Varsity Basketball

March 12, 2011 12:00 AM

Friday's state semifinal box scores

Boys

Class 6A

BV Northwest 48, Dodge City 44

Dodge City (20-3) 13 13 3 15 — 44 BV Northwest (23-1) 14 10 10 14 — 48

DODGE CITY: Hogan 4-15 4-4 14, Hallman 2-7 3-3 7, Sotelo 2-4 0-0 5, Howarth 1-2 0-0 2, Campbell 4-5 5-7 13, Esquibel 0-1 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-0 0-2 0, Brown 0-5 3-4 3. Totals 13-39 15-20 44.

BV NORTHWEST: Custer 4-7 6-8 15, Smith 4-5 2-3 10, Fisher 1-6 2-4 4, Bugarinovic 5-10 3-5 13, Giess 3-4 0-2 6, Bond 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-33 13-22 48.

Three-point shooting—Dodge City 3-15 (Hogan 2-10, Sotelo 1-1, Hallman 0-1, Brown 0-3), BV Northwest 1-6 (Custer 1-2, Fisher 0-4). Rebounds—Dodge City 26 (Campbell 10), BV Northwest 24 (Bugarinovic 8).

W. Heights 70, Olathe East 72

Olathe East (20-4) 12 19 16 15 — 62 Wichita Heights (24-0) 15 13 26 16 — 70

OLATHE EAST: Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Kalinoski 8-18 1-2 20, Cook 5-8 2-2 16, Souder 4-6 0-0 9, Miller 4-7 0-1 9, Jacobsen 0-0 1-2 1, Gurley 0-2 0-0 0, Talbert 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-50 4-7 62.

WICHITA HEIGHTS: Dobbins 2-6 1-2 6, Wessel 7-14 0-0 15, Smith 4-11 1-3 9, Moore 4-6 2-4 10, Ellis 5-5 14-17 25, DeGrafenread 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 24-45 19-27 70.

Three-point shooting—Olathe East 10-23 (Cook 4-5, Kalinoski 3-10, Souder 1-1, Miller 1-3, Smith 1-4), W. Heights 3-14 (Ellis 1-1, Wessel 1-3, Dobbins 1-4, DeGrafenread 0-1, Moore 0-2, Smith 0-3). Rebounds—Olathe East 23 (Kalinoski, Souder 4), W. Heights 32 (Wessel, Ellis 8).

Class 5A

McPherson 58, Aquinas 45

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

St. Thomas Aquinas (14-10) 10 10 7 18 — 45 McPherson (23-1) 15 8 15 20 — 58

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Nachbar 3-7 1-2 8, Downey 4-10 3-4 12, Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Radetic 1-5 2-2 5, Clement 1-7 4-8 6, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Markway 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 13-37 12-18 45.

McPHERSON: Horton 0-0 1-2 1, Pyle 3-3 16-18 22, Hambley 2-2 2-4 6, Robinson 2-3 1-5 5, Ulsaker 7-13 1-1 15, Houghton 0-0 0-2 0, Hart 3-4 3-3 9, Cape 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-26 24-35 58.

Three-point shooting—Aquinas 7-20 (Clark 2-5, Martin 1-1, Radetic 1-1, Nachbar 1-2, Markway 1-2, Downey 1-4, Clement 0-5), McPherson 0-3 (Robinson 0-1, Ulsaker 0-2). Rebounds—Aquinas 22 (Downey 8), McPherson 21 (Robinson 6).

KC Washington 68, Lansing 63

Lansing (18-5) 17 16 19 11 — 63 KC Washington (22-2) 12 18 13 25 — 68

LANSING: Grice 5-13 1-2 13, C. Schneider 2-6 0-0 6, Gwartney 0-2 1-2 1, Jones 3-8 2-4 8, McQuillan 1-2 0-0 2, J. Schneider 3-5 2-2 8, Mein 3-5 5-5 13, Miller 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 23-50 11-15 63.

