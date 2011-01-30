HAVEN: Nikkel, Cheney stop host Haven

HAVEN — It took some time for senior guard Ally Nikkel to make it to the locker room after Cheney's 40-30 win over Haven in the championship game of the Wildcat Classic on Saturday.

After the win, she had to weave her way through the never-ending gauntlet of pictures, hugs and high-fives.

With a 38-game win streak and another tournament championship under their belts, there's been a lot to celebrate about for the top-ranked Cardinals.

The win over second-seeded Haven showed just how deep Cheney's arsenal can go.

"We don't rely on one person. We take care of things as a team," Nikkel said. "We aren't worried if one person is having an off night because we have the rest of team ready to step up."

With starting guards Payton and Jacie Scheer on the bench early with foul trouble, Cheney relied on Nikkel and her game-high 16 points to take control of the offense.

Haven made it a priority to guard 6-foot-3 post player Merissa Quick as closely as possible, Haven coach Dwight Roper said.

Haven succeeded, holding Quick to seven points.

"Defensively, we were on it," Roper said. "We just couldn't hit some shots on offense."

After a slow offensive start, Haven slowly chipped away at Cheney's lead. The Wildcats cut the deficit to 27-23 with 6:20 left in the game.

Haven wouldn't get any closer. The Wildcats ran into foul trouble in the fourth quarter allowing Cheney to hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final six minutes.

"We had the lead down to four (points) and ended up with a couple empty possessions," Roper said. "Those could've really turned the tide. To hold them to 40 points gave us a legitimate shot to win the game."

Cheney (13-0) 11 8 8 13 — 40 Haven (11-2) 3 10 8 9 — 30

CHENEY: P. Scheer 8, Nikkel 16, Needham 2, Holt 2, Patterson 5, Quick 7. Totals 8 (2) 18-22 40.

HAVEN: Boese 2, Rogers 13, Miller 5, Davis 10. Totals 6 (3) 9-13 30.

Moundridge 38, Conway Springs 33 — A lengthy scoring drought dried up Conway Springs' chances of a win against Moundridge in the third-place game.

The Cardinals hit 4 of 6 free throws but went scoreless from the field for more than seven minutes in the second half.

"We knew we had to stop them from going to the basket. They are a very quick team," Moundridge coach Kenroy Wilson said. "We made them shoot some outside shots with hands in their face."

Sophomore Stacy Sones hit a three-pointer with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter to put Conway Springs within two points. Sones' bucket was the first field goal for the Cardinals since the 4:21 mark in the third quarter.

Senior Taylor Schrag led Moundridge with 13 points. Freshman MacKenzie Suderman added 11.

"When one of them is out the other is in. Taylor can carry a lot of the load so MacKenzie doesn't have too," Wilson said. "It's nice having a great young player and a great older player because you know there's a future."

Conway Springs (6-7) 8 9 8 8 — 33 Moundridge (9-3) 10 8 9 11 — 38

CONWAY SPRINGS: Sones 11, J. Ebenkamp 5, C. Ebenkamp 8, Smith 2, May 7. Totals 4 (6) 7-12 33.

MOUNDRIDGE: Stucky 9, Kaufman 1, Schrag 13, Fisher 2, Holloway 2, Suderman 11. Totals 10 (3) 9-13 38.

Nickerson 40, Kingman 35 — Up 16-12 at halftime, Nickerson distanced itself from Kingman with a 14-2 run in the third quarter. Seniors Brandy Mader and Claire Childs combined for 12 of the Panthers' third-quarter points in the fifth-place game.

Kingman closed the gap to 33-25 with 2:38 left in the fourth quarter but was forced to foul. Nickerson hit 7 of 11 free throws in the final 1:30 to keep the Eagles out of reach.

Mader had a game-high 18 points for Nickerson. Senior Hayley Mertens had a team-high 14 points for Kingman.

Kingman (3-9) 8 4 2 21 — 35 Nickerson (5-8) 12 4 14 10 — 40

KINGMAN: Molitor 9, Bangert 4, McGinnis 2, Mertens 14, Govert 2, Pickering 2, Ybarra 2, Rogers 0. Totals 10 (3) 6-10 35.

NICKERSON: Childs 12, Mader 18, Stewart 4, Deckard 3, Hook 2, Fry 1. Totals 13 (1) 11-19 40.

Ulysses 48, Halstead 41 — Led by junior Kaylea Britton, Ulysses pulled ahead in the final three minutes to defeat Halstead in the seventh-place game. Britton's game-high 29 points helped outscore Halstead 28-16 in the second half.

Halstead (1-11) 9 16 9 7 — 41 Ulysses (2-11) 7 13 11 17 — 48

HALSTEAD: Matlack 14, Roberts 3, Talbott 8, Howard 2, Beat 2, V. Maurath 2, Donaldson 5, C. Maurath 5. Totals 13 (1) 12-15 41.

ULYSSES: V. Monzon 4, Urbina 2, Rodriguez 4, S. Monzon 7, Britton 29, Baldwin 2. Totals 17 (1) 11-18 48.