March 12, 2011 9:01 PM

Saturday's state box scores (March 12)

BOYS

Class 6A

W. Heights 58, BV Northwest 51

Championship

BV Northwest (23-2) 11 5 18 17 — 51Wichita Heights (25-0) 15 9 15 19 — 58

BV NORTHWEST: Custer 3-8 6-7 13, Smith 2-5 2-2 6, Fisher 5-12 3-4 16, Bugarinovic 3-6 0-1 6, Giess 2-4 0-0 4, Fugate 2-5 0-0 4, Bond 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 17-41 13-16 51.

WICHITA HEIGHTS: Dobbins 2-4 3-5 9, Wessel 6-11 0-3 15, Smith 3-11 1-2 8, Moore 7-13 3-3 17, Ellis 3-5 3-5 9, Countee 0-1 0-0 0, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 10-18 58.

Three-point shooting—BV Northwest 4-18 (Fisher 3-10, Custer 1-2, Smith 0-3, Fugate 0-3), W. Heights 6-16 (Wessel 3-5, Dobbins 2-3, Smith 1-3, Countee 0-1, Moore 0-3). Rebounds—BV Northwest 27 (Bugarinovic 17), W. Heights 32 (Ellis 8).

Olathe East 64, Dodge City 63

Third Place

Dodge City (20-4) 17 14 8 24 — 63Olathe East (21-4) 11 18 8 27 — 64

DODGE CITY: Hogan 4-15 3-6 12, Hallman 2-8 5-7 10, Sotelo 9-10 2-2 26, Howarth 0-0 0-2 0, Campbell 4-11 1-5 9, Schmitt 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 22-53 11-22 63.

OLATHE EAST: Kalinoski 5-9, 6-7 17, Gurley 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 5-8 2-3 15, Logan 2-5 0-0 6, Miller 7-9 7-9 21, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Talbert 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 21-40 16-21 64.

Three-point shooting—Dodge City 8-17 (Sotelo 6-7, Hallman 1-2, Hogan 1-7, Brown 0-1), Olathe East 6-15 (Logan 2-3, Cook 3-5, Kalinoski 1-4, Smith 0-3). Rebounds—Dodge City 31 (Schmitt 14), Olathe East 29 (Miller 8).

Class 5A

McPherson 79, KC Washington 68

Championship

KC Washington (22-3) 16 11 17 24 — 68McPherson (24-1) 14 22 15 28 — 79

KC WASHINGTON: White 9-19 2-3 22, My. Hibler 9-11 5-6 23, Allen 0-5 3-4 3, McCoy 1-1 4-6 6, Hooks 4-9 1-2 12, Mi. Hibler 0-3 1-2 1, Trevillion 0-1 1-2 1, King 0-1 0-0, Jappa 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 17-25 68.

McPHERSON: Horton 1-1 2-2 4, Pyle 6-11 13-15 26, Hambley 1-3 2-4 4, Robinson 2-6 4-4 8, Ulsaker 11-20 7-12 30, Hart 1-2 0-0 2, Cape 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 24-47 29-39 79.

Three-point shooting—KC Washington 5-19 (Hooks 3-7, White 2-5, Mi. Hibler 0-3, Allen 0-3), McPherson 2-6 (Pyle 1-1, Ulsaker 1-4, Hart 0-1). Rebounds—KC Washington 27 (My. Hibler 10), McPherson 34 (Hambley 9).

Aquinas 40, Lansing 34

Third Place

Lansing (18-6) 4 þ8 11 11 — 34St. Thomas Aquinas (15-10) 11 10 þ5 14 — 40

LANSING: Grice 2-12 2-2 8, C. Schneider 1-3 2-4 4, Gwartney 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, McQuillan 1-4 0-0 2, J. Schneider 5-9 2-2 12, Young 1-3 2-2 4, Mein 1-8 2-2 4, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-45 10-12 34.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Nachbar 1-6 3-5 5, Downey 4-9 2-2 10, Clark 2-3 0-0 4, Linder 0-2 0-0 0, Radetic 4-9 5-7 13, Clement 0-5 4-6 4, Ekedahl 0-2 1-2 1, Markway 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 12-42 15-22 40.

