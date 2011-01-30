MULVANE: Southeast overwhelms Clearwater

MULVANE — There was a little something extra for the Southeast girls basketball team in being the largest school in the Wildcat Classic.

Intimidation.

Clearwater became the third team in the tournament to fall victim to the speed and agility of the Buffaloes, as Southeast took home the title with a 48-38 victory on Saturday night.

"You can see it in their eyes," Southeast senior Jamillah Bonner said. "They were dribbling backwards and not being aggressive with us."

Southeast feasted in the opening minutes of the game. Clearwater coach Chuck Reitberger had to use a timeout four minutes in with Southeast leading 10-0 and his team with four turnovers.

"There's no way we can simulate that type of pressure in our practices," Reitberger said. "You just can't simulate the type of pressure Southeast brings."

Clearwater began to protect the ball better, but struggled to score. Southeast enjoyed consistent production from junior Joyea Marshall, who led all scorers with 17 points. The Buffaloes led 27-13 at the break.

But the Indians' defense tightened and they slowly worked their way back into the game. By the end of the third quarter, the deficit was down to nine. Jessica Jaax's offensive rebound and put-back cut the Southeast lead to 44-38 with 1:30 left.

In the end, Southeast's defense won out. The Buffaloes forced Clearwater into 30 turnovers, which was too much for the Indians to overcome.

"The difference with this team is that they like to defend," Southeast coach LaToya Randle said. "They really do enjoy it. They light up when they get to play it."

Southeast played 12 different players and had eight of them score. The Buffaloes finished with 13 assists on 17 made baskets.

"We're starting to finally mature as a team," Southeast coach LaToya Randle said. "We're starting to understand our roles on the team and play as a team."

Hannah Tjaden led Clearwater (4-8) with 12 points. Kylie Molisee added 11.

Clearwater (4-8) 7 6 9 16 — 38 Southeast (6-4) 17 10 8 13 — 48

CLEARWATER: Cook 1 0-0 2, Tjaden 4 3-5 12, Jaax 1 1-2 3, Vogel 3 1-3 7, Molisee 5 1-2 11, Winter 1 0-0 2, Babb 0 1-2 1, Stever 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 (1) 7-14 38.

SOUTHEAST: Jamil. Bonner 3 2-2 9, Broadus 0 0-0 0, Jamis. Bonner 1 0-0 2, Thompson 4 4-5 12, Marshall 6 2-5 17, Adams 1 1-3 3, Montgomery 1 0-1 2, Raines 0 0-0 0, Maxwell 0 0-0 0, Givens 0 1-2 1, Turner 1 0-0 2, Loggins 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 (4) 10-18 48.

Wellington 48, Mulvane 39 — Wellington was boosted by a 20-point effort from Ashlyn Whaley in holding off the host Wildcats for third place. Wellington took the lead in the first quarter and never let go of it.

Mulvane was led by Elise Gerlach with 11 points.

Mulvane (7-6) 9 11 9 10 — 39 Wellington (10-3) 17 12 4 15 — 48

MULVANE: Miller 6, Gerlach 11, Donaldson 5, Burkhart 2, Bish 7, Melick 4, B. Holt 4. Totals 11 (2) 15-24 39.

WELLINGTON: Jenkins 2, Whaley 20, Adams 11, Becker 4, Anderson 5, Cornejo 4, Amrein 2. Totals 14 (1) 19-31 48.

Garden Plain 43, Campus 35 — The Owls made their fifth-place run in the third quarter when they held Campus to four points. Garden Plain shot 31 more free throws than Campus. The teams shot a combined 42 percent from the stripe.

Garden Plain's Sierra Hays and Campus' Cassandra Brown each finished with 15 points.

Garden Plain (9-4) 12 11 9 11 — 43 Campus (4-8) 10 12 4 9 — 35

GARDEN PLAIN: Stuhlsatz 1, Hays 15, Fisher 1, Heimerman 7, Renyer 11, Dooley 4, Haukap 0, Bourne 4. Totals 11 (1) 20-43 43.

CAMPUS: Smallwood 5, Dickey 10, Brown 15, Vann 0, Dorsey 0, Keck 0, Krier 0, Balekova 0, Clark 5, Elliott 0, Howe 0. Totals 14 (4) 3-12 35.

Maize South 28, Arkansas City 22 — Emily Martin was the only scorer in double figures with 11 points to lead Maize South to seventh place.

Maize South (3-9) 8 8 8 4 — 28 Arkansas City (2-9) 4 3 7 8 — 22

MAIZE SOUTH: Domnick 2, M. Poynter 3, Suchan 1, Martin 11, S. Poynter 2, McKay 2, Lewis 5, Johnson 2. Totals 8 (0) 12-26 28.

ARK CITY: Budd 4, O'Daniel 2, McVey 5, Brantley 9, Salas 2, Oak 0, Butler 0. Totals 7 (0) 8-14 22.