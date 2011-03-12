Friday's state semifinal box scores

Boys
Class 6A
BV Northwest 48, Dodge City 44
Dodge City (20-3) 13 13 3 15 — 44 BV Northwest (23-1) 14 10 10 14 — 48
DODGE CITY: Hogan 4-15 4-4 14, Hallman 2-7 3-3 7, Sotelo 2-4 0-0 5, Howarth 1-2 0-0 2, Campbell 4-5 5-7 13, Esquibel 0-1 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-0 0-2 0, Brown 0-5 3-4 3. Totals 13-39 15-20 44.
BV NORTHWEST: Custer 4-7 6-8 15, Smith 4-5 2-3 10, Fisher 1-6 2-4 4, Bugarinovic 5-10 3-5 13, Giess 3-4 0-2 6, Bond 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-33 13-22 48.
Three-point shooting—Dodge City 3-15 (Hogan 2-10, Sotelo 1-1, Hallman 0-1, Brown 0-3), BV Northwest 1-6 (Custer 1-2, Fisher 0-4). Rebounds—Dodge City 26 (Campbell 10), BV Northwest 24 (Bugarinovic 8).
W. Heights 70, Olathe East 72
Olathe East (20-4) 12 19 16 15 — 62 Wichita Heights (24-0) 15 13 26 16 — 70
OLATHE EAST: Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Kalinoski 8-18 1-2 20, Cook 5-8 2-2 16, Souder 4-6 0-0 9, Miller 4-7 0-1 9, Jacobsen 0-0 1-2 1, Gurley 0-2 0-0 0, Talbert 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-50 4-7 62.
WICHITA HEIGHTS: Dobbins 2-6 1-2 6, Wessel 7-14 0-0 15, Smith 4-11 1-3 9, Moore 4-6 2-4 10, Ellis 5-5 14-17 25, DeGrafenread 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 24-45 19-27 70.
Three-point shooting—Olathe East 10-23 (Cook 4-5, Kalinoski 3-10, Souder 1-1, Miller 1-3, Smith 1-4), W. Heights 3-14 (Ellis 1-1, Wessel 1-3, Dobbins 1-4, DeGrafenread 0-1, Moore 0-2, Smith 0-3). Rebounds—Olathe East 23 (Kalinoski, Souder 4), W. Heights 32 (Wessel, Ellis 8).
Class 5A
McPherson 58, Aquinas 45
St. Thomas Aquinas (14-10) 10 10 7 18 — 45 McPherson (23-1) 15 8 15 20 — 58
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Nachbar 3-7 1-2 8, Downey 4-10 3-4 12, Clark 2-5 0-0 6, Radetic 1-5 2-2 5, Clement 1-7 4-8 6, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Markway 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 13-37 12-18 45.
McPHERSON: Horton 0-0 1-2 1, Pyle 3-3 16-18 22, Hambley 2-2 2-4 6, Robinson 2-3 1-5 5, Ulsaker 7-13 1-1 15, Houghton 0-0 0-2 0, Hart 3-4 3-3 9, Cape 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-26 24-35 58.
Three-point shooting—Aquinas 7-20 (Clark 2-5, Martin 1-1, Radetic 1-1, Nachbar 1-2, Markway 1-2, Downey 1-4, Clement 0-5), McPherson 0-3 (Robinson 0-1, Ulsaker 0-2). Rebounds—Aquinas 22 (Downey 8), McPherson 21 (Robinson 6).
KC Washington 68, Lansing 63
Lansing (18-5) 17 16 19 11 — 63 KC Washington (22-2) 12 18 13 25 — 68
LANSING: Grice 5-13 1-2 13, C. Schneider 2-6 0-0 6, Gwartney 0-2 1-2 1, Jones 3-8 2-4 8, McQuillan 1-2 0-0 2, J. Schneider 3-5 2-2 8, Mein 3-5 5-5 13, Miller 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 23-50 11-15 63.