KC WASHINGTON: White 8-12 18-24 34, My. Hibler 2-6 1-2 5, Allen 2-7 2-2 7, McCoy 3-6 4-8 10, Hooks 1-4 7-10 10, Mi. Hibler 1-1 0-0 2, Trevillion 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-37 32-46 68.

Three-point shooting—Lansing 6-16 (C. Schneider 2-2, Mein 2-3, Grice 2-8, J. Schneider 0-1, Gwartney 0-2), KC Washington 2-4 (Allen 1-1, Hooks 1-2, White 0-1). Rebounds—Lansing 27 (Jones 7), KC Washington 28 (My. Hibler 10).

Class 4A

KC Sumner 65, Topeka Hayden 60

Topeka Hayden (18-7) 15 16 10 19 — 60 KC Sumner (22-3) 15 14 18 18 — 65

TOPEKA HAYDEN: Stroebel 2-5 2-2 6, Hutchinson 1-1 1-2 3, Beck 0-0 1-3 4, Walker 4-8 2-2 13, McGraw 2-2 1-2 5, Johnson 2-7 1-2 8, Glennon 0-0 2-2 11, Lundry 4-8 2-2 10. Totals 15-13 12-17 60.

KC SUMNER: Alexander 6-11 5-8 23, Parker 3-4 4-6 13, Allen 3-3 1-6 7, Arnold 3-6 6-7 12, Brisbane 2-4 0-2 4, Vaughn 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 19-31 18-31 65.

Three-point shooting—Topeka Hayden 6-15 (Glennon 3-4, Beck 1-1, Walker 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Hutchinson 0-1, Stroebel 0-3), KC Sumner 3-9 (Alexander 2-2, Parker 1-4, Allen 0-1, Arnold 0-1, Brisbane 0-1) Rebounds—Topeka Hayden 27 (Lundry 10), KC Sumner 27 (Vaughn 9).

Ottawa 59, Holton 54

Ottawa (22-3) 12 9 10 28 — 59 Holton (22-3) 13 13 14 14 — 54

OTTAWA: Ad. Hasty 2-6 6-6 13, Shaffer 1-1 3-4 8, Al. Hasty 0-1, 2-4 2, Goedert 0-2, 1-2 1, Natt 4-4 3-5 11, Peoples 3-5 0-1 6, Ojeleye 5-11 5-10 18. Totals 15-30 20-32 59.

HOLTON: Beecher 0-1 9-9 12, Barnett 1-2 0-0 8, T Tanking 1-4 2-3 7, Burdiek 1-4 2-3 7, Callison 2-2 0-0 4, Clark 1-1 0-1 4, Hickman 4-8 3-7 11. Totals 10-22 16-22 54.

Three-point shooting—Ottawa 3-14 (Shaffer 1-3, Ojeleye 1-4, Ad. Hasty 1-5, Al. Hasty 0-1, Natt 0-1), Holton 6-20 (Burdiek 2-4, Barnett 2-6, Beecher 1-3, Tanking 1-6, Callison 0-1). Rebounds—Ottawa 29 (Ojeleye 7), Holton 33 (Hickman 10).

Class 3A

Minneapolis 56, Atchison Co. 55

Minneapolis (23-2) 11 10 5 21 9 — 56 Atchison County (24-1) 3 19 8 17 8 — 55

MINNEAPOLIS: Arganbright 6-8 1-1 16, Macy 0-1 0-0 0, An. Yoxall 3-9 0-1 6, George 6-17 4-4 20, Crosson 1-3 2-2 4, Daugherty 1-2 5-6 7, Al. Yoxall 1-3 0-0 2, Allison 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 18-44 13-17 56.

ATCHISON COUNTY: Hansen 2-7 2-4 6, Eckert 3-6 8-9 15, Ri. Hundley 1-1 8-10 10, Martin 2-8 4-6 9, Gargula 5-9 4-6 14, Kurtz 0-0 1-2 1, Hollands 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-32 27-37 55.

