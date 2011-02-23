Crusaders stall perfectly for win

The question brought a smile of relief from Kapaun Mount Carmel's Michael Martin.

How can a team score just two points in the final five minutes of a close game and win?

He didn't need to look any further than his team's 58-56 win over North on Tuesday night for the answer.

"We just ran wide plays that wasted a lot of time and made them scramble," Martin said.

In other words, Kapaun put on a four-corners clinic in the final minutes. It gained possession with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left and didn't give the ball up until North was forced to put Kapaun on the line with 1:03 remaining.

It was perfect in the eyes of coach Bernie Pearson, who watched his team eat up more than three minutes of clock to protect a 56-52 lead.

"We really kept our composure and were able to take care of the ball," Pearson said.

But when you only score two points down the stretch in a close game, it can certainly lead to some drama.

Kapaun's Nick Cook led his team with 18 points, but left the door open by missing both of his free throws with seven seconds left. North's Conner Frankamp got the ball, but his route to the basket was delayed by a triple-team.

Frankamp was able to find his way through the defenders, but it only resulted in a 40-foot heave that nearly found its mark, falling just short of the rim.

"We got on him pretty hard after the game," North coach Gary Squires said. "When you get three guys on you, somebody's open.

"But he's the reason we're in the game in the first place. He brought us that far."

Frankamp kept North afloat with 23 points, but hit just 8 of 20 shots.

Martin drew the task of face-guarding Frankamp for most of the night.

"You just have to watch the numbers on his jersey," Martin said. "He does that head-bob thing, but you just have to focus."

Kapaun (9-10, 6-9) 15 17 15 11 — 58 North (7-13, 5-11) 15 13 17 11 — 56

KAPAUN: Hullings 1 0-0 2, Martin 6 0-1 13, Lewis 5 0-1 13, Cook 6 4-6 18, Floyd 3 0-0 6, Washington 1 0-0 2, Sheets 0 2-2 2, Young 1 0-0 2, Griffith 0 0-0 0, Hagan 0 0-0 0, Baxter 0 0-0 0, Meitzner 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 (6) 6-10 58.

NORTH: Beard 3 1-2 9, Frankamp 8 4-4 23, Kemp 4 1-1 9, Bridges 0 0-0 0, Hinojos 4 1-3 9, Bernard 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Henderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 (5) 7-10 56.