KC WASHINGTON: White 8-12 18-24 34, My. Hibler 2-6 1-2 5, Allen 2-7 2-2 7, McCoy 3-6 4-8 10, Hooks 1-4 7-10 10, Mi. Hibler 1-1 0-0 2, Trevillion 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-37 32-46 68.
Three-point shooting—Lansing 6-16 (C. Schneider 2-2, Mein 2-3, Grice 2-8, J. Schneider 0-1, Gwartney 0-2), KC Washington 2-4 (Allen 1-1, Hooks 1-2, White 0-1). Rebounds—Lansing 27 (Jones 7), KC Washington 28 (My. Hibler 10).
Class 4A
KC Sumner 65, Topeka Hayden 60
Topeka Hayden (18-7) 15 16 10 19 — 60 KC Sumner (22-3) 15 14 18 18 — 65
TOPEKA HAYDEN: Stroebel 2-5 2-2 6, Hutchinson 1-1 1-2 3, Beck 0-0 1-3 4, Walker 4-8 2-2 13, McGraw 2-2 1-2 5, Johnson 2-7 1-2 8, Glennon 0-0 2-2 11, Lundry 4-8 2-2 10. Totals 15-13 12-17 60.
KC SUMNER: Alexander 6-11 5-8 23, Parker 3-4 4-6 13, Allen 3-3 1-6 7, Arnold 3-6 6-7 12, Brisbane 2-4 0-2 4, Vaughn 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 19-31 18-31 65.
Three-point shooting—Topeka Hayden 6-15 (Glennon 3-4, Beck 1-1, Walker 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Hutchinson 0-1, Stroebel 0-3), KC Sumner 3-9 (Alexander 2-2, Parker 1-4, Allen 0-1, Arnold 0-1, Brisbane 0-1) Rebounds—Topeka Hayden 27 (Lundry 10), KC Sumner 27 (Vaughn 9).
Ottawa 59, Holton 54
Ottawa (22-3) 12 9 10 28 — 59 Holton (22-3) 13 13 14 14 — 54
OTTAWA: Ad. Hasty 2-6 6-6 13, Shaffer 1-1 3-4 8, Al. Hasty 0-1, 2-4 2, Goedert 0-2, 1-2 1, Natt 4-4 3-5 11, Peoples 3-5 0-1 6, Ojeleye 5-11 5-10 18. Totals 15-30 20-32 59.
HOLTON: Beecher 0-1 9-9 12, Barnett 1-2 0-0 8, T Tanking 1-4 2-3 7, Burdiek 1-4 2-3 7, Callison 2-2 0-0 4, Clark 1-1 0-1 4, Hickman 4-8 3-7 11. Totals 10-22 16-22 54.
Three-point shooting—Ottawa 3-14 (Shaffer 1-3, Ojeleye 1-4, Ad. Hasty 1-5, Al. Hasty 0-1, Natt 0-1), Holton 6-20 (Burdiek 2-4, Barnett 2-6, Beecher 1-3, Tanking 1-6, Callison 0-1). Rebounds—Ottawa 29 (Ojeleye 7), Holton 33 (Hickman 10).
Class 3A
Minneapolis 56, Atchison Co. 55
Minneapolis (23-2) 11 10 5 21 9 — 56 Atchison County (24-1) 3 19 8 17 8 — 55
MINNEAPOLIS: Arganbright 6-8 1-1 16, Macy 0-1 0-0 0, An. Yoxall 3-9 0-1 6, George 6-17 4-4 20, Crosson 1-3 2-2 4, Daugherty 1-2 5-6 7, Al. Yoxall 1-3 0-0 2, Allison 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 18-44 13-17 56.
ATCHISON COUNTY: Hansen 2-7 2-4 6, Eckert 3-6 8-9 15, Ri. Hundley 1-1 8-10 10, Martin 2-8 4-6 9, Gargula 5-9 4-6 14, Kurtz 0-0 1-2 1, Hollands 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-32 27-37 55.
