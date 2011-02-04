Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 4)

Boys
City League
East 54, Carroll 46
Heights 86, Southeast 68
Kapaun 87, Andover Central 82 (OT)
North 69, West 55
Northwest 79, South 63
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 47, Valley Center 40
Augusta 49, Wellington 32
Collegiate 69, Buhler 32
Garden City 55, Winfield 44
Hutchinson 51, Newton 35
Kapaun 87, Andover Central 82 (OT)
Maize 60, Goddard 54
Maize South 62, El Dorado 53
Mulvane 40, Clearwater 39
Salina Central 65, Derby 49
Salina South 50, Campus 29
Central Plains League
Bluestem 53, Chaparral 45
Cheney 69, Medicine Lodge 60
Douglass 81, Belle Plaine 43
Garden Plain 40, Conway Springs 35
Trinity Academy 75, Independent 54
Other area games
Berean Academy 58, Marion 34
Caldwell 56, Cedar Vale-Dexter 47
Cunningham 52, Norwich 46
Elyria Christian at Flinthills
Eureka at Cherryvale
Fairfield 49, Attica 28
Goessel 42, Centre 41
Haven 44, Kingman 35
Hesston 67, Sterling 46
Hillsboro 63, Lyons 42
Inman 66, Canton-Galva 40
Madison 56, Southern Coffey County 49
Moundridge 45, Hutchinson Trinity 38
Peabody-Burns at Solomon
Pratt at Nickerson
Pratt Skyline 54, Burrton 51
Pretty Prairie 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 46
Remington at Sedgwick
Smoky Valley 45, Halstead 44 (OT)
South Barber 66, Stafford 40
South Haven at Central-Burden
Udall at Sedan
West Elk 51, Oxford 42
Other scores
Abilene 56, Marysville 49
Ashland 51, Minneola 25
Atchison County 53, Valley Falls 39
Basehor-Linwood 81, KC Turner 58
Beloit 49, Ellsworth 42
Bern 62, Linn 52
Bishop Miege 48, BV West 42
Bonner Springs 65, Bishop Ward 44
Burlington 71, Humboldt 47
BV North 57, Blue Valley 50
BV Northwest 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 40
Central Heights 57, Wellsville 38
Centralia 63, BV-Randolph 40
Clifton-Clyde 45, Axtell 43
Colby 52, Hugoton 50
Council Grove 58, Clay Center 54
Ellinwood 45, Larned 35
Ellis 69, Smith Center 45
Ell-Saline 41, Bennington 36
Fort Scott 62, Chanute 57
Fowler 58, Kiowa County 45
Fredonia 45, Neodesha 40 (OT)
Gardner-Edgerton 64, BV Southwest 43
Golden Plains 71, Wallace County 58
Hartford 65, Chase County 32
Hays 55, Concordia 40
Herington 61, Mission Valley 40
Highland Park 68, Topeka Hayden 57
Hill City 47, Norton 41
Hodgeman County 79, South Central 52
Hoisington 84, Quivira Heights 74
Holton 72, Royal Valley 29
Hope 59, White City 18
Horton 32, Troy 30
Ingalls 54, Pawnee Heights 28
Jackson Heights 45, Oskaloosa 31
Jefferson North 57, Pleasant Ridge 41
Jefferson West 50, Hiawatha 38
KC Maranatha 66, St. Mary's 34
KC (Mo.) Rockhurst 44, Lenexa St. James 38
KC Sumner 64, KC Schlagle 62
KC Washington 64, KC Harmon 55
KC Wyandotte 75, Atchison 34
Kinsley 49, Spearville 37
Lakeside 62, Lincoln 43
Lakin 70, Cimarron 62
Lawrence Free State 55, SM East 34
Little River 74, Wakefield 54
Louisburg 42, Eudora 36
Macksville 70, Victoria 53
Manhattan 49, Topeka West 38
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 63, Immaculata 30
Meade 67, Leoti 50
Minneapolis 44, Salina Sacred Heart 28
Ness City 72, LaCrosse 50
Northern Valley 35, Thunder Ridge 30
Olathe East 71, SM Northwest 63
Olathe Northwest 59, Leavenworth 55
Olathe South 60, SM South 46
Olpe 48, Lyndon 31
Osawatomie 65, Anderson County 37
Parsons 49, Iola 38
Pike Valley 76, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 50
Quinter 55, Oberlin 49
Rawlins County 56, Oakley 51
Republic County 58, Russell 47
Rossville 55, Wabaunsee 28
Sabetha 34, Perry-Lecompton 32
Santa Fe Trail 62, Nemaha Valley 60
Scott City 72, Thomas More Prep 27
SE-Saline 57, Chapman 56
Silver Lake 50, St. Marys 45
SM North 76, Olathe North 69
South Gray 79, Bucklin 28
Stockton 70, Plainville 68
St. John 61, Claflin 34
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Rock Hills 31
Tescott 53, Southern Cloud 39
Tonganoxie 70, KC Piper 66
Topeka Seaman 63, Junction City 50
