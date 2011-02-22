Varsity Basketball

February 22, 2011 12:00 AM

Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 22)

Boys

City League

East 58, Northwest 45

Heights 77, South 44

Kapaun 58, North 56

Southeast 83, West 67

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League

Andale 52, Clearwater 26

Andover 64, Arkansas City 41

Andover Central 58, Goddard 51

Augusta 55, El Dorado 38

Buhler 48, Rose Hill 46

Campus 56, Newton 45

Circle 57, Maize South 32

Collegiate 75, Wellington 66

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Maize 59, Salina South 54

McPherson 59, Valley Center 34

Winfield 57, Mulvane 44

Salina Central 61, Hutchinson 47

Central Plains League

Cheney 54, Garden Plain 39

Conway Springs 36, Trinity Academy 34

Douglass 68, Bluestem 49

Independent 54, Belle Plaine 50

Medicine Lodge at Chaparral

Other Area Games

Argonia at Elk Valley

Berean Academy 50, Goessel 28

Caney Valley 58, Eureka 35

Cunningham 60, Attica 23

Derby Invasion 66, Cornerstone 63

Fairfield at Hutchinson Central Christian

Halstead 45, Pratt 28

Haven 59, Hillsboro 51

Hope 62, Peabody-Burns 36

Hutchinson Trinity 53, Ell-Saline 27

Inman 68, Herington 58

Kingman 54, Nickerson 43

Little River 51, Canton-Galva 39

Sterling 50, Lyons 39

Madison 62, Mission Valley 51

Moundridge 58, Ellinwood 37

Norwich 48, Burrton 39

Oxford 45, Caldwell 41

Pretty Prairie 62, Stafford 53

Remington at Flinthills

Sedgwick 61, Marion 36

Smoky Valley 54, Hesston 45

South Barber at Pratt Skyline

Word of Life 56, Wichita Defenders 32

Other games

Abilene 57, Chapman 40

Basehor-Linwood 62, KC Turner 32

Baxter Springs 50, Frontenac 36

Beloit 61, Smith Center 43

Bishop Miege 37, BV West 28

Bonner Springs 65, Bishop Ward 39

Burlingame 63, Wetmore 46

Burlington 57, Yates Center 45

BV North 63, Blue Valley 49

BV Northwest 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 39

Chanute 71, Coffeyville 58

Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 38

Concordia 45, Clay Center 40 (OT)

Crest 37, Marais des Cygnes 34

DeSoto 40, Louisburg 38

Dodge City 54, Hays 45

Ellsworth 54, Salina Sacred Heart 32

Fredonia 72, Humboldt 69 (OT)

Girard 51, Galena 41

Holton 70, Perry-Lecompton 29

KC Christian 57, Leavenworth Immaculata 45

KC Piper 56, Tonganoxie 49

KC Sumner 78, KC Wyandotte 59

KC Washington 71, Pembroke Hill (Mo.) 47

Labette County 54, Iola 42

Lansing 45, Mill Valley 34

Larned 54, Thomas More Prep 50

Lebo 62, Marmaton Valley 36

Lenexa St. James 56, KC Harmon 51

Lyndon 43, West Franklin 23

Macksville 88, Hodgeman County 62

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 53, McLouth 35

Minneapolis 54, Russell 24

Nemaha Valley 48, Royal Valley 40

Norton 66, Colby 58

Olathe East 66, SM South 39

Olpe 49, Chase County 47

Onaga 50, Centralia 41

Osage City 62, Northern Heights 59

Osawatomie 63, Anderson County 30

Osborne 41, Lincoln 39

Oswego 56, Pleasanton 25

Ottawa 59, Eudora 40

Parsons 67, Independence 56

Pike Valley 57, Tescott 46

Pittsburg 48, Fort Scott 45

Quinter 70, WaKeeney 61

Sabetha 50, Jefferson West 44

Santa Fe Trail 50, Hiawatha 27

Scott City 85, Goodland 45

SE-Saline 57, Republic County 46

Sedan 67, W. Elk 37

Silver Lake 67, Council Grove 64

SM East 50, Olathe North 44

SM North 65, Lawrence Free State 61

SM Northwest 57, Olathe South 52

SM West 51, Olathe Northwest 46

Solomon 50, Bennington 45

South Gray 56, Deerfield 23

Southern Cloud 55, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 36

Southern Coffey County 53, Uniontown 26

St. Marys 65, Wabaunsee 50

Stockton 71, Natoma 26

Topeka 74, Topeka West 32

Topeka Highland Park 64, Junction City 43

Topeka Seaman 71, Shawnee Heights 59

Troy 51, Doniphan West 43

Ulysses 59, Holcomb 54

Valley Falls 56, Pleasant Ridge 46

Wamego 51, Marsyville 42

Washburn Rural 72, Topeka Hayden 61

Washington County 67, Clifton-Clyde 31

Wathena 52, Jackson Heights 37

Waverly 74, Hartford 61

Wellsville 40, Central Heights 37

White City 60, Wakefield 47

Wilson 73, Ellis 49

Girls

City League

Heights 95, South 19

Kapaun 53, North 35

Northwest 59, East 40

Southeast 57, West 29

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League

Andale 43, Clearwater 32

Andover 62, Arkansas City 24

Circle 44, Maize South 41

Collegiate 49, Wellington 40

El Dorado 41, Augusta 36

Goddard 60, Andover Central 56 (OT)