Three-point shooting—Minneapolis 7-13 (George 4-9, Arganbright 3-3, Daugherty 0-1), Atchison County 2-9 (Eckert 1-4, Martin 1-4, Hansen 0-1). Rebounds—Minneapolis 27 (George 7), Atchison County 30 (Gargula 9).
Scott City 62, W. Collegiate 59
Wichita Collegiate (22-3) 7 16 15 21 — 59 Scott City (23-10) 13 20 13 16 — 62
WICHITA COLLEGIATE: Tisdale 1-3 0-0 2, Richardson 5-8 2-2 15, Taylor 0-1 2-2 2, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Burton 4-10 0-0 8, Atnip 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 0-1 0-0 0, Phox 2-6 0-0 5, Kemmer 3-7 2-2 10, Clark 5-8 3-6 13. Totals 22-47 9-12 59.
SCOTT CITY: O'Neil 3-7 0-0 7, Turner 3-7 2-3 8, Baker 4-11 11-13 20, Robinson 3-4 4-6 13, Meyer 0-3 1-2 1, Roemer 0-2 0-0 0, Hess 2-2 3-4 7, Kite 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 18-40 21-30 62.
Three-point shooting—W. Collegiate 6-12 (Richardson 3-4, Kemmer 2-3, Phox 1-4, Morris 0-1), Scott City 5-14 (Robinson 3-4, O'Neil 1-3, Baker 1-6, Roemer 0-1). Rebounds—W. Collegiate 27 (Burton 8), Scott City 30 (Baker 9).
Class 2A
Berean 39, Washington Co. 37
Washington County (20-3) 3 10 11 13 — 37 Berean Academy (23-1) 14 6 9 10 — 39
WASHINGTON COUNTY: Mock 8-17 0-1 18, Fiser 2-11 1-2 5, Baker 0-4 3-6 3, Savage 1-4 1-1 3, Walter 1-1 0-0 2, Vogt 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 14-41 7-12 37.
BEREAN: Claassen 4-9 4-4 12, C. Hoover 3-7 2-2 8, Friesen 0-3 0-0 0, K. Wiebe 5-12 1-8 11, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, J. Hoover 2-5 1-2 6, Landis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-39 8-16 39.
Three-point shooting—Washington County 2-7 (Mock 2-2, Baker 0-2, Fiser 0-3), Berean 1-8 (J. Hoover 1-2, C. Hoover 0-1, Landis 0-1, Friesen 0-2, Claassen 0-2). Rebounds—Washington County 24 (Savage 5), Berean 34 (K. Wiebe 15).
Lyndon 62, Nemaha Valley 52
Nemaha Valley (19-5) 17 9 13 13 — 52 Lyndon (17-7) 11 13 18 20 — 62
NEMAHA VALLEY: McKernan 4-9 4-5 12, Hunninghake 3-6 2-2 8, D. Rottinghaus 5-9 2-2 14, Steinlage 4-11 2-3 10, Burdiek 2-5 4-6 8, Olberding 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 14-18 52.
LYNDON: Walsh 1-5 1-2 4, Wendling 3-9 3-6 9, Brown 7-17 10-12 27, Bronson 2-3 0-0 4, Jiskra 3-4 0-0 6, Decker 2-4 2-3 8, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Vande Velde 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 19-45 18-25 62.
Three-point shooting—Nemaha Valley 2-18 (D. Rottinghaus 2-6, McKernan 0-2, Steinlage 0-5, Olberding 0-5), Lyndon 6-16 (Brown 3-5, Decker 2-4, Walsh 1-4, Wendling 0-3). Rebounds—Nemaha Valley 30 (Hunninghake, Burdiek 6), Lyndon 30 (Brown 8).
Class 1A-Division I
South Haven 47, Victoria 44
South Haven (22-2) 14 9 10 14 — 47 Victoria (13-11) 10 13 9 12 — 44
SOUTH HAVEN: Creed 2-4 3-3 7, Young 5-12 5-6 17, Wilkey 1-2 1-2 3, Showman 5-5 1-2 12, Lowe 2-6 1-1 5, Byers 1-2 0-0 2, Ray 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 1-1 1, Cully 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-35 12-15 47.