Three-point shooting—Lansing 2-16 (Grice 2-8, C. Schneider 0-1, J. Schneider 0-1, Gwartney 0-1, McQuillan 0-1, Mein 0-4), St. Thomas Aquinas 1-5 (Markway 1-1, Nachbar 0-2, Clement 0-2). Rebounds—Lansing 36 (J. Schneider 7), St. Thomas Aquinas 36 (Downey 10).

Class 4A

KC Sumner 66, Ottawa 60

Championship

Ottawa (22-4) 23 þ8 14 15 — 60KC Sumner (23-3) 14 19 15 18 — 66

OTTAWA: Ad. Hasty 5-17 7-9 18, Shaffer 2-3 3-4 8, Al. Hasty 0-1 0-0 0, Goedert 1-2, 2-2 4, Natt 1-6 1-3 3, Peoples 2-6 2-2 6, Ojeleye 5-13 9-10 21. Totals 16-48 24-30 60.

KC SUMNER: Alexander 6-8 0-0 13, Parker 5-13 5-8 16, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Tripp 1-1 2-2 4, Allen 3-7 0-0 6, Arnold 2-5 1-4 6, Brisbane 3-6 0-0 8, Vaughn 4-5 5-6 13. Totals 24-46 13-20 66.

Three-point shooting—Ottawa 4-19 (Ojeleye 2-6, Shaffer 1-1, Ad. Hasty 1-10, Al. Hasty 0-1, Natt 0-1), KC Sumner 5-16 (Brisbane 2-4, Alexander 1-2, Arnold 1-2, Parker 1-6, Allen 0-1, Edwards 0-1) Rebounds—Ottawa 32 (Ojeleye 14), KC Sumner 27 (Vaughn 8).

Holton 53, Topeka Hayden 44

Third Place

Topeka Hayden (18-8) 16 11 þ4 13 — 44Holton (23-3) 10 13 10 20 — 53

TOPEKA HAYDEN: Stroebel 0-6 1-2 1, Hutchinson 0-3 0-0 0, Beck 2-3 0-0 10, Walker 1-11 0-0 8, McGraw 3-4 0-0 6, Johnson 1-5 0-1 5, Glennon 0-1 0-0 3, Lundry 5-11 1-1 11. Totals 12-44 2-4 44.

HOLTON: Beecher 1-3 0-0 8, Barnett 2-5 4-6 8, J Tanking 0-1 0-0 0, T. Tanking 1-3 5-8 10, Burdiek 1-4 3-4 5, Callison 2-3 1-5 8, Clark 1-2 1-2 3, Hickman 5-10 1-3 11. Totals 13-31 15-28 53.

Three-point shooting—Topeka Hayden 6-15 (Beck 2-4, Walker 2-4, Glennon 1-2. Johnson 1-3, Hutchinson 0-1 Triggs 0-1), Holton 4-13 (Beecher 2-4, Callison 1-1, T. Tanking 1-4, Burdiek 0-1, Barnett 0-3). Rebounds—Topeka Hayden 44 (Lundry 10), Holton 35 (Hickman 9).

Class 3A

Scott City 55, Minneapolis 53

Championship

Scott City (25-1) 15 12 13 15 — 55Minneapolis (23-3) 17 þ3 13 20 — 53

SCOTT CITY: O’Neil 5-13 2-2 13, Turner 1-4 2-4 4, Baker 10-20 3-4 26, Robinson 3-4 0-0 7, Meyer 1-1 0-0 2, Hess 0-1 0-2 0, Kite 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 21-46 8-14 55.

MINNEAPOLIS: Arganbright 3-10 1-2 9, Macy 0-1 0-0 0, An. Yoxall 2-5 1-3 5, George 9-17 1-3 23, Crosson 2-3 8-9 12, Daugherty 1-2 1-2 3, Al. Yoxall 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-38 13-21 53.

Three-point shooting—Scott City 5-17 (Baker 3-9, Robinson 1-1, O’Neil 1-7), Minneapolis 6-10 (George 4-7, Arganbright 2-3). Rebounds—Scott City 30 (Baker 11), Minneapolis 24 (Crosson 9).

