Berean cruises to 2A boys semis

The defending champion Berean Academy boys advanced to the Class 2A semifinals with a 45-30 win over Salina Sacred Heart on Wednesday at Manhattan's Bramlage Coliseum.

Caleb Hoover led Berean with 15 points and three blocks. Cameron Dunn added 10 points for top-seeded Berean (23-1).

Berean kept Sacred Heart scoreless in the first quarter and held the Knights (13-11) to nine points in the first half.

Caleb Hoover made 7 of 13 field goals, helping Berean to a 48-percent shooting night. Berean's Karlin Wiebe grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

In another quarterfinal game, Lyndon ended Pittsburg Colgan's 2A-record streak of championship game appearances.

Behind 15 points from Trey Brown, Lyndon defeated Colgan 54-48, marking the first time Colgan hasn't reached the 2A title game since 2001.