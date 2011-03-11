Heights girls cruise to 6A semis

It's tough to pinpoint a position for Heights basketball player Allegria Chisom. Even she isn't sure.

"I don't have a specific place on the floor," she said. "I can do a little of everything, I think."

She's 5-foot-10, so she's got enough height — and she's tough enough — to bang with the big girls in the lane. She's got the ballhandling skills to play like a guard and she is one of the team's best shooters.

Chisom's versatility is key for top-ranked Heights, which advanced to the Class 6A girls semifinals with a 61-35 victory over Blue Valley Northwest.

"Whatever coach needs, I try to work on it," said Chisom, who scored 14 points. "If we get in foul trouble in the post, I go to the post. If we get in foul trouble on the wing, I go to the wing."

Chisom brought a steady hand to the offense Thursday. She hit the opening basket, a jumper, less than a minute in. Midway through the second quarter, she hit three straight, including one on a rebound. She had 10 points at the half as Heights took a 31-16 lead.

"She's just playing really well right now," Heights coach Kip Pulliam said.

Heights (23-0) committed 19 turnovers and too often allowed BV Northwest to break its press and get open shots.

But Heights also forced 26 turnovers and had 12 steals, holding BV Northwest to 34.1-percent shooting.

"We played hard," Pulliam said. "We made some mistakes, mental mistakes. We had a little spurt in the first quarter where we made some dumb mistakes.... I'm really happy with the way they played."

Olathe East 46, Wichita Northwest 40 — Northwest settled down from a bumpy first quarter but could never catch Olathe East.

"From the first turnovers and the first jitters, we couldn't get over the hump," said Northwest senior Brianna Caldwell, who had 12 points. "I think we were just so jittery. It's the first state game for us, and we didn't handle it very well."

Down 15 with 2:17 to go in the third quarter, Northwest got to within 40-35 on a Caldwell three-pointer with 4:40 remaining. Two more times the Grizzlies got within five but could get no closer, missing their final five shots.

"They battled," Northwest coach Jim Mernagh said. "Turnovers early killed us.... I always like to say we ran out of time."

Northwest senior Alaina Shine had 15 points. Olathe East was led by Sanayika Shields (15 points), Katie Hannam (13) and Justice Daniel (11).

SM West 55, Maize 42 — A 16-second span late in the third quarter doomed Maize.

Shawnee Mission West's Lizzy Jeronimus hit one free throw, missed the next, picked up the loose ball, scored, was fouled and made the free throw. Maize turned it over six seconds later, and Kaitlin Beeman made the Eagles pay with a three-pointer for a 39-32 lead.

Less than a minute later, Sophie Stallbaumer hit a three to put SM West up by 10.

"It's frustrating, frustrating," Maize coach Jerrod Handy said. "There was a stretch in the third quarter when we started throwing the ball away and they came down and knocked some shots down and... took it away from us."

Maize went nearly nine minutes without a basket before Devon McCreath's basket with 2:24 to go.

McKenzie Hartzog led Maize with 10 points, while McCreath had eight points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Washburn Rural 50, Olathe South 45 — Washburn Rural eliminated the defending champion by taking its first lead with 57.9 seconds to go on two free throws by Katherine Scott. Letisha Brooks followed with two free throws. Olathe South's Vickie Dolan hit a three-pointer with 25 seconds to go, but teammate Natalie Knight missed two three-pointers in the final 10 seconds.

Knight, an All-State selection as a junior, was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday.

Northwest fans

Maize fans

Wichita Heights cheerleaders

SM West fans

Washburn Rural fans

Olathe East fans