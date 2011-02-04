Varsity Basketball

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 4)

February 04, 2011 12:00 AM

Boys

City League

East 54, Carroll 46

Heights 86, Southeast 68

Kapaun 87, Andover Central 82 (OT)

North 69, West 55

Northwest 79, South 63

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 47, Valley Center 40

Augusta 49, Wellington 32

Collegiate 69, Buhler 32

Garden City 55, Winfield 44

Hutchinson 51, Newton 35

Maize 60, Goddard 54

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Maize South 62, El Dorado 53

Mulvane 40, Clearwater 39

Salina Central 65, Derby 49

Salina South 50, Campus 29

Central Plains League

Bluestem 53, Chaparral 45

Cheney 69, Medicine Lodge 60

Douglass 81, Belle Plaine 43

Garden Plain 40, Conway Springs 35

Trinity Academy 75, Independent 54

Other area games

Berean Academy 58, Marion 34

Caldwell 56, Cedar Vale-Dexter 47

Cunningham 52, Norwich 46

Elyria Christian at Flinthills

Eureka at Cherryvale

Fairfield 49, Attica 28

Goessel 42, Centre 41

Haven 44, Kingman 35

Hesston 67, Sterling 46

Hillsboro 63, Lyons 42

Inman 66, Canton-Galva 40

Madison 56, Southern Coffey County 49

Moundridge 45, Hutchinson Trinity 38

Peabody-Burns at Solomon

Pratt at Nickerson

Pratt Skyline 54, Burrton 51

Pretty Prairie 61, Hutchinson Central Christian 46

Remington at Sedgwick

Smoky Valley 45, Halstead 44 (OT)

South Barber 66, Stafford 40

South Haven at Central-Burden

Udall at Sedan

West Elk 51, Oxford 42

Other scores

Abilene 56, Marysville 49

Ashland 51, Minneola 25

Atchison County 53, Valley Falls 39

Basehor-Linwood 81, KC Turner 58

Beloit 49, Ellsworth 42

Bern 62, Linn 52

Bishop Miege 48, BV West 42

Bonner Springs 65, Bishop Ward 44

Burlington 71, Humboldt 47

BV North 57, Blue Valley 50

BV Northwest 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 40

Central Heights 57, Wellsville 38

Centralia 63, BV-Randolph 40

Clifton-Clyde 45, Axtell 43

Colby 52, Hugoton 50

Council Grove 58, Clay Center 54

Ellinwood 45, Larned 35

Ellis 69, Smith Center 45

Ell-Saline 41, Bennington 36

Fort Scott 62, Chanute 57

Fowler 58, Kiowa County 45

Fredonia 45, Neodesha 40 (OT)

Gardner-Edgerton 64, BV Southwest 43

Golden Plains 71, Wallace County 58

Hartford 65, Chase County 32

Hays 55, Concordia 40

Herington 61, Mission Valley 40

Highland Park 68, Topeka Hayden 57

Hill City 47, Norton 41

Hodgeman County 79, South Central 52

Hoisington 84, Quivira Heights 74

Holton 72, Royal Valley 29

Hope 59, White City 18

Horton 32, Troy 30

Ingalls 54, Pawnee Heights 28

Jackson Heights 45, Oskaloosa 31

Jefferson North 57, Pleasant Ridge 41

Jefferson West 50, Hiawatha 38

KC Maranatha 66, St. Mary's 34

KC (Mo.) Rockhurst 44, Lenexa St. James 38

KC Sumner 64, KC Schlagle 62

KC Washington 64, KC Harmon 55

KC Wyandotte 75, Atchison 34

Kinsley 49, Spearville 37

Lakeside 62, Lincoln 43

Lakin 70, Cimarron 62

Lawrence Free State 55, SM East 34

Little River 74, Wakefield 54

Louisburg 42, Eudora 36

Macksville 70, Victoria 53

Manhattan 49, Topeka West 38

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 63, Immaculata 30

Meade 67, Leoti 50

Minneapolis 44, Salina Sacred Heart 28

Ness City 72, LaCrosse 50

Northern Valley 35, Thunder Ridge 30

Olathe East 71, SM Northwest 63

Olathe Northwest 59, Leavenworth 55

Olathe South 60, SM South 46

Olpe 48, Lyndon 31

Osawatomie 65, Anderson County 37

Parsons 49, Iola 38

Pike Valley 76, Beloit St. John's-Tipton 50

Quinter 55, Oberlin 49

Rawlins County 56, Oakley 51

Republic County 58, Russell 47

Rossville 55, Wabaunsee 28

Sabetha 34, Perry-Lecompton 32

Santa Fe Trail 62, Nemaha Valley 60

Scott City 72, Thomas More Prep 27

SE-Saline 57, Chapman 56

Silver Lake 50, St. Marys 45

SM North 76, Olathe North 69

South Gray 79, Bucklin 28

Stockton 70, Plainville 68

St. John 61, Claflin 34

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Rock Hills 31

Tescott 53, Southern Cloud 39

Tonganoxie 70, KC Piper 66

Topeka Seaman 63, Junction City 50

WaKeeney 39, Osborne 37

Wamego 55, Valley Heights 42

Washburn Rural 59, Emporia 43

Washington County 45, Axtell 43

Wathena 53, McLouth 39

Wheatland-Grinnell 39, Triplains-Brewster 34

Yates Center 53, Caney Valley 39

Girls

City League

Andover Central 52, Kapaun 51

Carroll 61, East 51

Heights 64, Southeast 23

North 63, West 42

Northwest 76, South 38

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 45, Valley Center 20

Collegiate 58, Buhler 53 (OT)

