Moundridge back as champ

MANHATTAN — It's been eight years since the Moundridge girls celebrated a Class 2A championship. On the Bramlage Coliseum court Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats came away with another title, beating Ell-Saline 48-34.

Eight years for a program that had been one of the class’ most dominant programs in the 1990s and early 2000s it may seem like an eternity. But as time expired, Moundridge’s players and fans did the only thing appropriate for the moment — celebrate.

"I can't describe it," Moundridge coach Kenroy Wilson said of the feeling. "I'm just so excited for the girls. They've worked so hard to get to this point."

In a back-and-forth battle through the first half, Moundridge (21-5) flexed it muscle, and followed the lead of freshmen MacKenzie Suderman and Brooke Halloway. The first-year high school combo looked more like veterans, combining for 33 points and 15 rebounds. Suderman — who had a game-high 21 points — did much of her scoring from behind the three-point line, where she finished with four treys.

"I was nervous once the game started, but as we played it was no different than any other

game," Suderman said.

"We came out in the third quarter and we started to distance ourselves from them and we just kept that lead going."

Making their first trip to the state tournament in Wilson's four years, the Wildcats led 21-17 at halftime, then methodically pulled away from an aggressive Ell-Saline squad. In their first two games of state, Ell-Saline won 56-25 and 70-35. Most of their best play had come in the second half of both games.

Against Moundridge there would be no such second-half surge.

"I think (Ell-Saline) was able to hit some shots, and there some they were rushing," Wilson said. "I don't think they were ever to get comfortable in the second half.

"I told the girls we wanted to make them work for everything. We wanted to drag it out and make it more like a tractor pull."

With 14 seconds left in the third quarter, Suderman hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to make it a 41-25 Moundridge lead. The Wildcats felt everything going their way. The Cardinals were never able to get any closer than 13 in the fourth quarter.

"(Ell-Saline) had some smothering defense on some of my teammates, so I felt like I had to hit some shots," Suderman said. "I've been wanting to hit some shots like this."

Senior guard Mariah Jones led Ell-Saline with 13 points.