Three-point shooting—Minneapolis 7-13 (George 4-9, Arganbright 3-3, Daugherty 0-1), Atchison County 2-9 (Eckert 1-4, Martin 1-4, Hansen 0-1). Rebounds—Minneapolis 27 (George 7), Atchison County 30 (Gargula 9).

Scott City 62, W. Collegiate 59

Wichita Collegiate (22-3) 7 16 15 21 — 59 Scott City (23-10) 13 20 13 16 — 62

WICHITA COLLEGIATE: Tisdale 1-3 0-0 2, Richardson 5-8 2-2 15, Taylor 0-1 2-2 2, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Burton 4-10 0-0 8, Atnip 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Phox 2-6 0-0 5, Kemmer 3-7 2-2 10, Clark 5-8 3-6 13. Totals 22-47 9-12 59.

SCOTT CITY: O'Neil 3-7 0-0 7, Turner 3-7 2-3 8, Baker 4-11 11-13 20, Robinson 3-4 4-6 13, Meyer 0-3 1-2 1, Roemer 0-2 0-0 0, Hess 2-2 3-4 7, Kite 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 18-40 21-30 62.

Three-point shooting—W. Collegiate 6-12 (Richardson 3-4, Kemmer 2-3, Phox 1-4, Morris 0-1), Scott City 5-14 (Robinson 3-4, O'Neil 1-3, Baker 1-6, Roemer 0-1). Rebounds—W. Collegiate 27 (Burton 8), Scott City 30 (Baker 9).

Class 2A

Berean 39, Washington Co. 37

Washington County (20-3) 3 10 11 13 — 37 Berean Academy (23-1) 14 6 9 10 — 39

WASHINGTON COUNTY: Mock 8-17 0-1 18, Fiser 2-11 1-2 5, Baker 0-4 3-6 3, Savage 1-4 1-1 3, Walter 1-1 0-0 2, Vogt 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 14-41 7-12 37.

BEREAN: Claassen 4-9 4-4 12, C. Hoover 3-7 2-2 8, Friesen 0-3 0-0 0, K. Wiebe 5-12 1-8 11, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, J. Hoover 2-5 1-2 6, Landis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-39 8-16 39.

Three-point shooting—Washington County 2-7 (Mock 2-2, Baker 0-2, Fiser 0-3), Berean 1-8 (J. Hoover 1-2, C. Hoover 0-1, Landis 0-1, Friesen 0-2, Claassen 0-2). Rebounds—Washington County 24 (Savage 5), Berean 34 (K. Wiebe 15).

Lyndon 62, Nemaha Valley 52

Nemaha Valley (19-5) 17 9 13 13 — 52 Lyndon (17-7) 11 13 18 20 — 62

NEMAHA VALLEY: McKernan 4-9 4-5 12, Hunninghake 3-6 2-2 8, D. Rottinghaus 5-9 2-2 14, Steinlage 4-11 2-3 10, Burdiek 2-5 4-6 8, Olberding 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 14-18 52.

LYNDON: Walsh 1-5 1-2 4, Wendling 3-9 3-6 9, Brown 7-17 10-12 27, Bronson 2-3 0-0 4, Jiskra 3-4 0-0 6, Decker 2-4 2-3 8, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Vande Velde 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 19-45 18-25 62.

Three-point shooting—Nemaha Valley 2-18 (D. Rottinghaus 2-6, McKernan 0-2, Steinlage 0-5, Olberding 0-5), Lyndon 6-16 (Brown 3-5, Decker 2-4, Walsh 1-4, Wendling 0-3). Rebounds—Nemaha Valley 30 (Hunninghake, Burdiek 6), Lyndon 30 (Brown 8).

Class 1A-Division I

South Haven 47, Victoria 44

South Haven (22-2) 14 9 10 14 — 47 Victoria (13-11) 10 13 9 12 — 44

SOUTH HAVEN: Creed 2-4 3-3 7, Young 5-12 5-6 17, Wilkey 1-2 1-2 3, Showman 5-5 1-2 12, Lowe 2-6 1-1 5, Byers 1-2 0-0 2, Ray 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 1-1 1, Cully 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-35 12-15 47.

