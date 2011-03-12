Varsity Basketball

Argonia girls win in overtime

Eagle staff

March 12, 2011 12:00 AM

The Argonia girls advanced to their second straight title game with a 59-52 overtime win over Wilson in the Class 1A-Division II semifinals Friday at Hays' Gross Coliseum.

Allison Brewster's 17 points led Argonia (25-0), which lost in the 2010 title game. Brewster hit all 13 of her free throws in the win.

Argonia scored the first seven points in OT and 21 total in the extra period. Jaci Peetoom and Ashton Stansbury each scored 12.

The Raiders will meet Hutchinson Central Christian in today's final. Jamie Patrick's 17 points and 11 rebounds led the Cougars, who will make their championship game debut.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals

    Down 10 with 6 minutes left in the semifinals of the MAYB Nationals, Bol Bol's Midwest Flight team walked off the court in protest of the officials. (Aug. 6, 2017)

Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals

Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals 1:18

Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals
Highlights from 2021 Kansas Players MAYB National Championship 1:35

Highlights from 2021 Kansas Players MAYB National Championship
Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman 2:30

Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman

View More Video