W. Collegiate 62, Atchison Co. 50

Third Place

Wichita Collegiate (23-3) 19 13 13 17 — 62Atchison County (24-2) 24 þ9 11 þ6 — 50

WICHITA COLLEGIATE: Tisdale 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 5-13 1-2 13, Taylor 2-3 1-3 5, Adams 4-4 0-0 8, Burton 3-8 1-2 7, Atnip 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 1-1 0-0 3, Phox 3-6 1-1 7, Kemmer 3-8 0-0 8, Clark 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 25-49 7-12 62.

ATCHISON COUNTY: Hansen 3-9 2-6 9, Eckert 2-13 6-6 11, Ri. Hundley 2-3 3-5 7, Martin 5-9 2-2 13, Gargula 1-6 2-2 4, Kurtz 0-1 0-1 0, Ra. Hundley 1-2 0-0 2, Hollands 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 16-46 15-22 50.

Three-point shooting—W. Collegiate 5-18 (Kemmer 2-6, Richardson 2-8, Morris 1-1, Phox 0-3), Atchison County 3-12 (Hansen 1-2, Martin 1-3, Eckert 1-7). Rebounds—W. Collegiate 33 (Adams 7), Atchison County 28 (Hansen 6).

Class 2A

Berean Academy 41, Lyndon 32

Championship

Lyndon (18-8) 6 6 þ8 12 — 32Berean Academy (25-1) 7 7 10 17 — 41

LYNDON: Walsh 2-6 0-0 5, Wendling 1-7 0-0 3, Brown 3-10 0-0 4, Bronson 0-2 0-0 0, Jiskra 1-1 2-2 4, Decker 2-4 0-0 6, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Vande Velde 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 13-36 2-2 32.

BEREAN ACADEMY: Claassen 0-2 2-4 2, C. Hoover 2-5 0-0 4, Friesen 1-4 0-2 3, K. Wiebe 5-6 4-15 14, Dunn 2-4 4-4 8, J. Hoover 4-7 0-1 10. Totals 14-28 10-26 41.

Three-point shooting—Lyndon 4-14 (Decker 2-3, Walsh 1-3, Wendling 1-3, Brown 0-5), Berean 3-6 (J. Hoover 2-3, Friesen 1-3). Rebounds—Lyndon 19 (Brown, Jiskra 5), Berean 25 (K. Wiebe 7).

Washington County 50,Nemaha Valley 38

Third Place

Nemaha Valley (20-5) 13 þ7 þ9 þ9 — 38Washington County (20-6) 3 18 12 17 — 50

NEMAHA VALLEY: McKernan 3-6 1-2 7, Hunninghake 0-5 0-0 0, D. Rottinghaus 2-7 0-0 5, Steinlage 6-8 0-1 14, Burdiek 2-11 4-6 8, Olberding 0-3 2-2 2, Brinker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 14-41 7-11 38.

WASHINGTON CO.: Mock 2-9 0-0 4, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Fiser 4-7 8-1 18, Baker 4-7 1-2 11, Savage 2-4 0-0 4, Vogt 2-5 6-8 10, Walter 1-3 1-5 3. Totals 15-37 16-25 50.

Three-point shooting—Nemaha Valley 3-12 (Steinlage 2-2, D. Rottinghaus 1-4, McKernan 0-2, Burdiek 0-2, Olberding 0-2), Washington Co. 4-11 (Fiser 2-4, Baker 2-4, Allen 0-1, Mock 0-2). Rebounds—Nemaha Valley 20 (Burdiek 8), Washington Co. 34 (Vogt 8).

Class 1A-Division I

Macksville 59, South Haven 56

Championship

Macksville (23-2) 9 17 15 18 — 59South Haven (24-1) 12 11 22 11 — 56

MACKSVILLE: Bunker 123-15 7-11 33, Filbert 2-6 0-0 6, Oak 2-7 1-2 7, Tranbarger 0-6 1-2 1, Bevan 4-10 1-1 9, Ibarra 0-1 0-0 0, Baray 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-48 10-16 59.