VICTORIA: C. Schmidtberger 0-4 3-4 3, Hotaling 1-1 0-0 2, Schmidt 3-10 0-0 6, K. Dinkel 5-14 1-3 11, Bleske 8-11 0-1 16, C. Dinkel 0-2 0-0 0, Dreiling 1-2 0-0 2, T. Schmidtberger 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 20-46 4-8 44.
Three-point shooting—South Haven 3-11 (Young 2-6, Showman 1-1, Byers 0-1, Wilkey 0-1, Lowe 0-2), Victoria 0-15 (Dreiling 0-1, C. Dinkel 0-1, C. Schmidtberger 0-3, Schmidt 0-5, K. Dinkel 0-5). Rebounds—South Haven 18 (Wilkey 5), Victoria 32 (K. Dinkel 6).
Macksville 62, South Gray 54
South Gray (23-1) 11 15 10 18 — 54 Macksville (23-1) 19 14 14 15 — 62
SOUTH GRAY: Mosher 1-2 0-0 2, Love 4-10 0-0 8, Watkins 3-5 0-0 6, Hendricks 5-18 0-0 11, Ridenour 3-6 4-8 10, Martens 4-10 3-4 11, Slaven 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 23-58 7-12 54.
MACKSVILLE: Bunker 2-14 7-9 11, Filbert 5-8 0-3 11, Oak 5-14 4-4 19, Tranbarger 1-3 3-6 5, Bevan 3-4 2-2 8, Ibarra 2-4 1-2 5, Baray 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-50 17-25 62.
Three-point shooting—South Gray 1-10 (Hendricks 1-6, Ridenour 0-1, Martens 0-1, Slaven 0-1, Love 0-1), Macksville 7-12 (Oak 5-6, Baray 1-1, Filbert 1-2, Bunker 0-1, Tranbarger 0-2). Rebounds—South Gray 45 (Love 16), Macksville 30 (Bevan 9).
Class 1A-Division II
Hope 57, Otis-Bison 39
Otis-Bison (15-10) 9 10 14 6 — 39 Hope (22-3) 18 9 18 12 — 57
OTIS-BISON: Keller 2-8 0-0 5, Hlavaty 3-5 6-9 12, Wissman 3-10 0-0 7, Trapp 2-5 1-3 5, Cornwell 0-1 0-0 0, Piper 5-5 0-0 10. Totals 15-34 7-12 39.
HOPE: Bird 2-7 0-0 5, Goracke 4-9 2-2 10, Davidson 11-14 0-0 22, Kickhaefer 3-7 6-7 12, Mudd 1-2 2-2 4, Lorson 1-1 0-0 2, Boeschling 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-43 10-11 57.
Three-point shooting—Otis-Bison 2-7 (Wissman 1-3, Keller 1-3, Trapp 0-1), Hope 1-3 (Bird 1-1, Boeschling 0-1, Mudd 0-1). Rebounds—Otis-Bison 11 (Keller, Hlavaty, Trapp 3), Hope 29 (Kickhaefer 13).
Greeley Co. 39, South Barber 31
South Barber (18-7) 9 7 7 8 — 31 Greeley County (22-35 13 7 14 — 39
SOUTH BARBER: Clark 2-5 0-1 4, Johnston 1-6 0-5 2, Yearout 4-8 11-15 19, Molz 3-10 0-0 6, Wagenbach 0-1 0-0 0, Hitchcock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-31 11-21 31.
GREELEY COUNTY: Miller 7-12 4-6 19, Schneider 0-3 2-2 2, Wilson 2-4 1-2 5, Robertson 3-9 0-1 9, Houston 0-11 0-0 0, Govert 0-1 0-0 0, Yanez 1-3 2-4 4. Totals 13-43 9-15 39.
