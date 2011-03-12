Cheney girls' streak ends at 52

SALINA — After picking up her fifth foul, Kylie Patterson walked across the court and took a seat on the Cheney bench next to teammate Ally Nikkel.

The two seniors watched the last three minutes of Cheney’s 52-game winning streak come to an end in the Cardinals’ 41-21 loss to undefeated Holton in the Class 4A championship on Saturday.

“Being a senior, you know it’s over. There is no second chance,” Patterson said. “It’s not fun. You’d rather be on the other side.”

Cheney started with a 7-0 lead with 4:39 left in the first quarter. The Cardinals hit an 11-minute slump that ended with a Nikkel basket with less than a minute to go in the second quarter.

“When you get to this point in the season, you not only have to be good, you have to have a little bit of luck, too,” Patterson said. “The shots that normally fall just weren’t falling.”

Holton took advantage of Cheney’s rusty offense, ending the first half with a 25-2 run.

“I feel for the kids. You put in all that hard work, sweat and tears, and to perform like we did is disappointing,” Cheney coach Rod Scheer said. “Sometimes the ball really doesn’t want to go into the hoop and it didn’t tonight, but a lot of that credit goes to Holton.”

Holton forced 27 turnovers and held Cheney to 37.5-percent shooting. The Wildcats’ defense focused on Cheney post player Merissa Quick, holding her to five points.

“Our defense carried us from Game 1 until now. I think that showed tonight,” Holton coach Jon Holliday said. “We had a monster task trying to guard Merissa Quick inside and Ally Nikkel outside. Those are two great players and I think we pretty much shut them down. My kids really came tonight.”

Down 16 points going into in the second half, Scheer stressed to his team to take a little off the deficit with each possession.

“We’re not going to get it all back in one possession,” he said. “We needed to chip away and get some defensive stops. We just couldn’t get it done.”

Cheney cut the gap to 11 with 2:10 left in the third quarter, but went cold again in the fourth quarter.

“We came out scared and timid,” Quick said. “We didn’t attack and didn’t play our game. That was all on us.”

Injuries plagued Cheney’s starting lineup. Guard Jacie Scheer went to the locker room early in the second quarter after hitting her head on the court. Nikkel sat out the final seven minutes with a knee injury, and Quick limped in and out of the game in the fourth quarter.

“Our big game is the post play and we were having a tough time getting the ball into Merissa,” Patterson said. “She didn’t have near the points she usually does.”

Nikkel led Cheney with seven points and Patterson and Quick combined for nine points.