VICTORIA: C. Schmidtberger 0-4 3-4 3, Hotaling 1-1 0-0 2, Schmidt 3-10 0-0 6, K. Dinkel 5-14 1-3 11, Bleske 8-11 0-1 16, C. Dinkel 0-2 0-0 0, Dreiling 1-2 0-0 2, T. Schmidtberger 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 20-46 4-8 44.

Three-point shooting—South Haven 3-11 (Young 2-6, Showman 1-1, Byers 0-1, Wilkey 0-1, Lowe 0-2), Victoria 0-15 (Dreiling 0-1, C. Dinkel 0-1, C. Schmidtberger 0-3, Schmidt 0-5, K. Dinkel 0-5). Rebounds—South Haven 18 (Wilkey 5), Victoria 32 (K. Dinkel 6).

Macksville 62, South Gray 54

South Gray (23-1) 11 15 10 18 — 54 Macksville (23-1) 19 14 14 15 — 62

SOUTH GRAY: Mosher 1-2 0-0 2, Love 4-10 0-0 8, Watkins 3-5 0-0 6, Hendricks 5-18 0-0 11, Ridenour 3-6 4-8 10, Martens 4-10 3-4 11, Slaven 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 23-58 7-12 54.

MACKSVILLE: Bunker 2-14 7-9 11, Filbert 5-8 0-3 11, Oak 5-14 4-4 19, Tranbarger 1-3 3-6 5, Bevan 3-4 2-2 8, Ibarra 2-4 1-2 5, Baray 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-50 17-25 62.

Three-point shooting—South Gray 1-10 (Hendricks 1-6, Ridenour 0-1, Martens 0-1, Slaven 0-1, Love 0-1), Macksville 7-12 (Oak 5-6, Baray 1-1, Filbert 1-2, Bunker 0-1, Tranbarger 0-2). Rebounds—South Gray 45 (Love 16), Macksville 30 (Bevan 9).

Class 1A-Division II

Hope 57, Otis-Bison 39

Otis-Bison (15-10) 9 10 14 6 — 39 Hope (22-3) 18 9 18 12 — 57

OTIS-BISON: Keller 2-8 0-0 5, Hlavaty 3-5 6-9 12, Wissman 3-10 0-0 7, Trapp 2-5 1-3 5, Cornwell 0-1 0-0 0, Piper 5-5 0-0 10. Totals 15-34 7-12 39.

HOPE: Bird 2-7 0-0 5, Goracke 4-9 2-2 10, Davidson 11-14 0-0 22, Kickhaefer 3-7 6-7 12, Mudd 1-2 2-2 4, Lorson 1-1 0-0 2, Boeschling 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-43 10-11 57.

Three-point shooting—Otis-Bison 2-7 (Wissman 1-3, Keller 1-3, Trapp 0-1), Hope 1-3 (Bird 1-1, Boeschling 0-1, Mudd 0-1). Rebounds—Otis-Bison 11 (Keller, Hlavaty, Trapp 3), Hope 29 (Kickhaefer 13).

Greeley Co. 39, South Barber 31

South Barber (18-7) 9 7 7 8 — 31 Greeley County (22-35 13 7 14 — 39

SOUTH BARBER: Clark 2-5 0-1 4, Johnston 1-6 0-5 2, Yearout 4-8 11-15 19, Molz 3-10 0-0 6, Wagenbach 0-1 0-0 0, Hitchcock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-31 11-21 31.

GREELEY COUNTY: Miller 7-12 4-6 19, Schneider 0-3 2-2 2, Wilson 2-4 1-2 5, Robertson 3-9 0-1 9, Houston 0-11 0-0 0, Govert 0-1 0-0 0, Yanez 1-3 2-4 4. Totals 13-43 9-15 39.

