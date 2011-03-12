Heights girls finish perfectly

The Heights girls danced Saturday night at Koch Arena.

They danced at midcourt moments after taking possession of the Class 6A championship basketball trophy, their first-place medals dangling around their necks, while screaming “undefeated” and waving their No. 1 fingers.

They moved the dance party to the locker room, with Mary Sims getting in the middle of the circle and busting out the Dougie, a popular dance. Then it was Jhasmin Bowen’s turn, then Tahlia Pope’s.

Dancing is what felt right for the Falcons after beating Shawnee Mission West 53-51 on Allegria Chisom’s layup from the left side of the lane with less than a second remaining . Heights finished 25-0 to win its first title since 2007.

“We like to dance,” Sims said. “When we get together, we dance. We dance at practice. It’s a lot of emotion, and that’s how we show it.”

Before the dancing began, though, Heights struggled through a 52.5-percent free-throw shooting performance, foul trouble and a close game in the final seconds. SM West tied the score at 51-all on Erin Copeland’s free throws with 9.3 seconds remaining.

Heights’ Tahlia Pope, who had fouled out, was angry and disappointed.

“It was devastating,” she said. “I was hurt. My team needed me in this game.”

The Falcons were the 6A favorite since losing last year’s final, and were ranked No. 1 all season after blowing out most of their two-dozen opponents.

So in a rare late-game pressure situation, it was Sims who had the ball, even after a turnover on the previous possession.

“That’s something with Mary,” Heights coach Kip Pulliam said. “You live and die by her. She made mistakes, and she knows it. When the game is on the line, you get her the ball on the move and let her get in the paint and make the decision.”

But Sims always plays with confidence, and she planned to drive down the lane and find Bowen for the winning basket.

She knew she could go to Chisom, even though, as Sims said later, Chisom hadn’t caught any of her passes during the state tournament.

“Every time she passed me the ball, I wasn’t ready for it, I didn’t finish it,” said Chisom, who had 10 points.

But when Chisom’s defender stepped to stop Sims, Chisom was open.

“She dumped it to me, I caught the ball and I thought, ‘I have to make it, I have to make this last shot,’æ” Chisom said. “I gave a pump fake, she jumped and then I shot it.”

The emotion of the basket shocked Chisom as the buzzer sounded.

“For some reason, my mind went blank, my body started shaking,” Chisom said. “I was just standing there and I started crying. I thought I would be the one jumping up and down. But I was just standing there thinking, ‘I can’t believe it,’ and crying.”

It was a blow to SM West (22-3).

“We knew, if we keep scrapping for 32 minutes, we can beat anybody,” SM West coach Scott Aldrich said. “We showed for 31 minutes and 59.5 seconds. For that half-second. .æ.æ.æ”

As for the Falcons, it was difficult to dissect what was the best part of what they had accomplished. Was it finishing undefeated? Was it simply being state champion? Was it winning in thrilling fashion?

“It’s like German chocolate cake,” Sims said. “Every layer is just sweet.”

