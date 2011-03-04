Varsity Basketball

March 04, 2011 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school sub-state basketball scores (March 4)

Boys

Class 6A

Dodge City A

Dodge City 55, Hutchinson 54

Dodge City B

Wichita Northwest 59, Maize 45

Olathe A

Leavenworth 63, Lawrence 50

Olathe B

Olathe East 66, Olathe Northwest 58

SM West A

Blue Valley Northwest 64, SM West 41

SM West B

Blue Valley West 40, SM East 38

Washburn Rural A

Wichita Heights 76, Wichita Southeast 61

Washburn Rural B

Washburn Rural 63, Wichita East 49

Class 3A

Burlington

Burlington 69, Wellsville 68 (OT)

Central Heights 65, KC Christian 50

Council Grove

St. Marys 58, Rock Creek 53

Rossville 39, Silver Lake 34

Garden Plain

Conway Springs 58, Douglass 52

Wichita Collegiate 67, Medicine Lodge 49

Halstead

Sterling 51, Remington 45

Hutchinson Trinity 48, Halstead 43

Larned

Scott City 58, Goodland 39

Holcomb 69, Hoisington 56

Marysville

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 63, Jefferson North 60 (OT)

Atchison County 44, Sabetha 24

Neodesha

Riverton 53, Caney Valley 41

Cherryvale 60, Erie 54 (OT)

Smith Center

Minneapolis 60, Ellsworth 39

Beloit 64, Riley County 49

Class 1A

Division I

Baileyville

Baileyville 78, Pike Valley 60

Hanover 62, BV-Randolph 31

Burrton

Centre 49, Little River 47

Pretty Prairie 67, Goessel 58

Flinthills

Udall 67, Rosalia Flinthills 66 (OT)

South Haven 52, Chetopa 38

Hodgeman County

Hodgeman County 56, Rolla 50

South Gray 62, Deerfield 21

Iola

Olpe 52, Hartford 31

Crest 43, St. Paul 41 (2OT)

Lebo

Waverly 63, Lawrence Bishop Seabury 45

Lebo 61, Centralia 56

St. John

Macksville 81, South Central 56

Ashland 78, St. John 57

Sylvan-Lucas

Lakeside 66, Hoxie 51

Victoria 53, Stockton 48

Division II

Beloit

Linn 53, Tescott 41

Thunder Ridge 42, Frankfort 38

Dighton

Greeley County 63, Wheatland-Grinnell 23

Healy 41, Weskan 37

Elwood

Bern 77, Kickapoo Nation 53

Elwood 74, Axtell 72

Emporia

Hope 71, Altoona Midway 37

Central Christian 44, Elyria Christian 43

Hays

Otis-Bison 49, Chase 27

Wilson 62, Quivira Heights 59

Moscow

Fowler 58, Bucklin 47

Moscow 52, Ingalls 35

Norwich

Cunningham 48, Caldwell 31

South Barber 50, Norwich 36

Palco

Logan 50, Cheylin 42

Golden Plains 64, Palco 46

Others

Sunrise Christian 67, Word of Life 44

Wichita Defenders 71, Missouri Mavericks 57

Girls

Class 5A

Pittsburg A

St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Bishop Miege 35

Pittsburg B

Blue Valley 52, BV Southwest 33

Salina South A

Emporia 33, Salina South 30

Salina South B

McPherson 52, Newton 40

Shawnee Heights A

Shawnee Heights 59, Lansing 46

Shawnee Heights B

Topeka Highland Park 47, Topeka Seaman 43

Valley Center A

Bishop Carroll 50, Andover Central 32

Valley Center B

Andover 58, Kapaun Mount Carmel 43

Class 4A

Augusta

Hesston 51, Circle 40

Haven 41, Buhler 25

Cheney

Cheney 55, Wellington 51

Rose Hill 64, Andale 51

Clay Center

Holton 53, Clay Center 23

Abilene 59, Royal Valley 46

Colby

Colby 55, Smoky Valley 41

Pratt 44, Russell 32

Kansas City

KC Sumner 43, Bonner Springs 29

Basehor-Linwood 61, Atchison 20

Paola

Ottawa 46, Fort Scott 31

Paola 60, Louisburg 54

Parsons

Independence 59, Girard 52

Labette County 40, Baxter Springs 32

Spring Hill

Lenexa St. James 60, Eudora 20

Topeka Hayden 47, Baldwin 37

Class 2A

Kiowa County

Meade 63, Elkhart 62

Cimarron 62, Sublette 33

Inman

Berean Academy 44, Inman 27

Moundridge 35, Pratt Skyline 32

Rock Hills

Plainville 66, Lincoln 53

Ell-Saline 68, Osborne 48

Jayhawk-Linn

Jayhawk-Linn 44, Burlingame 40

Madison 40, Lyndon 34

Oberlin

Hill City 79, Leoti 67

Oakley 37, Rawlins County 33

Sedan

Pittsburg Colgan 54, Oswego 39

Oxford 62, West Elk 35

Valley Falls

Nemaha Valley 47, Oskaloosa 38

Valley Falls 49, Leavenworth Immaculata 46

Washington County

Washington County 61, Wabaunsee 59

Republic County 43, Valley Heights 32