Three-point shooting—South Barber 0-7 (Clark 0-1, Wagenbach 0-1, Hitchcock 0-1, Johnston 0-4), Greeley County 4-22 (Robertson 3-9, Miller 1-3, Govert 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Schneider 0-3, Houston 0-4). Rebounds—South Barber 34 (Yearout, Molz 10), Greeley County 27 (Wilson 9).

Girls

Class 6A

SM West 53, Washburn Rural 37

SM West (24-2) 14 11 14 14 — 53 Washburn Rural (17-7) 6 9 11 11 — 37

SM WEST: Beeman 2-4 0-0 6, Stanley 3-6 1-3 8, Jeronimus 6-11 1-5 14, Stallbaumer 2-6 2-2 7, Katterhenry 5-10 3-6 13, Norburg 0-1 0-0 0, Knightly 1-2 0-0 3, Copeland 0-1 1-3 1, Campbell 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-41 9-21 53.

WASHBURN RURAL: Michaelis 1-8 0-0 2, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Zordel 5-6 2-4 12, Scott 3-7 0-0 6, Aschenbrenner 1-7 3-4 5, Weingartner 2-6 0-0 4, Dillingham 2-6 1-2 6, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Breckenridge 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-44 6-10 37.

Three-point shooting—SM West 6-13 (Stanley 1-1, Jeronimus 1-2, Knightly 1-2, Beeman 2-4, Stallbaumer 1-4), Washburn Rural 1-6 (Dillingham 1-2, Garcia 0-1, Michaelis 0-3). Rebounds—SM West 32 (Jeronimus 7), Washburn Rural 28 (Aschenbrenner 8).

W. Heights 41, Olathe East 22

Olathe East (19-4) 2 3 4 13 — 22 Wichita Heights (23-0) 16 7 6 12 — 41

OLATHE EAST: Jorgenson 1-2 0-2 2, Justice 0-4 0-0 0, Hannam 1-7 0-0 3, Shields 5-14 1-5 11, Palmer 2-4 1-2 6, Gafford 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 9-34 2-11 22.

WICHITA HEIGHTS: Chandler 2-6 1-4 5, Pope 2-9 5-6 10, Sims 3-6 0-0 6, Chisom 2-8 0-2 5, Jhas. Bowen 3-5 2-4 8, Palmer 2-4 0-0 5, Jhar. Bowen 0-2 2-2 2, Ivy 0-1 0-0 0, Cyphers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-42 10-18 41.

Three-point shooting—Olathe East 2-11 (Palmer 1-3, Hannam 1-6, Gifford 0-1, Justice 0-1), W. Heights 3-9 (Palmer 1-1, Chisom 1-1, Pope 1-4, Chandler 0-1, Sims 0-1, Jhar. Bowen 0-1). Rebounds—Olathe East 22 (Shields 9), W. Heights 34 (Jhas. Bowen 13).

Class 5A

Blue Valley 56, McPherson 52

Blue Valley (20-4) 15 14 11 16 — 56 McPherson (21-2) 14 11 14 13 — 52

BLUE VALLEY: Geiman 3-6 0-1 7, Popp 2-3 0-0 4, Ball 2-4 5-6 10, Smith 3-6 8-9 14, Leathers 3-9 0-3 8, Hanna 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Hanson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-37 13-19 56.

McPHERSON: Loving 0-1 0-0 0, Hein 1-5 2-2 5, Buchman 3-15 5-8 13, Gaeddert 2-7 1-2 5, Loecker 9-12 3-4 23, Ruder 0-1 2-2 2, Bruner 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 17-43 13-18 52.

Three-point shooting—Blue Valley 5-10 (Leathers 2-4, Geiman 1-1, Ball 1-2, Hanson 1-3), McPherson 5-15 (Loecker 2-3, Buchman 2-6, Hein 1-4, Loving 0-1, Ruder 0-1). Rebounds—Blue Valley 23 (Geiman 6), McPherson 29 (Loecker 7).

