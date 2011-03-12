McPherson's Katelyn Loecker (44) keeps Blue Valley's Mackenzie Johnson (11) from the ball during Friday's Kansas Class 5A basketball game between Blue Valley and McPherson on March 11, 2011, in Topeka, KS. John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star
Varsity Basketball

March 12, 2011 12:00 AM

Kansas State basketball tournament scoreboard

Boys

Class 6A

Wednesday's Quarterfinals

At Koch Arena

Dodge City 55, Leavenworth 53 (2OT)

BV Northwest 55, Wichita Northwest 34

Olathe East 60, Washburn Rural 53

Wichita Heights 55, BV West 33

Friday's Semifinals

BV Northwest 48, Dodge City 44

Wichita Heights 70, Olathe East 62

Saturday's Finals

Third place: Olathe East 64, Dodge City 63

Championship: Wichita Heights 58, BV Northwest 51

Class 5A

Thursday's Quarterfinals

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Andover Central 53

McPherson 58, Bishop Miege 39

KC Washington 80, Emporia 61

Lansing 50, Bishop Carroll 45

Friday's Semifinals

McPherson 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 45

KC Washington 68, Lansing 63

Saturday's Finals

Third place: St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Lansing 34

Championship: McPherson 79, KC Washington 68

Class 4A

Wednesday's Quarterfinals

At Bicentennial Center, Salina

Topeka Hayden 72, Parsons 58

KC Sumner 67, Buhler 49

Holton 56, Andale 42

Ottawa 65, Smoky Valley 47

Friday's Semifinals

KC Sumner 65, Topeka Hayden 50

Ottawa 59, Holton 54

Saturday's Finals

Third place: Holton 53, Topeka Hayden 44

Championship: KC Sumner 66, Ottawa 60

Class 3A

Thursday's Quarterfinals

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Atchison County 53, Rossville 32

Minneapolis 52, Burlington 40

Scott City 75, Riverton 40

Wichita Collegiate 57, Hutchinson Trinity 39

Friday's Semifinals

Minneapolis 56, Atchison County 55 (OT)

Scott City 62, Wichita Collegiate 59

Saturday's Finals

Third place: Wichita Collegiate 62, Atchison County 50

Championship: Scott City 55, Minneapolis 53

Class 2A

Wednesday's Quarterfinals

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

Berean Academy 45, Salina Sacred Heart 30

Washington County 61, Syracuse 48

Lyndon 54, Pittsburg Colgan 48

Nemaha Valley 55, Ness City 53

Friday's Semifinals

Berean Academy 39, Washington County 37

Lyndon 62, Nemaha Valley 52

Saturday's Finals

Third place: Washington County 50, Nemaha Valley 38

Championship: Berean Academy 41, Lyndon 32

Class 1A-Division I

Thursday's Quarterfinals

At White Auditorium, Emporia

Victoria 55, Hanover 53

South Haven 73, Pretty Prairie 70

Macksville 57, Olpe 47

South Gray 61, Lebo 50

Friday's Semifinals

South Haven 47, Victoria 44

Macksville 62, South Gray 54

Saturday's Finals

Third place: South Gray 66, Victoria 61

Championship: Macksville 59, South Haven 56

Class 1A-Division II

Thursday's Quarterfinals

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

Hope 41, Linn 40 (OT)

Otis-Bison 53, Fowler 50 (OT)

Greeley County 58, Bern 40

South Barber 72, Golden Plains 52

Friday's Semifinals

Hope 57, Otis-Bison 39

Greeley County 39, South Barber 31

Saturday's Finals

Third place: Otis-Bison 53, South Barber 45

Championship: Greeley County 42, Hope 35

Girls

Class 6A

Thursday's Quarterfinals

At Koch Arena

Washburn Rural 50, Olathe South 45

SM West 55, Maize 42

Wichita Heights 61, BV Northwest 35

Olathe East 46, Wichita Northwest 40

Friday's Semifinals

SM West 53, Washburn Rural 37

Wichita Heights 41, Olathe East 22

Saturday's Finals

Third place: Olathe East 40, Washburn Rural 26

Championship: Wichita Heights 53, SM West 51

Class 5A

Wednesday's Quarterfinals

At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka

Blue Valley 59, Andover 32

McPherson 52, Emporia 31

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Highland Park 53

Shawnee Heights 59, Bishop Carroll 30

Friday's Semifinals

Blue Valley 56, McPherson 52

St. Thomas Aquinas 51, Shawnee Heights 30

Saturday's Finals

Third place: McPherson 49, Shawnee Heights 38

Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 48, Blue Valley 37

Class 4A

Thursday's Quarterfinals

At Bicentennial Center, Salina

Basehor-Linwood 37, Colby 28

Cheney 61, Topeka Hayden 42

Holton 51, Independence 32

Ottawa 49, Haven 38

Friday's Semifinals

Cheney 35, Basehor-Linwood 31

Holton 42, Ottawa 30

Saturday's Finals

Third place: Basehor-Linwood 47, Ottawa 36

Championship: Holton 41, Cheney 21

Class 3A

Wednesday's Quarterfinals

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

Jefferson North 59, Fredonia 37

Thomas More Prep 49, Central Heights 37

Wichita Collegiate 50, Riley County 44

Hillsboro 40, Osage City 32

Friday's Semifinals

Jefferson North 49, Thomas More Prep 38

Wichita Collegiate 39, Hillsboro 29

Saturday's Finals

Third place: Hillsboro 53, Thomas More Prep 27

Championship: Wichita Collegiate 43, Jefferson North 41

Class 2A

Thursday's Quarterfinals

At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan

Oxford 51, Meade 49

Ell-Saline 56, Valley Falls 25

Jayhawk-Linn 44, Oakley 41

Moundridge 33, Republic County 24

Friday's Semifinals

Ell-Saline 70, Oxford 35

Moundridge 47, Jayhawk-Linn 32

Saturday's Finals

Third place: Oxford 48, Jayhawk-Linn 44

Championship: Moundridge 48, Ell-Saline 34

Class 1A-Division I

Wednesday's Quarterfinals

At White Auditorium, Emporia

Hoxie 49, Hanover 41

Little River 36, Centralia 32

Olpe 74, Minneola 28

South Central 59, Cedar Vale-Dexter 42

Friday's Semifinals

Hoxie 60, Little River 57

Olpe 59, South Central 42

Saturday's Finals

Third place: South Central 58, Little River 47

Championship: Olpe 63, Hoxie 44

Class 1A-Division II

Wednesday's Quarterfinals

At Gross Coliseum, Hays

Ingalls 40, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 35

Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Logan 26

Argonia 67, Bern 52

Wilson 50, Wallace County 40

Friday's Semifinals

Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Ingalls 30

Argonia 59, Wilson 53

Saturday's Finals

Third place: Wilson 48, Ingalls 33

Championship: Argonia 69, Hutchinson Central Christian 41

