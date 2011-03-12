Berean Academy tops Lyndon for second straight Class 2A championship.

MANHATTAN — Caleb Hoover knew there was a chance he wouldn't play at all this season.

A senior at Berean Academy, he already was a part of one state championship, but the chance to play for a second seemed slim. As the Warriors celebrated the school's second straight Class 2A title at Bramlage Coliseum, though, there he was, smiling, enjoying the Warriors’ 41-32 win over Lyndon — as a player.

It was just two weeks ago Hoover, a 6-foot-4 forward, was cleared to play after missing the regular season because of blood clots in his left leg. So as he stood at mid-court with his teammates, the moment meant all the more.

"It's been hard, but my teammates and everyone kept encouraging me," Hoover said, "Most doctors told me I wouldn't be able to play.

"It was great to be back."

Like Hoover had been, the Warriors were going to need to be resilient as they were pushed to the end by Lyndon, which entered the state tournament as a No. 7 seed and posted two upsets to get into the title game.

"Going in we felt like we had a good game plan," Lyndon coach Michael Massey said. "You could tell, though, that we were short on energy. Our shots were short, movements weren't as crisp."

Whether Lyndon (18-8) may have felt a step off, the Tigers were able to keep the game close against the much-taller Berean. The teams struggled from the floor in the first half as the Warriors led 14 -12 at the break, and were a cool 1 of 9 from the free-throw line.

It wasn't until a Luke Friensen three-pointer one minute into the fourth quarter that Berean (25-1) was able to give them a little breathing room with a 27-20 lead. From there, the Warriors defense clamped down. The Warriors were able to do most of their damage in the middle, where Karlin Wiebe scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half.

"It's great," Wiebe said. "Winning it one time was great, winning it again makes it that much better."

For Hoover, who finished with four points and three rebounds, it was a moment to be thankful to be on the court.

"We just wanted it," Hoover said. "We've just wanted to take it one game at a time."

Along with Wiebe scoring in double-figures, Josh Hoover had 10 for Berean.

Trey Brown, Tyler Decker and Chase VandeVelde had six points apiece for Lyndon.

The 73 total points between the two is the 2A state tournament's lowest scoring championship game.