Three-point shooting—South Barber 0-7 (Clark 0-1, Wagenbach 0-1, Hitchcock 0-1, Johnston 0-4), Greeley County 4-22 (Robertson 3-9, Miller 1-3, Govert 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Schneider 0-3, Houston 0-4). Rebounds—South Barber 34 (Yearout, Molz 10), Greeley County 27 (Wilson 9).
Girls
Class 6A
SM West 53, Washburn Rural 37
SM West (24-2) 14 11 14 14 — 53 Washburn Rural (17-7) 6 9 11 11 — 37
SM WEST: Beeman 2-4 0-0 6, Stanley 3-6 1-3 8, Jeronimus 6-11 1-5 14, Stallbaumer 2-6 2-2 7, Katterhenry 5-10 3-6 13, Norburg 0-1 0-0 0, Knightly 1-2 0-0 3, Copeland 0-1 1-3 1, Campbell 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-41 9-21 53.
WASHBURN RURAL: Michaelis 1-8 0-0 2, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Zordel 5-6 2-4 12, Scott 3-7 0-0 6, Aschenbrenner 1-7 3-4 5, Weingartner 2-6 0-0 4, Dillingham 2-6 1-2 6, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Breckenridge 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-44 6-10 37.
Three-point shooting—SM West 6-13 (Stanley 1-1, Jeronimus 1-2, Knightly 1-2, Beeman 2-4, Stallbaumer 1-4), Washburn Rural 1-6 (Dillingham 1-2, Garcia 0-1, Michaelis 0-3). Rebounds—SM West 32 (Jeronimus 7), Washburn Rural 28 (Aschenbrenner 8).
W. Heights 41, Olathe East 22
Olathe East (19-4) 2 3 4 13 — 22 Wichita Heights (23-0) 16 7 6 12 — 41
OLATHE EAST: Jorgenson 1-2 0-2 2, Justice 0-4 0-0 0, Hannam 1-7 0-0 3, Shields 5-14 1-5 11, Palmer 2-4 1-2 6, Gafford 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 9-34 2-11 22.
WICHITA HEIGHTS: Chandler 2-6 1-4 5, Pope 2-9 5-6 10, Sims 3-6 0-0 6, Chisom 2-8 0-2 5, Jhas. Bowen 3-5 2-4 8, Palmer 2-4 0-0 5, Jhar. Bowen 0-2 2-2 2, Ivy 0-1 0-0 0, Cyphers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-42 10-18 41.
Three-point shooting—Olathe East 2-11 (Palmer 1-3, Hannam 1-6, Gifford 0-1, Justice 0-1), W. Heights 3-9 (Palmer 1-1, Chisom 1-1, Pope 1-4, Chandler 0-1, Sims 0-1, Jhar. Bowen 0-1). Rebounds—Olathe East 22 (Shields 9), W. Heights 34 (Jhas. Bowen 13).
Class 5A
Blue Valley 56, McPherson 52
Blue Valley (20-4) 15 14 11 16 — 56 McPherson (21-2) 14 11 14 13 — 52
BLUE VALLEY: Geiman 3-6 0-1 7, Popp 2-3 0-0 4, Ball 2-4 5-6 10, Smith 3-6 8-9 14, Leathers 3-9 0-3 8, Hanna 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Hanson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 19-37 13-19 56.
McPHERSON: Loving 0-1 0-0 0, Hein 1-5 2-2 5, Buchman 3-15 5-8 13, Gaeddert 2-7 1-2 5, Loecker 9-12 3-4 23, Ruder 0-1 2-2 2, Bruner 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 17-43 13-18 52.
Three-point shooting—Blue Valley 5-10 (Leathers 2-4, Geiman 1-1, Ball 1-2, Hanson 1-3), McPherson 5-15 (Loecker 2-3, Buchman 2-6, Hein 1-4, Loving 0-1, Ruder 0-1). Rebounds—Blue Valley 23 (Geiman 6), McPherson 29 (Loecker 7).
