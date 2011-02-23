Heights claims CL title with South win

Heights had already clinched a tie for the City League boys basketball title, but coach Joe Auer and the team wanted wanted more.

Heights' 77-44 victory at South on Tuesday gave the Falcons sole possession of their third consecutive City League title.

"We wanted the City League championship for ourselves and they did a great job of taking care of that tonight," Auer said. "This was one of the most important games of the year for us. To win our third in a row in this league is quite an accomplishment."

South didn't have an answer for Heights' Perry Ellis and his game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds.

"The game plan was to get in front of him and not allow any second-chance shots," South coach Demarcco Owens said. "We didn't follow through with that. He had a lot of second-chance shots."

Twenty of Ellis' points came in the first half when Heights began to pull away from South.

Dreamius Smith also contributed on offense with 13 first-half points. Smith found a hot spot deep in the corner where he connected on three three-pointers in the first half.

"I was off the last few games with my shooting, but I never gave up," Smith said. "When I'm open like that I'm going to shoot it."

Heights led 49-31 at halftime and watched its lead grow to as much as 36 points in the second half.

Smith's presence on the court was needed after Heights guard EJ Dobbins went down early in the game with a leg injury.

"We approach each game as a team," Smith said. "If one person is down the rest of the team is there. It's a blessing to have different people who can step up like that. "

Dobbins didn't play the remainder of the game. Auer said he suffered a bruised thigh and will be ready to play against East on Thursday.

"It was a downer for everybody," Auer said. "He'll be fine, but the boys responded to the adversity of being without one of the best players in the state."

Heights (19-0, 15-0) 25 24 24 4 — 77 South (4-15, 2-13) 16 15 9 4 — 44

HEIGHTS: Wessel 5 1-1 11, Smith 4 2-2 13, Moore 4 2-3 10, Degraffenread 0 1-2 1, Countee 1 0-0 3, Jefferson 1 0-0 3, Ellis 12 7-10 32, Lynch 2 0-0 4, Cross 0 0-0 0, Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Owens 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 (6) 13-18 77.

SOUTH: Wesley 3 2-2 9, Martin 0 2-2 2, Perkins 4 0-0 11, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Richards 2 0-0 4, Keiswetter 1 0-0 2, Craig 5 2-4 12, Moore 0 0-1 0, Lovell 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 (4) 6-9 44.