March 12, 2011 9:16 PM

Argonia girls capture 1A title

Twice the Argonia girls had entered state tournament play undefeated only to come up short for a championship.

This year, Argonia ended its season without a loss after drubbing Hutchinson Central Christian 69-41 in the Class 1A-Division II championship game in Hays.

The Raiders (26-0) jumped out to leads of 15-9 after one quarter and 34-14 at halftime.

Ashton Stansbury scored 15 points and Allison Brewster scored 14 for Argonia, which won its first title. The Raiders have gone 78-2 the past three seasons.

The Olpe girls also finished a perfect season, defeating Hoxie 63-44 in the title game of Class 1A-Division I in Emporia.

Kathryn Flott’s 23 points led Olpe (26-0), which won its second straight state title.

A perennial state participant, Olpe rolled through the 1A-DI field with victory margins of 46, 17 and 19 points.

The Eagles, who won the 2010 Class 2A title, have won 53 straight games.