El Dorado 42, Maize South 38

Goddard 37, Maize 36

Newton 53, Hutchinson 43

Mulvane 47, Clearwater 46 (2OT)

Salina Central 53, Derby 35

Salina South 66, Campus 35

Wellington 48, Augusta 33

Winfield at Garden City

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine 41, Douglass 36 (OT)

Chaparral 51, Bluestem 47

Cheney 52, Medicine Lodge 42

Garden Plain 53, Conway Springs 52

Trinity Academy 51, Independent 26

Other Area Games

Attica at Fairfield

Berean Academy 53, Marion 21

Cedar Vale-Dexter 40, Caldwell 31

Central-Burden 32, South Haven 31

Centre 37, Goessel 32 (OT)

Norwich 41, Cunningham 18

Ell-Saline 41, Bennington 36

Elyria Christian 45, Flinthills 24

Eureka at Cherryvale

Smoky Valley 48, Halstead 33

Hesston 62, Sterling 35

Hillsboro 47, Lyons 24

Hutchinson Central Christian 49, Pretty Prairie 28

Inman 42, Canton-Galva 32

Haven 44, Kingman 35

Larned 35, Ellinwood 24

Moundridge 44, Hutchinson Trinity 25

Oxford at West Elk

Solomon 38, Peabody 33

Pratt at Nickerson

Pratt Skyline at Burrton

Remington 41, Sedgwick 38

Solomon 38, Peabody-Burns 33

Southern Coffey at Madison

South Barber 66, Stafford 40

Udall at Sedan

Other scores

Atchison County 38, Valley Falls 27

Atwood 47, Oakley 40

Baileyville 56, Frankfort 40

Basehor-Linwood 67, KC Turner 42

Beloit 68, Ellsworth 40

Beloit St. John's-Tipton 56, Pike Valley 46

Bern 47, Linn 20

Bonner Springs 58, Bishop Ward 44

Bucklin 51, South Gray 41

Burlington 69, Humboldt 6

Caney Valley 62, Yates Center 53

Central Heights 56, Wellsville 24

Centralia 61, BV-Randolph 33

Cimarron 60, Lakin 42

Clifton-Clyde 41, Axtell 15

Colby 38, Hugoton 21

Council Grove 43, Clay Center 38

Fredonia 50, Neodesha 40

Gardner-Edgerton 60, BV Southwest 24

Golden Plains 61, Wallace County 47

Goodland 46, Ulysses 29

Hays 63, Concordia 27

Herington 46, Mission Valley 40

Hiawatha 44, Jefferson West 43

Hill City 47, Norton 42

Hoisington 41, Quivira Heights 21

Holton 56, Royal Valley 23

Hope 58, White City 38

Horton 39, Troy 33

Immaculata 46, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 32

Jefferson North 67, Pleasant Ridge 26

KC Christian 58, Doniphan West 41

Kiowa County 49, Fowler 40

LaCrosse 46, Ness City 34

Leoti 66, Meade 56

Lincoln 52, Lakeside 45

Little River 48, Wakefield 31

Macksville 38, Victoria 34

Manhattan 62, Topeka West 26

Marysville 58, Abilene 48

Mill Valley 46, Lansing 28

Minneapolis 58, Salina Sacred Heart 43

Minneola 44, Ashland 36

Nemaha Valley 36, Santa Fe Trail 12

Olathe East 41, SM Northwest 28

Olathe Northwest 66, Leavenworth 43

Olathe South 62m SM South 46

Olpe 69, Lyndon 19

Oskaloosa 50, Jackson Heights 28

Osborne 73, WaKeeney 59

Parsons 46, Iola 43 (OT)

Plainville 47, Stockton 18

Rawlins County 47, Oakley 40

Riley County 35, Rock Creek 29

Russell 55, Republic County 50 (OT)

Sabetha 50, Perry-Lecompton 37

Satanta 65, Deerfield 39

SE-Saline 62, Chapman 49

Shawnee Heights 52, Topeka 50

Smith Center 61, Ellis 49

SM East 48, Lawrence 35

South Central 52, Hodgeman County 49

Southern Cloud 41, Tescott 19

Southwestern Heights 71, Stanton County 23

Spearville 51, Kinsley 39

Spring Hill 52, DeSoto 50

St. John 43, Claflin 33

Sylvan-Lucas 46, Rock Hills 31

Topeka Hayden 42, Highland Park 36

Topeka Seaman 40, Junction City 38

Thomas More Prep 48, Scott City 34

Thunder Ridge 58, Northern Valley 17

Wabaunsee 58, Rossville 36

Washburn Rural 49, Emporia 42

Washington County 41, Axtell 15

Wetmore 57, Hanover 46

Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Triplains-Brewster 37

Wilson 52, Natoma 43

