Varsity Basketball

Thursday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 24)

February 24, 2011 12:00 AM

Boys

City League

Heights 76, East 63

Northwest 46, Carroll 44 (OT)

Southeast 74, Kapaun 72

West 69, South 60

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 54, Maize South 34

Andover Central 55, Valley Center 41

Augusta 50, Rose Hill 39

Buhler 75, Mulvane 51

Collegiate 48, Circle 40

Derby 61, Newton 35

Winfield 57, El Dorado 44

Hutchinson 51, Arkansas City 35

Wellington 61, Clearwater 41

Central Plains League

Garden Plain 59, Medicine Lodge 50

Other area games

Argonia 41, Caldwell 34

Chase County at Eureka

Hutchinson Trinity at Thomas More Prep

Lyons at Pratt

Marion 55, Canton-Galva 25

Peabody-Burns at Elyria Christian

Pretty Prairie 60, South Barber 45

West Elk 58, Central-Burden 52

Other games

Baxter Springs 40, Galena 33

Independence 41, Iola 30

Macksville 63, Kinsley 35

Fort Scott 70, Labette County 62

Parsons 83, Coffeyville 63

Pittsburg 47, Columbus 35

Pittsburg Colgan 63, Lamar (Mo.) 41

Scott City 65, Colby 34

Girls

City League

Heights 76, East 44

Kapaun 54, Southeast 49

Northwest 53, Carroll 41

South 46, West 29

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 41, Maize South 28

Andover Central 39, Valley Center 33

Buhler 46, Mulvane 34

Collegiate 60, Circle 53

Hutchinson 58, Arkansas City 31

Newton 44, Derby 38

Rose Hill 54, Augusta 35

Wellington 35, Clearwater 30

Winfield 47, El Dorado 37

Central Plains

Garden Plain 51, Medicine Lodge 29

Other area games

Argonia 58, Caldwell 26

Chase County at Eureka

Hutchinson Trinity at Thomas More Prep

Lyons at Pratt

Marion 44, Canton-Galva 37

Peabody-Burns at Elyria Christian

South Barber 55, Pretty Prairie 41

Sunrise Christian 67, Muncie Christian 39

West Elk 39, Central-Burden 25

Other games

Baxter Springs 54, Galena 35

Cimarron 59, Southwestern Heights 48

Colby 56, Scott City 15

Independence 50, Iola 34

Kinsley 56, Macksville 46

Labette County 36, Fort Scott 21

Marmaton Valley 45, NE-Arma 31

Olathe Northwest 61, KC Metro 41

Parsons 40, Coffeyville 42

SM Northwest 44, SM North 40

SM South 45, SM East 41

St. Thomas Aquinas 60, BV North 41