SOUTH HAVEN: Creed 1-5 3-4 5, Young 8-14 0-0 20, Wilkey 4-13 2-6 11, Showman 4-10 0-0 9, Lowe 3-5 1-2 9, Dvorak 0-1 0-0 0, Byers 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 6-12 56.

Three-point shooting—Macksville 5-18 (Filbert 2-5, Oak 2-5, Baray 1-2, Bunker 0-1, Trranbarger 0-5), South Haven 8-29 (Young 4-9, Lowe 2-2, Showman 1-6, Wilkey 1-8, Byers 0-1, Dvorak 0-1, Creed 0-2). Rebounds—Macksville 35 (Bunker 14), South Haven 27 (three with 6).

South Gray 66, Victoria 61

Third Place

South Gray (23-2) 15 18 12 21 — 66Victoria (13-12) 22 17 12 10 — 61

SOUTH GRAY: Mosher 0-1 0-0 0, Love 0-6 1-2 1, Waatkins 5-10 5-6 115, Hendricks 8-18 2-4 23, Ridenour 3-6 0-0 6, Martens 8-14 5-7 21, Slaven 0-1 0-0 0, Holloway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 13-19 66.

VICTORIA: C. Schmidtberger 3-8 3-5 9, Hotaling 5-5 2-2 12, Schmidt 3-9 1-1 8, K. Dinkel 4-16 7-8 17, Bleske 2-4 2-2 6, C. Dinkel 3-5 1-2 8, T. Schmidtberger 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 20-49 17-22 61.

Three-point shooting—South Gray 5-14 (Hendricks 5-9, Holloway 0-1, Mosher 0-1, Love 0-1, Martens 0-2), Victoria 4-13 (K. Dinkel 2-4, C. Dinkel 1-1, Schmidt 1-6, C. Schmidtberger 0-2). Rebounds—South Gray 38 (Love 14), Victoria 32 (Hotaling 7).

Class 1A-Division II

Greeley County 42, Hope 35

Championship

Hope (22-4) 7 11 13 þ4 — 35Greeley County (23-3) 2 þ7 12 21 — 42

HOPE: Bird 1-5 0-0 2, Goracke 2-6 0-0 4, Davidson 0-1 0-1 0, Kickhaefer 7-8 5-6 19, Mudd 4-7 0-0 10, Haslouer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-29 5-7 35.

GREELEY COUNTY: Miller 5-12 3-3 15, Schneider 1-7 0-0 3, Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Robertson 1-8 2-2 5, Houston 2-9 6-8 10, Govert 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 12-43 13-15 42.

Three-point shooting—Hope 2-5 (Mudd 2-3, Goracke 0-1, Bird 0-1), Greeley County 5-15 (Miller 2-2, Govert 1-2, Robertson 1-5, Schneider 1-5, Houston 0-1). Rebounds—Hope 26 (Kickhaefer 13), Greeley County 22 (Yanez, Wilson 6).

Otis-Bison 54, South Barber 45

Third Place

Otis-Bison (16-10) 9 þ8 17 19 — 53South Barber (18-8) 9 11 þ8 17 — 45

OTIS-BISON: Hlavaty 3-9 12-16 19, Wissman 1-6 2-3 4, Cornwell 0-0 0-2 0, Trapp 0-4 0-0 0, Pechanec 1-2 1-2 3, Keller 7-10 7-7 24, Piper 1-4 1-2 3, Crotinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-36 23-32 53.

SOUTH BARBER: Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Johnston 3-12 0-0 8, Thurman 0-1 0-0 0, Yearout 2-4 1-1 5, Molz 4-11 4-8 12, Wagenbach 2-4 0-0 5, Hitchcock 5-10 0-0 15. Totals 16-44 5-9 45.

Three-point shooting—Otis-Bison 4-13 (Keller 3-4, Hlavaty 1-4, Wissman 0-2, Trapp 0-3), South Barber 8-22 (Hitchcock 5-9, Johnston 2-9, Wagenbach 1-2, Thurman 0-1, Clark 0-1). Rebounds—Otis-Bison 33 (Trapp 7), South Barber 21 (Yearout 7).

