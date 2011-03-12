South Haven falls in 1A championship

The Macksville boys team used a fourth-quarter rally to defeat South Haven 59-56 to win the Class 1A-Division I state championship at Emporia’s White Auditorium.

Playing in its first state tournament, South Haven led 45-41 heading into the final quarter. Macksville (25-1) outscored the Cardinals 18-11 in the quarter to win its second championship and first since 2006.

Kyle Bunker led Macksville with 33 points and 14 rebounds, making 13 of 15 shots. Jarod Young, 20 points, and Blake Wilkey, 11, led South Haven in the loss.

Greeley County won its first title, defeating Hope 42-35 in the Class 1A-Division II championship in Hays.

The Jackrabbits outscored Hope 21-4 in the final quarter to pull out the victory.

Jonathan Miller’s 15 led Greeley County, while Stephen Houston added 10.

Hope’s Todd Kickhaefer recorded a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds.