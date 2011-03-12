South Haven boys get title chance

The South Haven boys continued their Class 1A-Division I tournament run with a 47-44 semifinal victory over Victoria on Friday at Emporia's White Auditorium.

Jarod Young led the Cardinals (23-2) to the title game in their inaugural state tournament appearance. Austin Showman scored 12.

South Haven will meet Macksville for the title today.

Greeley County tripped up South Barber 39-31 in the 1A-Division II semifinals in Hays.

South Barber trailed 18-16 at halftime and got within one point halfway through the fourth quarter before Greeley County pulled away.