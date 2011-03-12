McPherson girls recover for third

TOPEKA — During the morning shootaround on Saturday in Topeka’s Expocentre, the McPherson girls talked about the road block awaiting them in the Class 5A third-place game later in the day.

The Bullpups displayed their mental toughness in a 49-38 victory over Shawnee Heights to finish the season with a 22-3 record.

“Those games are all about character,” McPherson coach Chris Strathman said.

McPherson certainly showed it had some in the first half after a slow start left it in a 6-2 hole. The Bullpups battled back to regain the lead by quarter’s end and lead for the majority of the remaining time.

“We knew we had to want it more and we did,” senior Casyn Buchman said. “We knew it was going to be hard. We had to be mentally strong and want it every possession.”

Buchman finished her illustrious career at McPherson with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Sophomore post Katelyn Loecker added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Joining Buchman in the senior class was fellow starters Leigh Loving and Sarah Gaeddert.

“We have three seniors that mean a lot to our team,” said Loecker. “We had to give them a good ending to their careers because they deserve it.”

St. Thomas Aquinas 48, Blue Valley 37 — The Saints defeated their Eastern Kansas League mates for the third time this season to cap off a 25-0 season and win their third championship.

Aquinas senior DaShawn Harden led all scorers with 20 points.