GIRLS

Class 6A

W. Heights 53, SM West 51

Championship

SM West (22-3) 6 þ6 13 26 — 51Wichita Heights (25-0) 5 16 15 17 — 53

SM WEST: Beeman 2-5 0-0 6, Stanley 4-6 1-3 10, Jeronimus 3-6 7-8 13, Stallbaumer 2-5 0-0 6, Katterhenry 3-5 5-7 11, Knightly 1-4 0-2 2, Copeland 0-1 3-5 3. Totals 15-32 16-25 51.

WICHITA HEIGHTS: Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Pope 1-5 2-2 4, Sims 1-8 1-6 3, Chisom 4-9 2-2 10, Jhas. Bowen 8-12 7-11 23, Lynch 1-2 0-0 3, Palmer 4-5 1-3 10, Ivy 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 19-42 13-25 53.

Three-point shooting—SM West 5-13 (Beeman 2-4, Stallbaumer 2-5, Jeronimus 0-1, Knightly 0-2), W. Heights 2-8 (Palmer 1-1, Lynch 1-2, Pope 0-1, Chisom 0-2, Sims 0-2). Rebounds—SM West 26 (Jeronimus, Katterhenry 9), W. Heights 28 (Bowen, Pope 6).

O. East 40, Washburn Rural 26

Third Place

Washburn Rural (17-8) 13 2 þ6 þ5 — 26Olathe East (20-5) 9 8 11 12 — 40

WASHBURN RURAL: Michaelis 1-6 0-0 2, Brooks 1-9 0-0 3, Zordel 1-5 3-4 5, Scott 1-9 0-0 2, Aschenbrenner 5-19 2-4 12, Weingartner 1-4 0-0 2, Dillingham 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 10-57 5-8 26.

OLATHE EAST: Jorgenson 0-1 0-1 0, Daniel 1-4 1-4 3, Hannam 1-6 0-2 3, Shields 4-12 2-3 10, Palmer 1-2 0-0 2, Waechter 0-1 0-0 0, Lyman 4-4 0-0 8, Gafford 3-4 2-4 8, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 16-37 7-16 40.

Three-point shooting—Washburn Rural 1-15 (Brooks 1-5, Scott 0-1, Weingartner 0-1, Aschenbrenner 0-2, Dillingham 0-2, Michaelis 0-4), Olathe East 1-3 (Hannam 1-3). Rebounds—Washburn Rural 42 (Scott 11), Olathe East 36 (Shields 10).

Class 5A

Aquinas 48, Blue Valley 37

Championship

Blue Valley (20-5) 9 11 þ5 12 — 37St. Thomas Aquinas (25-0) 10 13 14 11 — 48

BLUE VALLEY: Geiman 1-10 7-8 9, Popp 0-2 4-8 4, Ball 0-3 1-2 1, Smith 3-8 3-4 10, Leathers 3-10 2-2 8, Johnson 2-5 0-1 4, Hanson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 9-38 18-27 37.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Harden 5-14 8-10 20, Harrison 3-4 0-0 8, N. Weledji 2-7 1-4 7, K. Weledji 2-3 4-6 8, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 2-2 2, Cindrich 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 13-31 16-24 48.

Three-point shooting—Blue Valley 1-11 (Smith 1-1, Ball 0-1, Leathers 0-3, Geiman 0-6), St. Thomas Aquinas 6-8 (Harden 2-2, Harrison 2-3, N. Weledji 2-3). Rebounds—Blue Valley 30 (Smith 10), St. Thomas Aquinas 26 (three with 5).

McPherson 49, Shawnee Hts 38

Third Place

McPherson (22-3) 13 12 11 13 — 49Shawnee Heights (19-6) 10 þ8 14 þ6 — 38

McPHERSON: Loving 0-5 0-0 0, Hein 3-6 3-3 11, Buchman 4-8 4-4 13, Gaeddert 1-3 0-0 2, Loecker 6-12 2-2 14, Ruder 1-4 0-0 3, Regnier 0-1 0-0 0, Bruner 2-3 1-2 5, Pedersen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 11-13 49.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS: Ceazer 8-28 3-5 21, Maxwell 1-6 3-7 5, Downing 2-6 0-2 4, Ryce 0-4 3-4 3, Kennedy 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 13-47 10-20 38.

