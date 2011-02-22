Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 22)

Boys
City League
East 58, Northwest 45
Heights 77, South 44
Kapaun 58, North 56
Southeast 83, West 67
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League
Andale 52, Clearwater 26
Andover 64, Arkansas City 41
Andover Central 58, Goddard 51
Augusta 55, El Dorado 38
Buhler 48, Rose Hill 46
Campus 56, Newton 45
Circle 57, Maize South 32
Collegiate 75, Wellington 66
Maize 59, Salina South 54
McPherson 59, Valley Center 34
Winfield 57, Mulvane 44
Salina Central 61, Hutchinson 47
Central Plains League
Cheney 54, Garden Plain 39
Conway Springs 36, Trinity Academy 34
Douglass 68, Bluestem 49
Independent 54, Belle Plaine 50
Medicine Lodge at Chaparral
Other Area Games
Argonia at Elk Valley
Berean Academy 50, Goessel 28
Caney Valley 58, Eureka 35
Cunningham 60, Attica 23
Derby Invasion 66, Cornerstone 63
Fairfield at Hutchinson Central Christian
Halstead 45, Pratt 28
Haven 59, Hillsboro 51
Hope 62, Peabody-Burns 36
Hutchinson Trinity 53, Ell-Saline 27
Inman 68, Herington 58
Kingman 54, Nickerson 43
Little River 51, Canton-Galva 39
Sterling 50, Lyons 39
Madison 62, Mission Valley 51
Moundridge 58, Ellinwood 37
Norwich 48, Burrton 39
Oxford 45, Caldwell 41
Pretty Prairie 62, Stafford 53
Remington at Flinthills
Sedgwick 61, Marion 36
Smoky Valley 54, Hesston 45
South Barber at Pratt Skyline
Word of Life 56, Wichita Defenders 32
Other games
Abilene 57, Chapman 40
Basehor-Linwood 62, KC Turner 32
Baxter Springs 50, Frontenac 36
Beloit 61, Smith Center 43
Bishop Miege 37, BV West 28
Bonner Springs 65, Bishop Ward 39
Burlingame 63, Wetmore 46
Burlington 57, Yates Center 45
BV North 63, Blue Valley 49
BV Northwest 57, St. Thomas Aquinas 39
Chanute 71, Coffeyville 58
Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 38
Concordia 45, Clay Center 40 (OT)
Crest 37, Marais des Cygnes 34
DeSoto 40, Louisburg 38
Dodge City 54, Hays 45
Ellsworth 54, Salina Sacred Heart 32
Fredonia 72, Humboldt 69 (OT)
Girard 51, Galena 41
Holton 70, Perry-Lecompton 29
KC Christian 57, Leavenworth Immaculata 45
KC Piper 56, Tonganoxie 49
KC Sumner 78, KC Wyandotte 59
KC Washington 71, Pembroke Hill (Mo.) 47
Labette County 54, Iola 42
Lansing 45, Mill Valley 34
Larned 54, Thomas More Prep 50
Lebo 62, Marmaton Valley 36
Lenexa St. James 56, KC Harmon 51
Lyndon 43, West Franklin 23
Macksville 88, Hodgeman County 62
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 53, McLouth 35
Minneapolis 54, Russell 24
Nemaha Valley 48, Royal Valley 40
Norton 66, Colby 58
Olathe East 66, SM South 39
Olpe 49, Chase County 47
Onaga 50, Centralia 41
Osage City 62, Northern Heights 59
Osawatomie 63, Anderson County 30
Osborne 41, Lincoln 39
Oswego 56, Pleasanton 25
Ottawa 59, Eudora 40
Parsons 67, Independence 56
Pike Valley 57, Tescott 46
Pittsburg 48, Fort Scott 45
Quinter 70, WaKeeney 61
Sabetha 50, Jefferson West 44
Santa Fe Trail 50, Hiawatha 27
Scott City 85, Goodland 45
SE-Saline 57, Republic County 46
Sedan 67, W. Elk 37
Silver Lake 67, Council Grove 64
SM East 50, Olathe North 44
SM North 65, Lawrence Free State 61
SM Northwest 57, Olathe South 52
SM West 51, Olathe Northwest 46
Solomon 50, Bennington 45
South Gray 56, Deerfield 23
Southern Cloud 55, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 36
Southern Coffey County 53, Uniontown 26
St. Marys 65, Wabaunsee 50
Stockton 71, Natoma 26
Topeka 74, Topeka West 32
Topeka Highland Park 64, Junction City 43
Topeka Seaman 71, Shawnee Heights 59
Troy 51, Doniphan West 43
Ulysses 59, Holcomb 54
Valley Falls 56, Pleasant Ridge 46
Wamego 51, Marsyville 42
Washburn Rural 72, Topeka Hayden 61
Washington County 67, Clifton-Clyde 31
Wathena 52, Jackson Heights 37
Waverly 74, Hartford 61
Wellsville 40, Central Heights 37
White City 60, Wakefield 47
Wilson 73, Ellis 49
Girls
City League
Heights 95, South 19
Kapaun 53, North 35
Northwest 59, East 40
Southeast 57, West 29
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League
Andale 43, Clearwater 32
Andover 62, Arkansas City 24
Circle 44, Maize South 41
Collegiate 49, Wellington 40
El Dorado 41, Augusta 36
Goddard 60, Andover Central 56 (OT)
Hutchinson 46, Salina Central 40
McPherson 64, Valley Center 28
Mulvane 52, Winfield 36
Newton 53, Campus 34
Rose Hill 52, Buhler 49 (OT)
Salina South 48, Maize 40
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine 52, Independent 25
Bluestem 35, Douglass 31
Cheney 47, Garden Plain 37
Conway Springs 43, Trinity Academy 36
Medicine Lodge 36, Chaparral 30
Other Area Games
Argonia at Elk Valley
Berean Academy 50, Goessel 28
Cornerstone 36, Derby Invasion 35
Cunningham 36, Attica 25
Eureka 57, Caney Valley 54
Haven 43, Hillsboro 39
Hesston 50, Smoky Valley 46
Hope 40, Peabody-Burns 23
Hutchinson Central Christian 71, Fairfield 34
Hutchinson Trinity 56, Ell-Saline 46
Inman 47, Herington 44
Little River 57, Canton-Galva 30
Lyons 59, Sterling 55
Mission Valley at Madison
Moundridge 61, Ellinwood 31
Nickerson 34, Kingman 28
Norwich 46, Burrton 35
Oxford 47, Caldwell 35
Pratt 51, Halstead 37
Remington 48, Flinthills 14
Sedgwick 45, Marion 30
South Barber at Pratt Skyline
Other games
Abilene 45, Chapman 36
Baileyville 54, Hanover 40
Basehor-Linwood 62, KC Turner 20
Baxter Springs 54, Frontenac 37
Beloit 48, Smith Center 44
Beloit St. John's-Tipton 56, Southern Cloud 37
Bern 46, Frankfort 44
Blue Valley 52, BV North 47
Bucklin 47, Kiowa County 37
Burlingame 57, Wetmore 45
Burlington 57, Yates Center 20
Chanute 53, Coffeyville 42
Claflin 75, Western Plains 12
Colby 46, Norton 30
Concordia 35, Clay Center 29
Deerfield 44, South Gray 39
DeSoto 54, Louisburg 39
Dighton 30, Ness City 27
Dodge City 47, Hays 39 (OT)
Doniphan West 52, Troy 33
Fredonia 52, Humboldt 25
Girard 54, Galena 18
Goodland 60, Scott City 49
Great Bend 43, Hoisington 32
Hodgeman County 57, Macksville 45
Holcomb 42, Ulysses 35
Holton 51, Perry-Lecompton 25
Hoxie 63, Wheatland-Grinnell 50
Independence 65, Parsons 41
Iola 40, Labette County 35
Jackson Heights 42, Wathena 39
Jefferson North 52, Oskaloosa 24
Larned 44, Thomas More Prep 30
Lawrence Free State 53, SM North 39
Leavenworth 52, Lawrence 39
Leavenworth Immaculata 46, KC Christian 27
Lebo 52, Marmaton Valley 24
Lincoln 55, Osborne 54
Manhattan 40, Emporia 36
Marais des Cygnes 54, Crest 31
Marysville 66, Wamego 47
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 56, McLouth 53 (OT)
Mill Valley 46, Lansing 39
Minneapolis 45, Russell 32
Minneola 36, Ingalls 32
Oakley 60, Hill City 59
Olathe East 44, SM South 34
Olathe South 58, SM Northwest 42
Olpe 66, Chase County 40
Osage City 52, Northern Heights 13
Osawatomie 49, Anderson County 39
Oswego 35, Pleasanton 21
Ottawa 51, Eudora 28
Pembroke Hill (Mo.) 62, KC Washington 30
Pike Valley 60, Tescott 30
Pittsburg 40, Fort Scott 35
Plainville 62, Pawnee Heights 30
Quinter 50, WaKeeney 39
Rawlins County 55, Cheylin 38
Royal Valley 51, Nemaha Valley 41
Sabetha 53, Jefferson West 19
Salina Sacred Heart 43, Ellsworth 41
Santa Fe Trail 54, Hiawatha 42
Satanta 50, Cimarron 46
SE-Saline 47, Republic County 45
Shawnee Heights 42, Topeka Seaman 36
Silver Lake 66, Council Grove 35
SM East 51, Olathe North 29
SM West 76, Olathe Northwest 63
Solomon 44, Bennington 38
Southern Coffey County 66, Uniontown 60
Spearville 58, Meade 29
Spring Hill 57, Baldwin 54
St. Francis 40, Triplains-Brewster 37
St. John 40, Otis-Bison 26
St. Marys 46, Wabaunsee 36
Tonganoxie 48, KC Piper 25
Topeka 67, Topeka West 22
Topeka Hayden 58, Washburn Rural 34
Topeka Highland Park 55, Junction City 45
Valley Falls 56, Pleasant Ridge 49
Valley Heights 54, Linn 23
Washington County 53, Clifton-Clyde 42
Waverly 45, Hartford 25
West Elk 24, Sedan 20
White City 36, Wakefield 35
Wilson 61, Ellis 31
