EL DORADO: Blazers stop East in championship

EL DORADO — Reaching the championship game of the El Dorado tournament was progress for the East girls basketball team, which has struggled to climb out of the middle of the City League this season.

Their performance in a 55-29 loss to Gardner-Edgerton on Saturday ceased the forward movement at least for now.

The Blue Aces fell behind 6-0 and never escaped the funk as they were plagued by turnovers and poor shooting.

"We've come a long way since we were here two years ago and lost three games by 12 points or more each," East coach James Cole said. "But at the same point, with the success we have had this season, I'm still disappointed with that result."

Gardner-Edgerton led 12-4 after less than five minutes, but East had a nice start to the second quarter and trimmed its eight-point deficit to five. The Aces failed to further dent the Trailblazers' lead and trailed 25-13 at halftime.

East ran a set play to start the second half and got a basket from Elana Reed, who spent much of the first half on the bench in foul trouble. It was a brief glimpse of the energy level Cole was looking for, but after Gardner-Edgerton scored the next 10 points, East fell back into previous habits.

"It was like we were playing in a consolation game and had no passion to be playing for a championship," Cole said. "I don't know if that's because overall we're still a young team or if they all decided to sleep in this morning or what, but we just didn't play like we did the first two games of this tournament."

Reed and Tori Spann both battled foul trouble, leaving Relina Johnson as the Aces' best chance to keep it close. Johnson scored five points in the first quarter but didn't have another basket, finishing with a team-high seven points.

"Our guards have been attacking this whole week in this tournament, and it seemed like today they were real hesitant," Cole said. "Especially Relina. She just never got in her rhythm that she's been in her first two games, and that killed us."

Danie Plank made all 6 of her field goal attempts and led all scorers with 16 points for the Trailblazers.

Wichita East (6-6) 7 6 5 11 — 29 Gardner-Edgerton (8-5) 15 10 13 17 — 55

EAST: Hobbs 2 0-0 4, Spann 0 0-0 0, Washington 1 4-6 6, Baldwin 1 0-0 2, E. Reed 1 2-6 4, Johnson 2 3-6 7, Malone 2 2-2 6, Lee 0 0-0 0, Manske 0 0-0 0, L. Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 (0) 11-20 29.

GARDNER-EDGERTON: Reindle-Boden 1 1-3 4, Porter 1 0-0 3, Mullins 1 0-0 3, Walker 2 2-4 6, Parks 0 2-4 2, Bilhimer 1 5-6 8, Plank 6 3-4 16, Price 2 2-2 6, VanDeBerghe 1 0-0 2, Martin 0 0-0 0, Wait 2 1-2 5, Devlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 (5) 16-25 55.

Collegiate 46, Augusta 37 — The game appeared to be evolving into a scoring duel between Augusta's Krysten Crawford and Collegiate's Ashia Woods. But after Crawford's three-pointer gave Augusta its first lead, 37-36 with 6:45 to go in the fourth quarter, Woods scored the next six points and Crawford and the Orioles didn't score again in the third-place game.

Crawford led all scorers with 24 points, but struggled late to free herself from a Spartans defense that shadowed her. Woods scored eight of the final 10 points and finished with 19 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Spartans led 19-9 at the end of the first quarter and carried the double-digit lead deep into the second half before Augusta began to rally. Crawford made a three-pointer to cut Collegiate's lead to 37-34 at the beginning of the third quarter.

Augusta (4-8) 9 12 11 5 — 37 Collegiate (7-5) 19 8 9 10 — 46

AUGUSTA: Williams 7, Crawford 24, Robinson 2, Childers 4. Totals 14 (5) 4-5 37.

COLLEGIATE: Lower 2, Dunn 11, Cole 6, Franklin 2, Broberg 6, Woods 19. Totals 16 (2) 12-16 46.

Circle 46, El Dorado 45 — After going ahead 26-23 at halftime, El Dorado held a slim lead for much of the second half. But Circle tied it 40-40 on a pair of free throws with 3:04 to and took the lead for good in the fifth-place game on a basket by Kyrstie Ehm 38 seconds later.

El Dorado had a chance to tie it late but missed a three-pointer in the final seconds. Tessa Heslop rebounded the miss and scored at the buzzer.

Ehm led all scorers with 16 points. Lindsay Klein and Andrea Valadez combined for 26 points for El Dorado.

Circle (9-4) 10 13 11 12 — 46 El Dorado (1-9) 10 16 12 7 — 45

CIRCLE: Hon 8, Flaming 5, Ehm 16, Kifer 2, Barrett 6, Morton 9. Totals 17 (2) 10-20 46.

EL DORADO: Bergen 2, Heslop 9, House 4, Utech 4, Klein 14, Valadez 12. Totals 14 (2) 15-20 45.