Three-point shooting—McPherson 4-20 (Hein 2-5, Buchman 1-3, Ruder 1-4, Pedersen 0-2, Loecker 0-2, Loving 0-4), Shawnee Heights 2-13 (Ceazer 2-8, Ryce 0-2, Downing 0-3). Rebounds—McPherson 38 (Bruner 13), Shawnee Heights 31 (Maxwell 11).

Class 4A

Holton 41, Cheney 21

Championship

Holton (26-0) 6 19 10 6 — 41Cheney (25-1) 7 2 10 2 — 21

HOLTON: Strader 0-1 0-0 0, Rya. Bowser 2-6 6-6 10, Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Ryl. Bowser 0-1 0-0 0, Wallisch 2-5 1-1 5, Kyl. Miller 1-7 0-0 5, Lutz 0-2 4-6 4, Bagby 0-1 3-4 6, Kyr. Miller 5-10 0-0 10. Totals 10-34 15-19 41.

CHENEY: P. Scheer 1-4 0-0 5, Nikkel 2-4 0-0 7, J. Scheer 0-1 0-0 0, Needham 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 2-3 0-0 4, Quick 1-3 3-4 5. Totals 6-16 3-4 21.

Three-point shooting—Holton 2-6 (Bagby 1-1, Kyl. Miller 1-1, Kyr. Miller 0-1, Smith 0-1, Rya. Bowser 0-2), Cheney 2-12 (Nikkel 1-2, P. Scheer 1-6, Patterson 0-2) Rebounds—Holton 35 (Kyr. Miller 9), Cheney 16 (Quick 5).

Basehor-Linwood 47, Ottawa 36

Third Place

Basehor-Linwood (20-5) 2 21 11 13 — 47Ottawa (20-6) 10 12 þ6 þ8 — 36

BASEHOR-LINWOOD: Waters 0-1 0-0 0, Equels 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 1-5 5-7 10, Poe 2-8 2-2 15, Johnson 2-5 1-2 5, Bergstrom 2-5 7-7 17. Totals 7-25 15-20 47.

OTTAWA: Weidner 0-2 2-2 2, Dean 1-3 0-0 5, Baldwin 3-5 1-1 16, M. Bones 2-6 1-2 5, E. Bones 0-1 0-0 0, Roecker 2-6 0-0 4, Armstrong 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 10-26 4-5 36

Three-point shooting—Basehor-Linwood 6-12 (Poe 3-4, Bergstrom 2-3, Sanders 1-2, OBryan 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Ottawa 4-11 (Baldwin 3-6, Dean 1-4, M. Bones 0-1). Rebounds—Basehor-Linwood 26 (Bergstrom 9), Ottawa 25 (Baldwin 9).

Class 3A

W. Collegiate 43, Jeff North 41

Championship

Wichita Collegiate (20-6) 12 þ8 13 10 — 43Jefferson North (25-1) 13 10 þ9 þ9 — 41

WICHITA COLLEGIATE: Massey 0-4 0-0 0, Lower 5-6 0-0 10, Dunn 0-5 0-0 0, Broberg 1-6 2-2 4, Woods 5-11 7-8 17, Skar 2-2 0-1 5, Cole 0-2 0-0 0, Franklin 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 16-45 9-11 43.

JEFFERSON NORTH: Jo. Kramer 5-18 2-2 13, A. Kern 1-4 0-0 2, Ja. Kramer 3-8 2-4 9, Ka. Noll 4-9 2-2 10, Navinskey 2-6 2-2 6, Ky. Noll 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 15-45 9-12 41.

Three-point shooting—W. Collegiate 2-17 (Franklin 2-5, Taylor 0-1, Cole 0-1, Massey 0-2, Woods 0-2, Dunn 0-3, Broberg 0-3), Jefferson North 2-12 (Ja. Kramer 1-5, Jo. Kramer 1-6, A. Kern 0-1). Rebounds—W. Collegiate 36 (Woods 14), Jefferson North 27 (Jo. Kramer, Ka. Noll, Navinskey 6).