WaKeeney 39, Osborne 37
Wamego 55, Valley Heights 42
Washburn Rural 59, Emporia 43
Washington County 45, Axtell 43
Wathena 53, McLouth 39
Wheatland-Grinnell 39, Triplains-Brewster 34
Yates Center 53, Caney Valley 39
Girls
City League
Andover Central 52, Kapaun 51
Carroll 61, East 51
Heights 64, Southeast 23
North 63, West 42
Northwest 76, South 38
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 45, Valley Center 20
Andover Central 52, Kapaun 51
Collegiate 58, Buhler 53 (OT)
El Dorado 42, Maize South 38
Goddard 37, Maize 36
Newton 53, Hutchinson 43
Mulvane 47, Clearwater 46 (2OT)
Salina Central 53, Derby 35
Salina South 66, Campus 35
Wellington 48, Augusta 33
Winfield at Garden City
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine 41, Douglass 36 (OT)
Chaparral 51, Bluestem 47
Cheney 52, Medicine Lodge 42
Garden Plain 53, Conway Springs 52
Trinity Academy 51, Independent 26
Other Area Games
Attica at Fairfield
Berean Academy 53, Marion 21
Cedar Vale-Dexter 40, Caldwell 31
Central-Burden 32, South Haven 31
Centre 37, Goessel 32 (OT)
Norwich 41, Cunningham 18
Ell-Saline 41, Bennington 36
Elyria Christian 45, Flinthills 24
Eureka at Cherryvale
Smoky Valley 48, Halstead 33
Hesston 62, Sterling 35
Hillsboro 47, Lyons 24
Hutchinson Central Christian 49, Pretty Prairie 28
Inman 42, Canton-Galva 32
Haven 44, Kingman 35
Larned 35, Ellinwood 24
Moundridge 44, Hutchinson Trinity 25
Oxford at West Elk
Solomon 38, Peabody 33
Pratt at Nickerson
Pratt Skyline at Burrton
Remington 41, Sedgwick 38
Solomon 38, Peabody-Burns 33
Southern Coffey at Madison
South Barber 66, Stafford 40
Udall at Sedan
Other scores
Atchison County 38, Valley Falls 27
Atwood 47, Oakley 40
Baileyville 56, Frankfort 40
Basehor-Linwood 67, KC Turner 42
Beloit 68, Ellsworth 40
Beloit St. John's-Tipton 56, Pike Valley 46
Bern 47, Linn 20
Bonner Springs 58, Bishop Ward 44
Bucklin 51, South Gray 41
Burlington 69, Humboldt 6
Caney Valley 62, Yates Center 53
Central Heights 56, Wellsville 24
Centralia 61, BV-Randolph 33
Cimarron 60, Lakin 42
Clifton-Clyde 41, Axtell 15
Colby 38, Hugoton 21
Council Grove 43, Clay Center 38
Fredonia 50, Neodesha 40
Gardner-Edgerton 60, BV Southwest 24
Golden Plains 61, Wallace County 47
Goodland 46, Ulysses 29
Hays 63, Concordia 27
Herington 46, Mission Valley 40
Hiawatha 44, Jefferson West 43
Hill City 47, Norton 42
Hoisington 41, Quivira Heights 21
Holton 56, Royal Valley 23
Hope 58, White City 38
Horton 39, Troy 33
Immaculata 46, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 32
Jefferson North 67, Pleasant Ridge 26
KC Christian 58, Doniphan West 41
Kiowa County 49, Fowler 40
LaCrosse 46, Ness City 34
Leoti 66, Meade 56
Lincoln 52, Lakeside 45
Little River 48, Wakefield 31
Macksville 38, Victoria 34
Manhattan 62, Topeka West 26
Marysville 58, Abilene 48
Mill Valley 46, Lansing 28
Minneapolis 58, Salina Sacred Heart 43
Minneola 44, Ashland 36
Nemaha Valley 36, Santa Fe Trail 12
Olathe East 41, SM Northwest 28
Olathe Northwest 66, Leavenworth 43
Olathe South 62m SM South 46
Olpe 69, Lyndon 19
Oskaloosa 50, Jackson Heights 28
Osborne 73, WaKeeney 59
Parsons 46, Iola 43 (OT)
Plainville 47, Stockton 18
Rawlins County 47, Oakley 40
Riley County 35, Rock Creek 29
Russell 55, Republic County 50 (OT)
Sabetha 50, Perry-Lecompton 37
Satanta 65, Deerfield 39
SE-Saline 62, Chapman 49
Shawnee Heights 52, Topeka 50
Smith Center 61, Ellis 49
SM East 48, Lawrence 35
South Central 52, Hodgeman County 49
Southern Cloud 41, Tescott 19
Southwestern Heights 71, Stanton County 23
Spearville 51, Kinsley 39
Spring Hill 52, DeSoto 50
St. John 43, Claflin 33
Sylvan-Lucas 46, Rock Hills 31
Topeka Hayden 42, Highland Park 36
Topeka Seaman 40, Junction City 38
Thomas More Prep 48, Scott City 34
Thunder Ridge 58, Northern Valley 17
Wabaunsee 58, Rossville 36
Washburn Rural 49, Emporia 42
Washington County 41, Axtell 15
Wetmore 57, Hanover 46
Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Triplains-Brewster 37
Wilson 52, Natoma 43
Comments