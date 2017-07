Taylor Schrag's 17 points led the Moundridge girls past Jayhawk-Linn 47-32 in the Friday's Class 2A semifinals.

Playing in their first title game since 2003, the will face Ell-Saline at 4 p.m. today at Manhattan's Bramlage Coliseum.

Tiffany Fisher added 10 points for Moundridge, which held a 27-19 halftime lead.

Ell-Saline dropped Oxford 70-35 in the other semifinal. Kaitlin Norris' 10 points led Oxford, which plays in today's third-place game.