Hillsboro 53, TMP 27

Third Place

Hillsboro (21-5) 12 12 10 19 — 53Thomas More Prep (20-6) 8 þ4 þ7 þ8 — 27

HILLSBORO: Faul 1-2 4-4 6, Serene 1-3 2-2 4, Loewen 7-8 8-12 22, Lackey 3-7 0-0 6, Reimer 2-5 0-0 4, Faber 1-1 0-0 2, Em. Heyen 0-0 1-2 1, Sanders 0-1 0-0 0, Schlehuber 1-1 2-2 4, El. Heyen 1-1 0-1 2, Bartel 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-30 17-23 53.

TMP: S. Ruder 0-3 0-0 0, Jacobs 4-11 0-0 9, H. Ruder 1-5 0-2 2, Dinges 2-8 3-3 7, Lang 2-9 2-3 7, Younie 0-0 0-1 0, Mindrup 0-1 0-0 0, Pray 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-40 5-9 27.

Three-point shooting—Hillsboro 0-4 (Faul 0-1, Lackey 0-1, Serene 0-2), TMP 2-11 (Jacobs 1-3, Lang 1-4, Dinges 0-1, H. Ruder 0-3). Rebounds—Hillsboro 26 (Loewen 10), TMP 23 (Jacobs 7).

Class 2A

Moundridge 48, Ell-Saline 34

Championship

Moundridge (21-5) 7 14 20 7 — 48Ell-Saline (19-7) 8 þ9 þ9 8 — 34

MOUNDRIDGE: Stucky 0-2 2-2 2, Schrag 1-4 2-2 4, Fisher 3-5 1-3 7, Halloway 6-12 0-0 12, Suderman 8-14 1-2 21, Flickner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-39 6-9 48.

ELL-SALINE: Wikoff 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 5-16 2-2 13, Clancy 3-8 0-0 7, Work 2-7 4-4 8, Harvey 1-6 0-0 2, Kejr 0-1 0-0 0, Omli 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 13-41 6-6 34.

Three-point shooting—Moundridge 4-11 (Suderman 4-9, Stucky 0-1, Schrag 0-1), Ell-Saline 2-15 (Clancy 1-4, Jones 1-7, Wikoff 0-1, Work 0-3). Rebounds—Moundridge 26 (Suderman 9), Ell-Saline 25 (Jones 7).

Oxford 48, Jayhawk Linn 44

Third Place

Jayhawk-Linn (14-12) 12 þ9 15 8 — 44Oxford (22-4) 12 14 14 8 — 48

JAYHAWK-LINN: Krull 1-5 2-2 4, White 5-9 3-8 13, Beckman 2-11 2-3 7, Walters 2-10 0-0 3, Hargrove 2-11 5-7 10, Bruner 1-2 0-0 3, Murrow 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 14-51 12-21 44.

OXFORD: Swanson 0-5 2-3 2, Norris 4-9 6-7 14, Hutchins 4-9 3-4 11, White 6-13 0-1 12, Potucek 1-3 3-5 5, Church 0-1 0-0 0, Terry 1-5 2-4 4. Totals 16-45 16-24 48.

Three-point shooting—Jayhawk-Lynn 4-12 (Hargrove 1-1, Bruner 1-2, Beckman 1-4, Walters 1-5), Oxford 0-3 (Potucek 0-1, Swanson 0-2). Rebounds—Jayhawk-Linn 40 (White 12), Oxford 32 (Hutchins 9).

Class 1A-Division I

Olpe 63, Hoxie 44

Championship

Hoxie (24-1) 5 þ9 13 17 — 44Olpe (25-0) 17 16 12 18 — 63

HOXIE: Manse 1-9 0-0 2, Heim 3-11 4-4 11, Kaus 0-5 3-4 3, Stithem 2-3 3-4 8, K. Farber 2-6 2-2 6, S. Farber 6-9 1-2 13, Spresser 0-2 0-0 0, Allmer 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 14-45 14-18 44.

