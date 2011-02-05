Northwest leaps past static South

Superman's greatest weakness has similarities to South's boys basketball game Friday night, a 79-63 loss to Northwest.

"We always have that one quarter, our kryptonite quarter," South coach Demarcco Owens said. "We are always trying to dig ourselves out of a hole. We have to learn how to put four quarters of basketball together."

At Northwest, South's kryptonite was the second quarter, where the Titans went more than five minutes without a basket and were outscored 16-6.

"I told them after the first quarter to really put the foot on the pedal," Northwest coach Chris Collins said. "We talked all week about putting longer stretches together in terms of just playing good basketball and I thought we made strides at that tonight."

Northwest pulled away in the second quarter to take a 41-20 halftime lead.

Led by Grant Landenberger and Craig Nicholson, the Grizzlies made six three-pointers in the first half.

Landenberger finished with 11 points, nine of them from behind the three-point line.

"Shots were just falling," Landenberger said. "When we were open we were making them and when they weren't falling we had Spenser (Gales) and Kendrick (Miller) down low to clean up the boards."

Gales and Miller combined for 25 points.

Northwest kept a 20-point gap for most of the second half.

South's offense hung with Northwest in the second half but couldn't overcome the slow start.

A basket from South's Dequane Brown closed the gap to 75-60 with 1:36 left in the game, but the Titans didn't get closer than that.

"It was a little frustrating at the end because we were up by 25 and they cut it down to 15 at the end," Collins said. "Part of me says that's going to happen when you have a lead like that, but part of me feels it shouldn't. This is a veteran squad and we shouldn't be complacent."

South (4-10, 2-8) 14 6 19 17 — 63 Northwest (9-4, 8-2) 25 16 21 17 — 79

SOUTH: Parker 2 2-6 6, Wesley 8 3-6 20, Brown 1 2-2 4, Perkins 3 0-0 7, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Wilson 5 0-1 10, Richards 1 0-0 2, Keiswetter 0 1-2 1, Craig 4 4-5 12. Totals 24 (2) 13-26 63.

NORTHWEST: Nicholson 4 5-7 15, Landenberger 4 0-2 11, Miller 5 0-0 10, Carter 2 0-0 5, Tuggle 1 3-4 5, Gales 7 2-2 16, Fizer 1 0-2 2, Johnson 7 0-1 15, Lucio 0 0-0 0, Resko 0 0-0 0, Kramer 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 (7) 10-18 79.