Kapaun fends off Central in overtime

It was a matter of perseverance, and Kapaun Mount Carmel Crusaders had just enough of it to hold off visiting Andover Central 87-82 in overtime on Friday.

"It's a game of runs and we were able to oust them down the stretch," Kapaun coach Bernie Pearson said.

Winners of five of their last six games, the Crusaders were holding on by a thin string in the final seconds of regulation to even get the game into overtime. The Jaguars forced a turnover with 28 seconds left as Kapaun tried to wind down the clock and find a shot with the game tied 76-76. With a final chance to win in regulation, Central's Zach Winter missed on a three-pointer and teammate Taylor Lock missed the follow.

The Crusaders had new life in a game they had led most all the way.

"It came down to the wire and we wanted it the most," said Kapaun junior guard Michael Martin. "Obviously we showed it more. We made smarter plays, we stayed in it."

Martin, who finished with 28 points, put the finishing touches on the hard-fought win by hitting 2 of 4 free throws in the final 16 seconds.

Kapaun did get some help as four Jaguars fouled out. The most damaging for Central came with 3:32 left in overtime as Lock was called for him his fifth foul battling for a rebound on a missed Central free throw. Lock's 32 points led the Jaguars, including three three-pointers.

"During the beginning of the season we weren't very good at finishing games," Martin said. "We hit a stretch after Christmas break.... We're getting wins now and just finishing games better now."

Martin was just part of the Crusaders' strong performance from the perimeter. Sophomore guard Braden Hullings scored 20, including 16 in the first half. Keaton Lewis added 17 for Kapaun.

Adam Wilks added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Central.

Andover Central (10-4) 19 15 22 20 6 — 82 Kapaun (7-6) 19 20 23 14 11 — 87

ANDOVER CENTRAL: Lock 12 5-7 32, McWhorter 5 0-0 14, Winter 0 2-2 2, Wilks 8 4-9 20, Stiverson 2 1-2 5, Clements 0 0-0 0, Kaufman 2 0-0 4, Kretchmar 1 0-0 3, Koenigs 1 0-0 2. Totals 31(8) 12-20 82.

KAPAUN: Hullings 8 3-4 20, Martin 10 7-14 28, Lewis 4 5-6 17, Cook 0 10-12 10, Floyd 2 0-0 4, Baxter 0 0-0 0, Griffith 1 1-2 3, Washington 0 0-0 0, Sheets 1 0-1 3, Hesse 0 2-2 2, Young 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 (7) 28-41 87.