Aquinas 51, Shawnee Heights 30

Shawnee Heights (19-5) 5 8 10 7 — 30 St. Thomas Aquinas (24-0) 9 9 17 16 — 51

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS: Ceazer 6-15 4-4 17, Maxwell 1-3 2-2 4, Downing 2-11 4-4 9, Poblarp 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-32 10-10 30.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Harden 8-15 3-3 21, Harrison 2-6 0-1 5, N. Weledji 8-12 1-1 19, K. Weledji 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 1-1 2-4 4. Totals 20-41 6-9 51.

Three-point shooting—Shawnee Heights 2-11 (Ceazer 1-2, Downing 1-7, Poblarp 0-1, Morgan 0-1), St. Thomas Aquinas 5-13 (Harden 2-3, N. Weledji 2-3, Harrison 1-4, Sweeney 0-1, K. Weledji 0-2). Rebounds—Shawnee Heights 23 (Ryce 5), St. Thomas Aquinas 24 (Three tied at 4).

Class 4A

Cheney 35, Basehor-Linwood 31

Basehor-Linwood (19-5) 9 7 8 7 — 31 Cheney (25-0) 10 6 9 10 — 35

BASEHOR-LINWOOD: Equels 1-3 0-0 2, Sanders 3-5 0-2 6, Poe 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 2-11 1-2 6, O'Bryan 0-2 0-0 0, Bergstrom 5-21 3-3 14. Totals 12-44 4-7 31.

CHENEY: P. Scheer 1-2 2-2 5, Nikkel 2-2 2-2 5, J. Scheer 2-10 0-1 5, Needham 0-1 1-2 1, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 2-10 3-4 7, Quick 5-7 2-4 12. Totals 13-22 9-17 35.

Three-point shooting—Basehor-Linwood 3-16 (Poe 1-1, Johnson 1-6, Bergstrom 1-6, Equels 0-1, Sanders 0-1, O'Bryan 0-1), Cheney 2-11 (P. Scheer 1-2, J Scheer 1-6, Needham 0-1, Patterson 0-2) Rebounds—Basehor-Linwood 26 (Bergstrom 8), Cheney 35 (Quick 15).

Holton 42, Ottawa 30

Ottawa (19-5) 10 4 12 4 — 30 Holton (25-0) 16 8 11 7 — 42

OTTAWA: Dean 2-3 0-1 4, Diel 1-1 0-0 2, Baldwin 1-3 0-0 8, M Bones 3-3 0-0 6, E Bones 1-1 0-0 2, Roecker 1-2 0-0 2, Armstrong 3-5 0-1 6. Totals 12-18 0-2 30.

HOLTON: Strader 1-1 0-0 2, Ryann Bowser 1-6 2-4 4, Smith 2-3 0-1 10, Rylie Bowser 1-5 1-2 3, Wallisch 3-6 1-1 7, Kylie Miller 4-8 1-3 9, Lutz 0-0 1-2 1, Bagby 2-3 0-0 4, Kyrstie Miller 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 15-36 6-14 42.

Three-point shooting—Ottawa 2-7 (Baldwin 2-6, Dean 0-1), Holton 2-9 (Smith 2-5, Kylie Miller 0-1, Bagby 0-1, Bowser 0-2). Rebounds—Ottawa 25 (Baldwin 7), Holton 24 (Bowser 6).

Class 3A

Jefferson North 49, TMP 38

Thomas More Prep (20-5) 14 10 5 9 — 38 Jefferson North (25-0) 9 10 16 14 — 49

THOMAS MORE PREP: S. Ruder 1-4 0-1 2, Jacobs 8-19 2-2 19, H. Ruder 0-6 0-0 0, Dinges 2-3 0-2 4, Lang 5-13 0-0 13. Totals 16-45 2-5 38.

JEFFERSON NORTH: Jo. Kramer 8-22 5-9 23, A. Kern 0-2 1-2 1, Ja. Kramer 4-8 9-12 17, Ka. Noll 1-6 2-2 4, Navinskey 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 13-39 21-29 49.

