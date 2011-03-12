Collegiate boys rebound for third

HUTCHINSON — When Collegiate basketball coach Mitch Fiegel emerged from the locker room just after the Spartans won the Class 3A third-place game over Atchison County 62-50 on Saturday, he let out a long exhale.

It was apparent Fiegel was just beginning to get past Collegiate’s 62-59 loss to Scott City in Friday’s semifinals, but there were still nagging thoughts of “What if.”

“I wanted so much for them to be in that (championship) game later tonight,” Fiegel said. “It wasn’t the year, it wasn’t meant to be. We probably made the most of the situation we were put in, and I think it says a lot about the character of this group. It’s a tough game to play.”

Collegiate smiled and joked before Saturday’s game, but as the Spartans left the Sports Arena, it seemed as if they found no real achievement in finishing third after winning the title the last two years.

One of the players who took Friday’s loss the hardest was Kevin Richardson, and it was evident he was still shaking it off when he missed five of his first six shots.

“It was really hard,” Richardson said. “I didn’t really sleep well (Friday) night. Coach always tells us to go through a season without having any regrets.æ.æ.æ. All that is going through your head after a loss like that.”

Richardson led the Spartans in scoring in all of their three tournament games, scoring 15 Thursday and Friday before notching 13 points Saturday.

Collegiate was true to its identity, taking a one-point lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring Atchison 17-6. In the third-place game, the Spartans were hardly consoled by delivering a defining final eight minutes.

“When you come to the state tournament and you’re happy to be here and you play in the third-place game, that’s one thing,” Fiegel said. “You come to the state tournament and your goal is to leave here with a championship and you’re playing in the third-place game, you’ve got to reach deep inside to play.”

Scott City 55, Minneapolis 53 — Ron Baker sealed the title for Scott City by grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring with two seconds to go. Minneapolis’ Casy Arganbright tied it 18 seconds earlier on a three-pointer, completing a rally after Scott City led 47-38 with four minutes to go.

Baker scored 26 points and had 11 rebounds, both game highs. Grayson George led Minneapolis with 23 points.