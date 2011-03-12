Kansas State basketball tournament scoreboard

Boys
Class 6A
Wednesday's Quarterfinals
At Koch Arena
Dodge City 55, Leavenworth 53 (2OT)
BV Northwest 55, Wichita Northwest 34
Olathe East 60, Washburn Rural 53
Wichita Heights 55, BV West 33
Friday's Semifinals
BV Northwest 48, Dodge City 44
Wichita Heights 70, Olathe East 62
Saturday's Finals
Third place: Olathe East 64, Dodge City 63
Championship: Wichita Heights 58, BV Northwest 51
Class 5A
Thursday's Quarterfinals
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Andover Central 53
McPherson 58, Bishop Miege 39
KC Washington 80, Emporia 61
Lansing 50, Bishop Carroll 45
Friday's Semifinals
McPherson 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 45
KC Washington 68, Lansing 63
Saturday's Finals
Third place: St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Lansing 34
Championship: McPherson 79, KC Washington 68
Class 4A
Wednesday's Quarterfinals
At Bicentennial Center, Salina
Topeka Hayden 72, Parsons 58
KC Sumner 67, Buhler 49
Holton 56, Andale 42
Ottawa 65, Smoky Valley 47
Friday's Semifinals
KC Sumner 65, Topeka Hayden 50
Ottawa 59, Holton 54
Saturday's Finals
Third place: Holton 53, Topeka Hayden 44
Championship: KC Sumner 66, Ottawa 60
Class 3A
Thursday's Quarterfinals
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Atchison County 53, Rossville 32
Minneapolis 52, Burlington 40
Scott City 75, Riverton 40
Wichita Collegiate 57, Hutchinson Trinity 39
Friday's Semifinals
Minneapolis 56, Atchison County 55 (OT)
Scott City 62, Wichita Collegiate 59
Saturday's Finals
Third place: Wichita Collegiate 62, Atchison County 50
Championship: Scott City 55, Minneapolis 53
Class 2A
Wednesday's Quarterfinals
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Berean Academy 45, Salina Sacred Heart 30
Washington County 61, Syracuse 48
Lyndon 54, Pittsburg Colgan 48
Nemaha Valley 55, Ness City 53
Friday's Semifinals
Berean Academy 39, Washington County 37
Lyndon 62, Nemaha Valley 52
Saturday's Finals
Third place: Washington County 50, Nemaha Valley 38
Championship: Berean Academy 41, Lyndon 32
Class 1A-Division I
Thursday's Quarterfinals
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Victoria 55, Hanover 53
South Haven 73, Pretty Prairie 70
Macksville 57, Olpe 47
South Gray 61, Lebo 50
Friday's Semifinals
South Haven 47, Victoria 44
Macksville 62, South Gray 54
Saturday's Finals
Third place: South Gray 66, Victoria 61
Championship: Macksville 59, South Haven 56
Class 1A-Division II
Thursday's Quarterfinals
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Hope 41, Linn 40 (OT)
Otis-Bison 53, Fowler 50 (OT)
Greeley County 58, Bern 40
South Barber 72, Golden Plains 52
Friday's Semifinals
Hope 57, Otis-Bison 39
Greeley County 39, South Barber 31
Saturday's Finals
Third place: Otis-Bison 53, South Barber 45
Championship: Greeley County 42, Hope 35
Girls
Class 6A
Thursday's Quarterfinals
At Koch Arena
Washburn Rural 50, Olathe South 45
SM West 55, Maize 42
Wichita Heights 61, BV Northwest 35
Olathe East 46, Wichita Northwest 40
Friday's Semifinals
SM West 53, Washburn Rural 37
Wichita Heights 41, Olathe East 22
Saturday's Finals
Third place: Olathe East 40, Washburn Rural 26
Championship: Wichita Heights 53, SM West 51
Class 5A
Wednesday's Quarterfinals
At Kansas Expocentre, Topeka
Blue Valley 59, Andover 32
McPherson 52, Emporia 31
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Highland Park 53
Shawnee Heights 59, Bishop Carroll 30
Friday's Semifinals
Blue Valley 56, McPherson 52
St. Thomas Aquinas 51, Shawnee Heights 30
Saturday's Finals
Third place: McPherson 49, Shawnee Heights 38
Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 48, Blue Valley 37
Class 4A
Thursday's Quarterfinals
At Bicentennial Center, Salina
Basehor-Linwood 37, Colby 28
Cheney 61, Topeka Hayden 42
Holton 51, Independence 32
Ottawa 49, Haven 38
Friday's Semifinals
Cheney 35, Basehor-Linwood 31
Holton 42, Ottawa 30
Saturday's Finals
Third place: Basehor-Linwood 47, Ottawa 36
Championship: Holton 41, Cheney 21
Class 3A
Wednesday's Quarterfinals
At Hutchinson Sports Arena
Jefferson North 59, Fredonia 37
Thomas More Prep 49, Central Heights 37
Wichita Collegiate 50, Riley County 44
Hillsboro 40, Osage City 32
Friday's Semifinals
Jefferson North 49, Thomas More Prep 38
Wichita Collegiate 39, Hillsboro 29
Saturday's Finals
Third place: Hillsboro 53, Thomas More Prep 27
Championship: Wichita Collegiate 43, Jefferson North 41
Class 2A
Thursday's Quarterfinals
At Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan
Oxford 51, Meade 49
Ell-Saline 56, Valley Falls 25
Jayhawk-Linn 44, Oakley 41
Moundridge 33, Republic County 24
Friday's Semifinals
Ell-Saline 70, Oxford 35
Moundridge 47, Jayhawk-Linn 32
Saturday's Finals
Third place: Oxford 48, Jayhawk-Linn 44
Championship: Moundridge 48, Ell-Saline 34
Class 1A-Division I
Wednesday's Quarterfinals
At White Auditorium, Emporia
Hoxie 49, Hanover 41
Little River 36, Centralia 32
Olpe 74, Minneola 28
South Central 59, Cedar Vale-Dexter 42
Friday's Semifinals
Hoxie 60, Little River 57
Olpe 59, South Central 42
Saturday's Finals
Third place: South Central 58, Little River 47
Championship: Olpe 63, Hoxie 44
Class 1A-Division II
Wednesday's Quarterfinals
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Ingalls 40, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 35
Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Logan 26
Argonia 67, Bern 52
Wilson 50, Wallace County 40
Friday's Semifinals
Hutchinson Central Christian 41, Ingalls 30
Argonia 59, Wilson 53
Saturday's Finals
Third place: Wilson 48, Ingalls 33
Championship: Argonia 69, Hutchinson Central Christian 41
Comments