Aquinas 51, Shawnee Heights 30
Shawnee Heights (19-5) 5 8 10 7 — 30 St. Thomas Aquinas (24-0) 9 9 17 16 — 51
SHAWNEE HEIGHTS: Ceazer 6-15 4-4 17, Maxwell 1-3 2-2 4, Downing 2-11 4-4 9, Poblarp 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-32 10-10 30.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: Harden 8-15 3-3 21, Harrison 2-6 0-1 5, N. Weledji 8-12 1-1 19, K. Weledji 1-4 0-0 2, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 1-1 2-4 4. Totals 20-41 6-9 51.
Three-point shooting—Shawnee Heights 2-11 (Ceazer 1-2, Downing 1-7, Poblarp 0-1, Morgan 0-1), St. Thomas Aquinas 5-13 (Harden 2-3, N. Weledji 2-3, Harrison 1-4, Sweeney 0-1, K. Weledji 0-2). Rebounds—Shawnee Heights 23 (Ryce 5), St. Thomas Aquinas 24 (Three tied at 4).
Class 4A
Cheney 35, Basehor-Linwood 31
Basehor-Linwood (19-5) 9 7 8 7 — 31 Cheney (25-0) 10 6 9 10 — 35
BASEHOR-LINWOOD: Equels 1-3 0-0 2, Sanders 3-5 0-2 6, Poe 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 2-11 1-2 6, O'Bryan 0-2 0-0 0, Bergstrom 5-21 3-3 14. Totals 12-44 4-7 31.
CHENEY: P. Scheer 1-2 2-2 5, Nikkel 2-2 2-2 5, J. Scheer 2-10 0-1 5, Needham 0-1 1-2 1, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 2-10 3-4 7, Quick 5-7 2-4 12. Totals 13-22 9-17 35.
Three-point shooting—Basehor-Linwood 3-16 (Poe 1-1, Johnson 1-6, Bergstrom 1-6, Equels 0-1, Sanders 0-1, O'Bryan 0-1), Cheney 2-11 (P. Scheer 1-2, J Scheer 1-6, Needham 0-1, Patterson 0-2) Rebounds—Basehor-Linwood 26 (Bergstrom 8), Cheney 35 (Quick 15).
Holton 42, Ottawa 30
Ottawa (19-5) 10 4 12 4 — 30 Holton (25-0) 16 8 11 7 — 42
OTTAWA: Dean 2-3 0-1 4, Diel 1-1 0-0 2, Baldwin 1-3 0-0 8, M Bones 3-3 0-0 6, E Bones 1-1 0-0 2, Roecker 1-2 0-0 2, Armstrong 3-5 0-1 6. Totals 12-18 0-2 30.
HOLTON: Strader 1-1 0-0 2, Ryann Bowser 1-6 2-4 4, Smith 2-3 0-1 10, Rylie Bowser 1-5 1-2 3, Wallisch 3-6 1-1 7, Kylie Miller 4-8 1-3 9, Lutz 0-0 1-2 1, Bagby 2-3 0-0 4, Kyrstie Miller 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 15-36 6-14 42.
Three-point shooting—Ottawa 2-7 (Baldwin 2-6, Dean 0-1), Holton 2-9 (Smith 2-5, Kylie Miller 0-1, Bagby 0-1, Bowser 0-2). Rebounds—Ottawa 25 (Baldwin 7), Holton 24 (Bowser 6).
Class 3A
Jefferson North 49, TMP 38
Thomas More Prep (20-5) 14 10 5 9 — 38 Jefferson North (25-0) 9 10 16 14 — 49
THOMAS MORE PREP: S. Ruder 1-4 0-1 2, Jacobs 8-19 2-2 19, H. Ruder 0-6 0-0 0, Dinges 2-3 0-2 4, Lang 5-13 0-0 13. Totals 16-45 2-5 38.
JEFFERSON NORTH: Jo. Kramer 8-22 5-9 23, A. Kern 0-2 1-2 1, Ja. Kramer 4-8 9-12 17, Ka. Noll 1-6 2-2 4, Navinskey 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 13-39 21-29 49.