Hutchinson 46, Salina Central 40

McPherson 64, Valley Center 28

Mulvane 52, Winfield 36

Newton 53, Campus 34

Rose Hill 52, Buhler 49 (OT)

Salina South 48, Maize 40

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine 52, Independent 25

Bluestem 35, Douglass 31

Cheney 47, Garden Plain 37

Conway Springs 43, Trinity Academy 36

Medicine Lodge 36, Chaparral 30

Other Area Games

Argonia at Elk Valley

Berean Academy 50, Goessel 28

Cornerstone 36, Derby Invasion 35

Cunningham 36, Attica 25

Eureka 57, Caney Valley 54

Haven 43, Hillsboro 39

Hesston 50, Smoky Valley 46

Hope 40, Peabody-Burns 23

Hutchinson Central Christian 71, Fairfield 34

Hutchinson Trinity 56, Ell-Saline 46

Inman 47, Herington 44

Little River 57, Canton-Galva 30

Lyons 59, Sterling 55

Mission Valley at Madison

Moundridge 61, Ellinwood 31

Nickerson 34, Kingman 28

Norwich 46, Burrton 35

Oxford 47, Caldwell 35

Pratt 51, Halstead 37

Remington 48, Flinthills 14

Sedgwick 45, Marion 30

South Barber at Pratt Skyline

Other games

Abilene 45, Chapman 36

Baileyville 54, Hanover 40

Basehor-Linwood 62, KC Turner 20

Baxter Springs 54, Frontenac 37

Beloit 48, Smith Center 44

Beloit St. John's-Tipton 56, Southern Cloud 37

Bern 46, Frankfort 44

Blue Valley 52, BV North 47

Bucklin 47, Kiowa County 37

Burlingame 57, Wetmore 45

Burlington 57, Yates Center 20

Chanute 53, Coffeyville 42

Claflin 75, Western Plains 12

Colby 46, Norton 30

Concordia 35, Clay Center 29

Deerfield 44, South Gray 39

DeSoto 54, Louisburg 39

Dighton 30, Ness City 27

Dodge City 47, Hays 39 (OT)

Doniphan West 52, Troy 33

Fredonia 52, Humboldt 25

Girard 54, Galena 18

Goodland 60, Scott City 49

Great Bend 43, Hoisington 32

Hodgeman County 57, Macksville 45

Holcomb 42, Ulysses 35

Holton 51, Perry-Lecompton 25

Hoxie 63, Wheatland-Grinnell 50

Independence 65, Parsons 41

Iola 40, Labette County 35

Jackson Heights 42, Wathena 39

Jefferson North 52, Oskaloosa 24

Larned 44, Thomas More Prep 30

Lawrence Free State 53, SM North 39

Leavenworth 52, Lawrence 39

Leavenworth Immaculata 46, KC Christian 27

Lebo 52, Marmaton Valley 24

Lincoln 55, Osborne 54

Manhattan 40, Emporia 36

Marais des Cygnes 54, Crest 31

Marysville 66, Wamego 47

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 56, McLouth 53 (OT)

Mill Valley 46, Lansing 39

Minneapolis 45, Russell 32

Minneola 36, Ingalls 32

Oakley 60, Hill City 59

Olathe East 44, SM South 34

Olathe South 58, SM Northwest 42

Olpe 66, Chase County 40

Osage City 52, Northern Heights 13

Osawatomie 49, Anderson County 39

Oswego 35, Pleasanton 21

Ottawa 51, Eudora 28

Pembroke Hill (Mo.) 62, KC Washington 30

Pike Valley 60, Tescott 30

Pittsburg 40, Fort Scott 35

Plainville 62, Pawnee Heights 30

Quinter 50, WaKeeney 39

Rawlins County 55, Cheylin 38

Royal Valley 51, Nemaha Valley 41

Sabetha 53, Jefferson West 19

Salina Sacred Heart 43, Ellsworth 41

Santa Fe Trail 54, Hiawatha 42

Satanta 50, Cimarron 46

SE-Saline 47, Republic County 45

Shawnee Heights 42, Topeka Seaman 36

Silver Lake 66, Council Grove 35

SM East 51, Olathe North 29

SM West 76, Olathe Northwest 63

Solomon 44, Bennington 38

Southern Coffey County 66, Uniontown 60

Spearville 58, Meade 29

Spring Hill 57, Baldwin 54

St. Francis 40, Triplains-Brewster 37

St. John 40, Otis-Bison 26

St. Marys 46, Wabaunsee 36

Tonganoxie 48, KC Piper 25

Topeka 67, Topeka West 22

Topeka Hayden 58, Washburn Rural 34

Topeka Highland Park 55, Junction City 45

Valley Falls 56, Pleasant Ridge 49

Valley Heights 54, Linn 23

Washington County 53, Clifton-Clyde 42

Waverly 45, Hartford 25

West Elk 24, Sedan 20

White City 36, Wakefield 35

Wilson 61, Ellis 31

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

View More Video