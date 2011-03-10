Brewster leads Argonia in 1A girls

Allison Brewster scored 20 points to lead the top-seeded Argonia girls past Bern 67-52 in Wednesday's Class 1A-Division II quarterfinal.

Ashton Stansbury, 15 points, and Brooke Boatright, 14, helped Argonia remain undefeated. The Raiders (24-0) will play Wilson in Friday's late semifinal at Hays' Gross Coliseum.

Argonia is making its third straight trip to state, falling in the 1A title game last season.

Jamie Patrick scorched Logan for 34 points in Hutchinson Central Christian's 59-26 win in the other half of the 1A-DII bracket.

Patrick, who scored 13 points more than her season average, hit five three-pointers for the Cougars.

Central Christian (23-1), making its first state appearance, will face Ingalls in the first semifinal Friday.

Diane Krehbiel added 10 points for Central Christian, which held Logan to four points for the second and third quarters.

A cold start doomed Cedar Vale-Dexter in its 59-42 loss to South Central in 1A-Division I at Emporia's White Auditorium.

South Central jumped out to a 24-2 lead after the first quarter.

Cedar Vale-Dexter's Alexis Hafenstein posted game-highs in points, 18, and rebounds, 12, in the loss.

Lauren Jarnagain, 15 points, and Brena Alexander, 14, led South Central.

South Central will take on the undefeated Olpe girls, who blistered Minneola 74-28 in their quarterfinal.

Olpe, riding a 51-game winning streak won Class 2A last season.