Three-point shooting—TMP 4-16 (Lang 3-8, Jacobs 1-5, H. Ruder 0-3), Jefferson North 2-16 (Jo. Kramer 2-12, A. Kern 0-1, Ja. Kramer 0-3). Rebounds—TMP 31 (Jacobs 9), Jefferson North 31 (Navinskey 13).
W. Collegiate 39, Hillsboro 29
Hillsboro (20-5) 8 7 5 9 — 29 Wichita Collegiate (19-6) 8 14 12 5 — 39
HILLSBORO: Faber 1-2 0-0 2, Faul 4-8 0-1 8, Serene 3-8 0-0 8, Loewen 4-8 0-1 8, Reimer 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-3 0-0 0, Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Schlehuber 0-0 1-2 1, Lackey 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 13-41 1-4 29.
WICHITA COLLEGIATE: Massey 1-1 0-0 2, Lower 3-7 0-0 6, Dunn 1-5 0-0 3, Broberg 2-4 0-0 5, Woods 6-11 5-8 19, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Skar 2-3 0-0 4, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-33 5-8 39.
Three-point shooting—Hillsboro 2-8 (Serene 2-4, Faul 0-1, Lackey 0-1, Sanders 0-2), Collegiate 4-11 (Woods 2-4, Broberg 1-2, Dunn 1-3, Lower 0-2). Rebounds—Hillsboro 26 (Loewen 9), Collegiate 25 (Woods 10).
Class 2A
Ell-Saline 70, Oxford 35
Ell-Saline (21-3) 16 15 24 15 — 70 Oxford (18-6) 10 10 5 10 — 35
ELL-SALINE: Wikoff 4-4 0-0 8, Jones 6-10 1-2 16, Clancy 3-10 4-4 11, Work 4-9 6-8 16, Harvey 3-4 0-0 6, Bird 0-0 2-2 2, Kejr 2-3 0-0 4, Omli 1-1 1-4 3, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, W. Albers 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 25-44 14-21 70.
OXFORD: Swanson 1-5 0-0 3, Norris 4-12 2-2 10, Hutchins 3-10 1-4 7, White 3-9 0-0 6, Potucek 2-12 0-0 6, Creed 0-0 0-1 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Church 0-1 0-0 0, Terry 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 14-52 4-9 35.
Three-point shooting—Ell-Saline 6-12 (Jones 3-4, Work 2-5, Clancy 1-3), Oxford 3-12 (Potucek 2-12, Swanson 1-5, Norris 0-1, Hutchins 0-1, Young 0-1, Terry 0-1). Rebounds—Ell-Saline 27 (Work 7), Oxford 29 (Hutchins 11).
Moundridge 47, Jayhawk-Linn 32
Moundridge (19-5) 11 16 14 6 — 47 Jayhawk-Linn (14-10) 8 11 5 8 — 32
MOUNDRIDGE: Stucky 2-3 0-2 4, Schrag 4-11 8-8 17, Fisher 3-4 4-4 10, Halloway 4-8 0-0 8, Suderman 3-8 1-2 8, Kaufman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-35 13-16 47.
JAYHAWK-LINN: White 6-8 1-3 13, Beckman 3-6 1-3 7, Walters 2-7 0-0 5, Hargrove 3-6 1-2 7, Murrow 0-1 0-2 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-32 3-10 32.
Three-point shooting—Moundridge 2-3 (Suderman 1-1, Schrag 1-2), Jayhawk-Linn 1-5 (Walters 1-4, Clark 0-1). Rebounds—Moundridge 26 (Schrag 6), Jayhawk-Linn 20 (White, Beckman, Hargrove, Clark 3).