OLPE: Henderson 2-4 2-6 6, Ke. McDougald 4-11 0-0 10, Cole 4-5 3-5 12, Haag 2-2 0-0 4, K. Flott 10-17 3-9 23, Kuhlman 1-1 0-0 2, E. Flott 2-6 0-1 4, Ka. McDougald 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-46 10-23 63.

Three-point shooting—Hoxie 2-14 (Stithem 1-2, Heim 1-6, Spresser 0-1, Manse 0-5), Olpe 3-3 (Ke. McDougald 2-2, Cole 1-1). Rebounds—Hoxie 27 (K. Farber, S. Farber 7), Olpe 35 (Henderson, K. Flott 6).

South Central 58, Little River 47

Third Place

Little River (23-2) 7 11 15 14 — 47South Central (21-3) 10 13 19 16 — 58

LITTLE RIVER: Burrola 2-5 5-6 9, Waters 2-8 0-0 5, Stagner 4-11 6-7 15, Barton 1-3 0-0 2, A. Baldwin 1-2 5-6 7, C. Baldwin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnston 2-3 2-5 6, E. Baldwin 0-0 1-1 1, K. Zeller 0-1 0-0 0, Dougherty 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-37 19-25 47.

SOUTH CENTRAL: Burt 6-12 4-5 16, Jarnagin 2-8 1-2 6, D. Alexander 2-6 7-10 12, Konrade 2-3 0-0 4, B. Alexander 6-12 3-4 16, Robles 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-47 15-21 58.

Three-point shooting—Little River 2-11 (Waters 1-3, Stagner 1-7, Burrola 0-1), South Central 3-9 (B. Alexander 1-2, D. Alexander 1-3, Jarnagin 1-4). Rebounds—Little River 32 (Johnston 8), South Central 25 (Burt 8).

Class 1A-Division II

Argonia 69, Central Christian 41

Championship

Hutch Central Christian (24-2) 9 5 7 20 — 41Argonia (26-0) 15 19 14 21 — 69

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN: Hagen 0-4 0-0 0, Patrick 8-20 10-12 27, Ensz 1-6 1-2 3, Alderson 0-3 1-2 1, Krehbiel 2-3 2-3 6, Murray 1-8 0-0 3, Green 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 12-44 15-21 41.

ARGONIA: Simon 3-6 0-0 8, Brewster 6-10 1-2 14, Peetoom 4-8 0-0 9, Stansbury 6-11 3-3 15, Boatright 2-8 4-4 9, Daerr 1-2 0-0 2, Tracy 2-4 1-2 5, Hessman 1-1 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 25-50 14-17 69.

Three-point shooting—Central Christian 2-12 (Murray 1-5, Patrick 1-7), Argonia 5-12 (Simon 2-4, Peetoom 1-1, Brewster 1-3, Boatright 1-3, Tracy 0-1, Stansbury 0-1). Rebounds—Central Christian 28 (Patrick 15), Argonia 32 (Stansbury 8).

Wilson 48, Ingalls 33

Third Place

Ingalls (15-11) 11 þ6 4 12 — 33Wilson (21-5) 11 15 6 16 — 48

INGALLS: Droste 1-4 4-8 6, Schmidt 1-4 0-0 2, Whipple 5-10 2-4 12, R. Wyat 4-9 1-5 9, Wendel 1-5 0-0 2, Estrada 0-2 0-0 0, Galaviz 0-1 0-0 0, Droste 0-1 0-0 0, Tremmel 0-1 0-0 0, C. Wyatt 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 13-40 7-17 33.

WILSON: Dlabal 2-6 4-6 8, Steinle 8-13 11-12 27, Zelenka 0-4 0-0 0, Schoenhofer 1-3 0-0 2, Lanter 3-8 4-6 10, Steinike 0-1 1-2 1, Beneda 0-2 0-0 0, Roberson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 20-26 48.

Three-point shooting—Ingalls 0-3 (C. Wyatt 0-1, Estrada 0-2), Wilson 0-3 (Lanter 0-1, Dlabal 0-2). Rebounds—Ingalls 26 (R. Wyatt 7), Wilson 33 (Steinle 10).

