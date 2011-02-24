Thursday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 24)

Boys
City League
Heights 76, East 63
Northwest 46, Carroll 44 (OT)
Southeast 74, Kapaun 72
West 69, South 60
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 54, Maize South 34
Andover Central 55, Valley Center 41
Augusta 50, Rose Hill 39
Buhler 75, Mulvane 51
Collegiate 48, Circle 40
Derby 61, Newton 35
Winfield 57, El Dorado 44
Hutchinson 51, Arkansas City 35
Wellington 61, Clearwater 41
Central Plains League
Garden Plain 59, Medicine Lodge 50
Other area games
Argonia 41, Caldwell 34
Chase County at Eureka
Hutchinson Trinity at Thomas More Prep
Lyons at Pratt
Marion 55, Canton-Galva 25
Peabody-Burns at Elyria Christian
Pretty Prairie 60, South Barber 45
West Elk 58, Central-Burden 52
Other games
Baxter Springs 40, Galena 33
Independence 41, Iola 30
Macksville 63, Kinsley 35
Fort Scott 70, Labette County 62
Parsons 83, Coffeyville 63
Pittsburg 47, Columbus 35
Pittsburg Colgan 63, Lamar (Mo.) 41
Scott City 65, Colby 34
Girls
City League
Heights 76, East 44
Kapaun 54, Southeast 49
Northwest 53, Carroll 41
South 46, West 29
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 41, Maize South 28
Andover Central 39, Valley Center 33
Buhler 46, Mulvane 34
Collegiate 60, Circle 53
Hutchinson 58, Arkansas City 31
Newton 44, Derby 38
Rose Hill 54, Augusta 35
Wellington 35, Clearwater 30
Winfield 47, El Dorado 37
Central Plains
Garden Plain 51, Medicine Lodge 29
Other area games
Argonia 58, Caldwell 26
Chase County at Eureka
Hutchinson Trinity at Thomas More Prep
Lyons at Pratt
Marion 44, Canton-Galva 37
Peabody-Burns at Elyria Christian
South Barber 55, Pretty Prairie 41
Sunrise Christian 67, Muncie Christian 39
West Elk 39, Central-Burden 25
Other games
Baxter Springs 54, Galena 35
Cimarron 59, Southwestern Heights 48
Colby 56, Scott City 15
Independence 50, Iola 34
Kinsley 56, Macksville 46
Labette County 36, Fort Scott 21
Marmaton Valley 45, NE-Arma 31
Olathe Northwest 61, KC Metro 41
Parsons 40, Coffeyville 42
SM Northwest 44, SM North 40
SM South 45, SM East 41
St. Thomas Aquinas 60, BV North 41
