That was the greatest championship victory we've had to this point," Auer said. "That was about as exciting as it gets.æ.æ.æ. Everyone's journey to get to this point has been a little different, but I've sure enjoyed being a part of it."