Three-point shooting—TMP 4-16 (Lang 3-8, Jacobs 1-5, H. Ruder 0-3), Jefferson North 2-16 (Jo. Kramer 2-12, A. Kern 0-1, Ja. Kramer 0-3). Rebounds—TMP 31 (Jacobs 9), Jefferson North 31 (Navinskey 13).

W. Collegiate 39, Hillsboro 29

Hillsboro (20-5) 8 7 5 9 — 29 Wichita Collegiate (19-6) 8 14 12 5 — 39

HILLSBORO: Faber 1-2 0-0 2, Faul 4-8 0-1 8, Serene 3-8 0-0 8, Loewen 4-8 0-1 8, Reimer 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-3 0-0 0, Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Schlehuber 0-0 1-2 1, Lackey 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 13-41 1-4 29.

WICHITA COLLEGIATE: Massey 1-1 0-0 2, Lower 3-7 0-0 6, Dunn 1-5 0-0 3, Broberg 2-4 0-0 5, Woods 6-11 5-8 19, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Skar 2-3 0-0 4, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-33 5-8 39.

Three-point shooting—Hillsboro 2-8 (Serene 2-4, Faul 0-1, Lackey 0-1, Sanders 0-2), Collegiate 4-11 (Woods 2-4, Broberg 1-2, Dunn 1-3, Lower 0-2). Rebounds—Hillsboro 26 (Loewen 9), Collegiate 25 (Woods 10).

Class 2A

Ell-Saline 70, Oxford 35

Ell-Saline (21-3) 16 15 24 15 — 70 Oxford (18-6) 10 10 5 10 — 35

ELL-SALINE: Wikoff 4-4 0-0 8, Jones 6-10 1-2 16, Clancy 3-10 4-4 11, Work 4-9 6-8 16, Harvey 3-4 0-0 6, Bird 0-0 2-2 2, Kejr 2-3 0-0 4, Omli 1-1 1-4 3, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, W. Albers 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 25-44 14-21 70.

OXFORD: Swanson 1-5 0-0 3, Norris 4-12 2-2 10, Hutchins 3-10 1-4 7, White 3-9 0-0 6, Potucek 2-12 0-0 6, Creed 0-0 0-1 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Church 0-1 0-0 0, Terry 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 14-52 4-9 35.

Three-point shooting—Ell-Saline 6-12 (Jones 3-4, Work 2-5, Clancy 1-3), Oxford 3-12 (Potucek 2-12, Swanson 1-5, Norris 0-1, Hutchins 0-1, Young 0-1, Terry 0-1). Rebounds—Ell-Saline 27 (Work 7), Oxford 29 (Hutchins 11).

Moundridge 47, Jayhawk-Linn 32

Moundridge (19-5) 11 16 14 6 — 47 Jayhawk-Linn (14-10) 8 11 5 8 — 32

MOUNDRIDGE: Stucky 2-3 0-2 4, Schrag 4-11 8-8 17, Fisher 3-4 4-4 10, Halloway 4-8 0-0 8, Suderman 3-8 1-2 8, Kaufman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-35 13-16 47.

JAYHAWK-LINN: White 6-8 1-3 13, Beckman 3-6 1-3 7, Walters 2-7 0-0 5, Hargrove 3-6 1-2 7, Murrow 0-1 0-2 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-32 3-10 32.

Three-point shooting—Moundridge 2-3 (Suderman 1-1, Schrag 1-2), Jayhawk-Linn 1-5 (Walters 1-4, Clark 0-1). Rebounds—Moundridge 26 (Schrag 6), Jayhawk-Linn 20 (White, Beckman, Hargrove, Clark 3).

Class 1A-Division I

Hoxie 60, Little River 57

Little River (23-1) 11 9 16 21 — 57 Hoxie (23-1) 15 19 11 15 — 60

LITTLE RIVER: Galyon 0-1 1-1 1, Burrola 3-4 2-7 8, Waters 2-13 0-0 4, Stagner 10-18 4-6 26, Baldwin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnston 6-6 2-2 14, Barton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 9-16 57.