Class 1A-Division I
Hoxie 60, Little River 57
Little River (23-1) 11 9 16 21 — 57 Hoxie (23-1) 15 19 11 15 — 60
LITTLE RIVER: Galyon 0-1 1-1 1, Burrola 3-4 2-7 8, Waters 2-13 0-0 4, Stagner 10-18 4-6 26, Baldwin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnston 6-6 2-2 14, Barton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 9-16 57.
HOXIE: Manse 2-6 2-2 6, Heim 5-7 1-2 14, Kaus 4-8 2-4 10, Stitham 4-10 3-4 11, K. Farber 2-10 4-6 8, S. Farber 4-7 0-1 8, Spresser 1-2 0-1 3, Allmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 12-20 60.
Three-point shooting—Little River 2-8 (Stagner 2-4, Waters 0-4), Hoxie 4-10 (Heim 3-3, Spresser 1-2, Stitham 0-2, Manse 0-3). Rebounds—Little River 29 (Waters, Stagner 6), Hoxie 33 (K. Farber 7).
Olpe 59, South Central 42
South Central (21-2) 11 15 12 4 — 42 Olpe (24-0) 15 22 15 7 — 59
SOUTH CENTRAL: Burt 3-6 0-4 6, Jarnagin 0-6 0-0 0, D. Alexander 5-10 0-0 10, Konrade 2-4 0-1 4, B. Alexander 6-10 0-0 17, Robles 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 0-5 42.
OLPE: Henderson 1-4 1-2 3, McDougald 2-6 4-4 9, Cole 4-8 1-2 13, Haag 4-7 1-2 9, Flott 10-14 5-5 25, Redeker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-40 12-15 59.
Three-point shooting—South Central 6-16 (B. Alexander 5-8, Robles 1-3, D. Alexander 0-2, Jarnagin 0-3), Olpe 5-13 (Cole 4-7, McDougald 1-4, Flott 0-2). Rebounds—South Central 20 (B. Alexander 5), Olpe 28 (Flott 10).
Class 1A-Division II
Central Christian 41, Ingalls 30
Ingalls (15-10) 9 4 7 10 — 30 Hutch Central Christian (24-1) 14 6 2 19 — 41
INGALLS: Droste 2-7 1-2 5, Whipple 5-14 6-9 16, Galaviz 0-1 0-0 0, R. Wyatt 2-6 1-2 5, C. Wyatt 0-5 0-0 0, Schmidt 1-6 0-0 3, Estrada 0-10 0-0 0, Wendel 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 10-50 9-15 30.
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN: Hagen 1-2 1-2 3, Patrick 4-6 9-11 17, Ensz 2-7 1-5 5, Alderson 4-5 0-0 8, Krehbiel 1-4 1-2 3, Murray 1-4 2-3 5. Totals 13-28 14-23 41.
Three-point shooting—Ingalls 1-10 (Schmidt 1-5, Estrada 0-5), Central Christian 1-5 (Murray 1-3, Krehbiel 0-1, Patrick 0-1). Rebounds—Ingalls 27 (Whipple, Galaviz, R. Wyatt 5), Central Christian 36 (Patrick 11).
Argonia 59, Wilson 52
Wilson (20-5) 7 8 14 9 14 — 52 Argonia (25-0) 4 14 11 9 21 — 59
WILSON: Diabal 2-10 2-2 7, Steinle 5-11 8-13 18, Zelenka 4-8 0-1 9, Schoenhofer 3-6 0-1 6, Lanter 2-6 5-7 10, Beneda 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 16-41 17-28 52.
ARGONIA: Simon 2-8 3-6 7, Brewster 2-10 13-13 17, Peetoom 4-7 2-5 12, Stansbury 2-8 8-8 12, Boatright 3-10 4-9 11. Totals 13-43 30-41 59.
Three-point shooting—Wilson 3-10 (Lanter 1-2, Zelenka 1-2, Diabal 1-3), Argonia 3-17 (Peetoom 2-4, Boatright 1-5, Simon 0-2, Stansbury 0-2, Brewster 0-4). Rebounds—Wilson 28 (Steinle 8), Argonia 38 (Stansbury 11).
