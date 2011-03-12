Varsity Basketball

March 12, 2011 12:00 AM

Berean returns to 2A boys championship

Eagle staff

With a 39-37 victory over Washington County, the Berean Academy boys advanced to the Class 2A championship for the second straight year.

Daniel Claassen scored 12, while Karlin Wiebe had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Berean, which won the 2010 championship.

Berean jumped out to a 14-3 first-quarter lead before Washington County chipped away over the next two periods. Washington County's Mark Mock scored a game-high 18 points.

Berean (24-1) will face Lyndon (18-7) at 6:15 p.m. today at Manhattan's Bramlage Coliseum.