HOXIE: Manse 2-6 2-2 6, Heim 5-7 1-2 14, Kaus 4-8 2-4 10, Stitham 4-10 3-4 11, K. Farber 2-10 4-6 8, S. Farber 4-7 0-1 8, Spresser 1-2 0-1 3, Allmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 12-20 60.

Three-point shooting—Little River 2-8 (Stagner 2-4, Waters 0-4), Hoxie 4-10 (Heim 3-3, Spresser 1-2, Stitham 0-2, Manse 0-3). Rebounds—Little River 29 (Waters, Stagner 6), Hoxie 33 (K. Farber 7).

Olpe 59, South Central 42

South Central (21-2) 11 15 12 4 — 42 Olpe (24-0) 15 22 15 7 — 59

SOUTH CENTRAL: Burt 3-6 0-4 6, Jarnagin 0-6 0-0 0, D. Alexander 5-10 0-0 10, Konrade 2-4 0-1 4, B. Alexander 6-10 0-0 17, Robles 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 0-5 42.

OLPE: Henderson 1-4 1-2 3, McDougald 2-6 4-4 9, Cole 4-8 1-2 13, Haag 4-7 1-2 9, Flott 10-14 5-5 25, Redeker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-40 12-15 59.

Three-point shooting—South Central 6-16 (B. Alexander 5-8, Robles 1-3, D. Alexander 0-2, Jarnagin 0-3), Olpe 5-13 (Cole 4-7, McDougald 1-4, Flott 0-2). Rebounds—South Central 20 (B. Alexander 5), Olpe 28 (Flott 10).

Class 1A-Division II

Central Christian 41, Ingalls 30

Ingalls (15-10) 9 4 7 10 — 30 Hutch Central Christian (24-1) 14 6 2 19 — 41

INGALLS: Droste 2-7 1-2 5, Whipple 5-14 6-9 16, Galaviz 0-1 0-0 0, R. Wyatt 2-6 1-2 5, C. Wyatt 0-5 0-0 0, Schmidt 1-6 0-0 3, Estrada 0-10 0-0 0, Wendel 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 10-50 9-15 30.

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN: Hagen 1-2 1-2 3, Patrick 4-6 9-11 17, Ensz 2-7 1-5 5, Alderson 4-5 0-0 8, Krehbiel 1-4 1-2 3, Murray 1-4 2-3 5. Totals 13-28 14-23 41.

Three-point shooting—Ingalls 1-10 (Schmidt 1-5, Estrada 0-5), Central Christian 1-5 (Murray 1-3, Krehbiel 0-1, Patrick 0-1). Rebounds—Ingalls 27 (Whipple, Galaviz, R. Wyatt 5), Central Christian 36 (Patrick 11).

Argonia 59, Wilson 52

Wilson (20-5) 7 8 14 9 14 — 52 Argonia (25-0) 4 14 11 9 21 — 59

WILSON: Diabal 2-10 2-2 7, Steinle 5-11 8-13 18, Zelenka 4-8 0-1 9, Schoenhofer 3-6 0-1 6, Lanter 2-6 5-7 10, Beneda 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 16-41 17-28 52.

ARGONIA: Simon 2-8 3-6 7, Brewster 2-10 13-13 17, Peetoom 4-7 2-5 12, Stansbury 2-8 8-8 12, Boatright 3-10 4-9 11. Totals 13-43 30-41 59.

Three-point shooting—Wilson 3-10 (Lanter 1-2, Zelenka 1-2, Diabal 1-3), Argonia 3-17 (Peetoom 2-4, Boatright 1-5, Simon 0-2, Stansbury 0-2, Brewster 0-4). Rebounds—Wilson 28 (Steinle 8), Argonia 38 (Stansbury 11).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

View More Video