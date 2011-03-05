Reichenberger, Carroll advance to 5A tournament

VALLEY CENTER — When the opposition can't find Bishop Carroll junior Jana Reichenberger to box out, offensive rebounds are given up and good things happen for Carroll.

Andover Central found that out in a Class 5A sub-state final in Valley Center on Friday night in a 50-32 Carroll victory.

Carroll advances to the Class 5A tournament, in part because of Reichenberger's 16 points and 11 rebounds.

"That killed us," Andover Central coach Stana Jefferson said. "We just didn't come out ready to play aggressive. When you come out in this type of game and don't play aggressive... "

All Jefferson could do was shake her head throughout the night. Central couldn't match the energy level of Carroll, particular Carroll senior guard Sarah Balderas.

Balderas (game-high 18 points) played her usual scrappy defense and finished with three steals in part of an effort that forced 17 Andover Central turnovers.

"The girls worked hard together and played some good defense," Carroll coach Don Racine said. "We were making them turn the ball over."

When the Eagles weren't scoring off layups, as they did during a 10-0 run for a 27-11 halftime lead, they were getting offensive boards and putbacks.

Central had difficulties rebounding out of its 2-3 zone, exploited by Reichenberger.

"You just have to box them out," said Reichenberger, who had five offensive rebounds. "Just push them out of there and be big. You can't let them get position, or you're going to get called for over-the-back."

Andover Central had two scorers in double-digits with Camille Gee at 11 and Justyce Perez at 10.

Carroll advances to state with a 16-6 record.

"That's our goal every single year and the girls went out there and got it done," Racine said.

Andover Central (10-12) 7 4 8 13 -- 32 Bishop Carroll (16-6) 13 14 14 9 -- 50

ANDOVER CENTRAL: Stamp 2 3-4 7, Huelskamp 0 0-2 0, Perez 4 0-0 10, Gee 5 1-1 11, Henry 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 (2) 4-7 32.

CARROLL: Balderas 5 7-8 18, Mies 3 0-0 8, Linnebur 0 0-1 0, Brugman 1 0-0 2, Reichenberger 5 6-9 16, Demel 1 0-0 2, Schuckman 0 2-2 2, Curney 0 1-2 1, Schauf 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 (3) 17-24 50.