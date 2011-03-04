Friday's Kansas high school sub-state basketball scores (March 4)

Boys
Class 6A
Dodge City A
Dodge City 55, Hutchinson 54
Dodge City B
Wichita Northwest 59, Maize 45
Olathe A
Leavenworth 63, Lawrence 50
Olathe B
Olathe East 66, Olathe Northwest 58
SM West A
Blue Valley Northwest 64, SM West 41
SM West B
Blue Valley West 40, SM East 38
Washburn Rural A
Wichita Heights 76, Wichita Southeast 61
Washburn Rural B
Washburn Rural 63, Wichita East 49
Class 3A
Burlington
Burlington 69, Wellsville 68 (OT)
Central Heights 65, KC Christian 50
Council Grove
St. Marys 58, Rock Creek 53
Rossville 39, Silver Lake 34
Garden Plain
Conway Springs 58, Douglass 52
Wichita Collegiate 67, Medicine Lodge 49
Halstead
Sterling 51, Remington 45
Hutchinson Trinity 48, Halstead 43
Larned
Scott City 58, Goodland 39
Holcomb 69, Hoisington 56
Marysville
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 63, Jefferson North 60 (OT)
Atchison County 44, Sabetha 24
Neodesha
Riverton 53, Caney Valley 41
Cherryvale 60, Erie 54 (OT)
Smith Center
Minneapolis 60, Ellsworth 39
Beloit 64, Riley County 49
Class 1A
Division I
Baileyville
Baileyville 78, Pike Valley 60
Hanover 62, BV-Randolph 31
Burrton
Centre 49, Little River 47
Pretty Prairie 67, Goessel 58
Flinthills
Udall 67, Rosalia Flinthills 66 (OT)
South Haven 52, Chetopa 38
Hodgeman County
Hodgeman County 56, Rolla 50
South Gray 62, Deerfield 21
Iola
Olpe 52, Hartford 31
Crest 43, St. Paul 41 (2OT)
Lebo
Waverly 63, Lawrence Bishop Seabury 45
Lebo 61, Centralia 56
St. John
Macksville 81, South Central 56
Ashland 78, St. John 57
Sylvan-Lucas
Lakeside 66, Hoxie 51
Victoria 53, Stockton 48
Division II
Beloit
Linn 53, Tescott 41
Thunder Ridge 42, Frankfort 38
Dighton
Greeley County 63, Wheatland-Grinnell 23
Healy 41, Weskan 37
Elwood
Bern 77, Kickapoo Nation 53
Elwood 74, Axtell 72
Emporia
Hope 71, Altoona Midway 37
Central Christian 44, Elyria Christian 43
Hays
Otis-Bison 49, Chase 27
Wilson 62, Quivira Heights 59
Moscow
Fowler 58, Bucklin 47
Moscow 52, Ingalls 35
Norwich
Cunningham 48, Caldwell 31
South Barber 50, Norwich 36
Palco
Logan 50, Cheylin 42
Golden Plains 64, Palco 46
Others
Sunrise Christian 67, Word of Life 44
Wichita Defenders 71, Missouri Mavericks 57
Girls
Class 5A
Pittsburg A
St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Bishop Miege 35
Pittsburg B
Blue Valley 52, BV Southwest 33
Salina South A
Emporia 33, Salina South 30
Salina South B
McPherson 52, Newton 40
Shawnee Heights A
Shawnee Heights 59, Lansing 46
Shawnee Heights B
Topeka Highland Park 47, Topeka Seaman 43
Valley Center A
Bishop Carroll 50, Andover Central 32
Valley Center B
Andover 58, Kapaun Mount Carmel 43
Class 4A
Augusta
Hesston 51, Circle 40
Haven 41, Buhler 25
Cheney
Cheney 55, Wellington 51
Rose Hill 64, Andale 51
Clay Center
Holton 53, Clay Center 23
Abilene 59, Royal Valley 46
Colby
Colby 55, Smoky Valley 41
Pratt 44, Russell 32
Kansas City
KC Sumner 43, Bonner Springs 29
Basehor-Linwood 61, Atchison 20
Paola
Ottawa 46, Fort Scott 31
Paola 60, Louisburg 54
Parsons
Independence 59, Girard 52
Labette County 40, Baxter Springs 32
Spring Hill
Lenexa St. James 60, Eudora 20
Topeka Hayden 47, Baldwin 37
Class 2A
Kiowa County
Meade 63, Elkhart 62
Cimarron 62, Sublette 33
Inman
Berean Academy 44, Inman 27
Moundridge 35, Pratt Skyline 32
Rock Hills
Plainville 66, Lincoln 53
Ell-Saline 68, Osborne 48
Jayhawk-Linn
Jayhawk-Linn 44, Burlingame 40
Madison 40, Lyndon 34
Oberlin
Hill City 79, Leoti 67
Oakley 37, Rawlins County 33
Sedan
Pittsburg Colgan 54, Oswego 39
Oxford 62, West Elk 35
Valley Falls
Nemaha Valley 47, Oskaloosa 38
Valley Falls 49, Leavenworth Immaculata 46
Washington County
Washington County 61, Wabaunsee 59
Republic County 43, Valley Heights 32
