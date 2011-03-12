Argonia girls win in overtime

The Argonia girls advanced to their second straight title game with a 59-52 overtime win over Wilson in the Class 1A-Division II semifinals Friday at Hays' Gross Coliseum.

Allison Brewster's 17 points led Argonia (25-0), which lost in the 2010 title game. Brewster hit all 13 of her free throws in the win.

Argonia scored the first seven points in OT and 21 total in the extra period. Jaci Peetoom and Ashton Stansbury each scored 12.

The Raiders will meet Hutchinson Central Christian in today's final. Jamie Patrick's 17 points and 11 rebounds led the Cougars, who will make their championship game debut.