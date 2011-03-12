Ulsaker, Pyle finish as Bullpup champs

TOPEKA — Christian Ulsaker and Jack Pyle were well aware of what their detractors were saying.

“They sure can score a lot of points, but what have they won?” Pyle recited.

On Saturday night in the Expocentre, Ulsaker and Pyle became champions and the latest chapter of McPherson all-time greats.

McPherson will hang its 11th state championship banner after the Bullpups delivered a 79-68 Class 5A victory over Kansas City Washington in front of a sea of red.

“You look around the Roundhouse and there are 10 state championship banners and up to this point, none of them were associated with them,” McPherson coach Kurt Kinnamon said. “They weren’t going to be up there as individuals. Now they’ll be up there in the rafters and it’s going to say, ‘2011 state champions.’ ”

For Ulsaker and Pyle, the meaning ran deeper than just winning a state championship. The two grew up together idolizing McPherson greats. When they grew up, they wanted to be the next Ryan Herrs, the next Steve Henson, the next Brian Henson.

“Out of the womb, me and Jack were pretty much bred to be McPherson Bullpup basketball players,” Ulsaker said.

When Ulsaker broke Steve Henson’s sophomore scoring record, Henson, now an UNLV assistant coach, sent him a letter congratulating him. But more importantly it said, “Go win a state title.”

“That letter has been hanging in my room above my bed for the last two years now,” Ulsaker said. “Every night I was reminded of what I had to do.”

Ending their four-year careers at McPherson with recognition for their scoring achievements would have been hollow without a state title.

They were reminded by that before the game when former members of state title-winning teams at McPherson were introduced before the game to celebrate the 100th anniversary of state tournaments.

“I thought how cool was that for our past teams that have won going by our bench and shaking their hands,” Kinnamon said. “Some of my favorite all-time players were out there. And some of my favorite all-time players were on the bench.”

Once McPherson grabbed the lead in the first minute of the second quarter, it never let it go.

“Every time they would make a run, somebody would hit a big basket,” Kinnamon said.

Most of the time it was Ulsaker or Pyle, who combined to score 56 points. The box score doesn’t show the magnitude of the contributions made by teammates Cory Horton, Jordan Hart, Parker Hambley and Travell Robinson.

Now all are a part of history.

“At the end of the day, bottom line, the thing we’re all judged by is state championships,” Kinnamon said. “There’s not a better feeling. I won one as a player and I still remember the night and that was in 1982. Hopefully this will be a night those kids will remember the rest of their lives.”

There were the Hensons. Then Herrs. And now it is Ulsaker and Pyle.

“I think this has to put us down as one of the best teams ever in McPherson basketball history,” Ulsaker said.

Pyle added: “This means we won’t be forgotten. When I’m old and have kids of my own, I can bring them back to the Roundhouse and show them our picture. We’re going to hang a banner up in the Roundhouse and we’re going to be there forever.”